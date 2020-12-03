Moody's changes Milk Specialties' outlook to stable from negative; affirms B2 CFR

Approximately $525 million of debt affected
Toronto, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed
the rating outlook of Milk Specialties Company ("Milk Specialties")
to stable from negative, while affirming all existing ratings,
including its B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability
of Default Rating (PDR) and the B2 rating on its first lien term loan.
Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to Milk Specialties' revolving
credit facility which had its maturity date extended from August 2021
to August 2023.
"The stabilization of the outlook reflects Milk Specialties'
stronger operating results and improved leverage, driven by the
recovery of demand for its human nutrition products" said Louis
Ko, VP-Senior Analyst with Moody's.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Milk Specialties Company
....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Milk Specialties Company
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed B2 (LGD4)
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Milk Specialties Company
....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Withdrawn, previously rated B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Milk Specialties Company
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Milk Specialties' B2 CFR rating is constrained by (1) our expectation
that leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) will approximate 5X through FY2022
(June); (2) exposure to volatility in commodity pricing of key inputs;
(3) unpredictable market conditions as witnessed by the negative impact
from the African Swine fever in 2019; (4) narrow focus within the
human and animal nutrition segments; and (5) risk of aggressive financial
strategies under private equity ownership.
The company's rating benefits from (1) its solid market position
as an independent processor of whey protein in the US; (2) high barriers
to entry; (3) synergies realized between the company's human and
animal nutrition segments; (4) good customer diversification;
and (5) secure access to liquid whey and other raw materials via strategically
located plants and contracts with milk processors.
Milk Specialties has good liquidity. Sources are approximately
$135 million compared to about $5 million of cash usage
over the next 12 months. Sources consist of $55 million
in cash as at September 30, 2020, full availability under
its $50 million revolving credit facility due August 2023,
and positive free cash flow of approximately $30 million over the
next twelve months. Milk Specialties' cash usage includes
approximately $5 million of mandatory term loan amortization.
Milk Specialties' revolver is subject to a Net Leverage Ratio covenant
of 5.75x if its revolver exceeds 30% utilization.
We do not expect this covenant to be applicable in the next four quarters,
but there would be sufficient cushion for the covenant should it become
applicable. Milk Specialties has limited flexibility to boost liquidity
from asset sales.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Milk Specialties'
operating results will continue to improve, with leverage expected
to decrease to below 5X over the next 12 to 18 months. This is
supported by the improvements in demand within the human nutrition segment
as sales volume recovers from the impact of the African swine fever.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if there is an increase in scale and product
diversity, if leverage is sustained below 4x (5.2x for LTM
September 2020 and projected to be 4.8x for FY2022E) with the company
maintaining at least good liquidity and EBITDA margin in excess of 12%
(12.2% for LTM September 2020).
The ratings could be downgraded if leverage is sustained above 5.5x
(5.2x for LTM September 2020 and projected to be 4.8x for
FY2022E), or if liquidity deteriorates significantly, possibly
due to a prolonged period of negative free cash flow generation.
Social risk considerations for Milk Specialties include the responsible
production and safety of their products. The company established
programs and procedures to monitor the quality and safety of their products
from raw material evaluation through to delivery. It has also instituted
a comprehensive Quality Systems program and works closely with a leader
in the audit of food safety systems.
The governance considerations include private equity ownership,
which may lead to aggressive financial policies and capital structure
in comparison to public corporations. If free cash flow generation
strengthens and leverage improves, the potential for debt-funded
acquisitions or dividends to the private equity owner could increase leverage
again.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture
published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Milk Specialties
is a leading independent manufacturer of whey protein for human nutrition
(sports nutrition, health and wellness, infant formula,
food manufacturing) and animal nutrition end markets. Milk Specialties
is privately-owned by American Securities. Revenues for
the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $725
million.
