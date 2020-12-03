Moody's changes Milk Specialties' outlook to stable from negative; affirms B2 CFR

Approximately $525 million of debt affected

Toronto, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the rating outlook of Milk Specialties Company ("Milk Specialties") to stable from negative, while affirming all existing ratings, including its B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and the B2 rating on its first lien term loan. Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to Milk Specialties' revolving credit facility which had its maturity date extended from August 2021 to August 2023.

"The stabilization of the outlook reflects Milk Specialties' stronger operating results and improved leverage, driven by the recovery of demand for its human nutrition products" said Louis Ko, VP-Senior Analyst with Moody's.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Milk Specialties Company

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Milk Specialties Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Milk Specialties Company

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Withdrawn, previously rated B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Milk Specialties Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Milk Specialties' B2 CFR rating is constrained by (1) our expectation that leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) will approximate 5X through FY2022 (June); (2) exposure to volatility in commodity pricing of key inputs; (3) unpredictable market conditions as witnessed by the negative impact from the African Swine fever in 2019; (4) narrow focus within the human and animal nutrition segments; and (5) risk of aggressive financial strategies under private equity ownership.

The company's rating benefits from (1) its solid market position as an independent processor of whey protein in the US; (2) high barriers to entry; (3) synergies realized between the company's human and animal nutrition segments; (4) good customer diversification; and (5) secure access to liquid whey and other raw materials via strategically located plants and contracts with milk processors.

Milk Specialties has good liquidity. Sources are approximately $135 million compared to about $5 million of cash usage over the next 12 months. Sources consist of $55 million in cash as at September 30, 2020, full availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility due August 2023, and positive free cash flow of approximately $30 million over the next twelve months. Milk Specialties' cash usage includes approximately $5 million of mandatory term loan amortization. Milk Specialties' revolver is subject to a Net Leverage Ratio covenant of 5.75x if its revolver exceeds 30% utilization. We do not expect this covenant to be applicable in the next four quarters, but there would be sufficient cushion for the covenant should it become applicable. Milk Specialties has limited flexibility to boost liquidity from asset sales.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Milk Specialties' operating results will continue to improve, with leverage expected to decrease to below 5X over the next 12 to 18 months. This is supported by the improvements in demand within the human nutrition segment as sales volume recovers from the impact of the African swine fever.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if there is an increase in scale and product diversity, if leverage is sustained below 4x (5.2x for LTM September 2020 and projected to be 4.8x for FY2022E) with the company maintaining at least good liquidity and EBITDA margin in excess of 12% (12.2% for LTM September 2020).

The ratings could be downgraded if leverage is sustained above 5.5x (5.2x for LTM September 2020 and projected to be 4.8x for FY2022E), or if liquidity deteriorates significantly, possibly due to a prolonged period of negative free cash flow generation.

Social risk considerations for Milk Specialties include the responsible production and safety of their products. The company established programs and procedures to monitor the quality and safety of their products from raw material evaluation through to delivery. It has also instituted a comprehensive Quality Systems program and works closely with a leader in the audit of food safety systems.

The governance considerations include private equity ownership, which may lead to aggressive financial policies and capital structure in comparison to public corporations. If free cash flow generation strengthens and leverage improves, the potential for debt-funded acquisitions or dividends to the private equity owner could increase leverage again.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Milk Specialties is a leading independent manufacturer of whey protein for human nutrition (sports nutrition, health and wellness, infant formula, food manufacturing) and animal nutrition end markets. Milk Specialties is privately-owned by American Securities. Revenues for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $725 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Louis Ko

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald S. Carter, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

