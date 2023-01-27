Moody's changes MillerKnoll's outlook to negative; affirms CFR at Ba1

New York, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed MillerKnoll, Inc.'s ("MillerKnoll") ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Ba1, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at Ba1-PD, and the Ba1 ratings on the company's first lien senior secured credit facilities. The first lien facility consists of a $725 million first lien revolver due 2026, a $400 million original principal amount first lien term loan A due 2026, and a $625 million original principal amount first lien term loan B due 2028. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-2 from SGl-1, and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

Today's ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectations that MillerKnoll's earnings will improve in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2023 (ends in May 2023) versus the prior year despite revenue declines because the operating profit margin will benefit from integration cost synergies and price increases taken over the past year to offset cost inflation. Moody's anticipates that execution on the order backlog, which stood at $815.4 million at the end of 2Q-2023, will help to somewhat offset ongoing organic order declines in the second half, and that a reduction of the elevated working capital position will support free cash flow and debt reduction. As a result, Moody's projects the company's debt/EBITDA leverage will decline to 3.8x by the end of fiscal 2023 from 4.3x as of the 12 months ended 3 December 2022. The rating affirmation also reflects that a reduction in working capital will restore positive free cash flow in the second half of fiscal 2023 and in fiscal 2024.

Moody's changed the rating outlook to negative because declining orders and a weakening economy are expected to reduce earnings and raise leverage in fiscal 2024. MillerKnoll's organic orders declined -9.2% during the second quarter ended 3 December 2022, driven by organic orders decline in its Americas Contract segment of -16.2%. Weaker macro-economic conditions with persistently high inflation and rising interest rates is slowing business spending including corporate investments on return-to-office projects.

Moody's expects that the office furniture market will remain under pressure, and risks to MillerKnoll's business remain elevated due to its exposure to cyclical macro-economic conditions. Moody's expects the US economy will contract in a few quarters in 2023, and US interest rates are likely to remain elevated until inflation is reliably under control. The weaker economic outlook coupled with increasing hybrid working arrangements will curtail corporate spending on office renovations. As a result, Moody's projects that MillerKnoll's earnings will decline subsequent in fiscal 2024 in the high single digits percentage range with debt/EBITDA leverage increasing to 4.0x.

The downgrade in the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-2 reflects the company's sizable revolver borrowings with $480 million outstanding on its $725 million revolver facility as of 3 December 2022, and lower free cash flow generation relative to Moody's previous expectations.

Moody's changed the ESG social IPS score to S-4 driven by the company's highly negative exposure to demographic and societal trends risks reflecting the structural shift in the office market leading to permanent declines in office usage due to increased hybrid and flexible work arrangements that were accelerated by the pandemic. Although the office remains important, vacancy rates will remain elevated and the level of future investment by corporations amid a re-evaluation of office space needs in the aftermath of the pandemic create risk of permanent structural changes that could prolong the timing and weaken the level of the recovery in the office products market.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: MillerKnoll, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan A, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: MillerKnoll, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MillerKnoll, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

MillerKnoll's Ba1 credit profile reflects its leading market position in the office furniture sector. The company benefits from strong brands of office furniture products synonymous with modern design and innovation. The company also has strong end market diversification and good geographic reach throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Offices will remain an important contributor to workplace culture and collaboration. However, secular shifts toward higher remote work and less office space demand brought about by the pandemic create significant uncertainty regarding the level of recurring demand for office furniture. MillerKnoll operates in highly competitive end markets with design driven demand and reliance on independent contract channels that fosters higher competitive risks. The company's acquisition strategy amid a shifting demand landscape adds event risk. MillerKnoll's earnings and cash flow are susceptible to economic downturns and variability in raw material prices and increasing labor costs. The company's good liquidity is supported by its $197 million cash balance and approximately $231 million of availability on its revolver at the end of 2Q-2023, and Moody's expectations of positive free cash flow of around $100 million over the next 12 months.

MillerKnoll's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3) with ESG factors having a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact. As with most consumer durables companies, the company's exposure to environmental risks is considered moderately negative. MillerKnoll's exposure to social risks positions it weakly with highly negative exposure to changing demographic and societal trends. The company's moderately negative governance reflects its aggressive financial policy with large debt-financed acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the potential that declining demand and orders or cost pressures reduce earnings and prevents free cash flow from improving.

The ratings could be upgraded if there is stability and sustained growth visibility in the office market sector and MillerKnoll successfully navigates through the secular changes. The company would also need to significantly improve its operating performance including generating a higher operating profit margin, strong and consistent free cash flow, pursue a more conservative financial policy that emphasizes financial flexibility in its capital structure, and debt/EBITDA is maintained below 3.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if recovery in earnings and credit metrics stalls or reverses, the company is unable to reduce and sustain debt/EBITDA leverage comfortably below 4.0x, or if free cash flow remains weak. A ratings downgrade could also occur if the office furniture market demand trends weaken, the operating profit margin does not improve, liquidity deteriorates, the company distributes meaningful cash to shareholders or pursues debt-financed acquisitions.

MillerKnoll, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes seating products, office furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings and related services used in office, healthcare, educational and residential settings. The company sells its products through independent contract office furniture dealers, owned retail studios and e-commerce platforms, direct mail catalogs, independent retailers, and an owned contract office furniture dealership. The company is a combination of Herman Miller, Inc., established in 1905, and the July 2021 acquisition of Knoll, Inc, established in 1938. MillerKnoll is publicly traded (Nasdaq: MLKN) and has presence in over 100 countries. The company reported approximately $4.3 billion in revenue over the last 12 months ending 3 December 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021

