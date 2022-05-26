Moody's changes Miller's Ale House's outlook to positive; affirms Caa1 CFR

New York, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of Miller's Ale House, Inc. ("Miller's") including its Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). In addition, Moody's affirmed Miller's Caa1 senior secured bank credit facility rating, and assigned a Caa1 rating to its $20.5 million senior secured add-on term loan that was added in February 2020. The ratings outlook was changed to positive from stable.

"The change in outlook to positive reflects Miller's improving performance and credit metrics," stated Moody's Vice President, Mike Zuccaro. "Despite increased challenges related to labor and commodity cost inflation and a potential negative impact on consumers, we believe the company can sustain its enhanced credit profile", Zuccaro added. Liquidity is adequate, supported by balance sheet cash and positive free cash flow. However, should any shortfall arise over the coming year, excess liquidity cushion is limited due to the May 30, 2023 expiration of its undrawn revolving credit facility.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Miller's Ale House, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD3)

.... Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Miller's Ale House, Inc.

.... Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Caa1 (LGD3 )

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Miller's Ale House, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Miller's Caa1 CFR reflects its modest scale and high geographic concentration in Florida coupled with its adequate liquidity. Miller's liquidity cushion is limited by the May 30, 2023 expiration of its revolving credit facility. While Moody's expects cash flow needs to be supported by moderate cash and operating cash flow, the current operating environment is challenging, and shortfalls that required revolver borrowing would become due and payable upon expiration and recent improvement in credit metrics could be pressured. Miller benefits from its reasonable level of brand awareness evidenced by its high average restaurant sales volumes, good day-part distribution and product mix with a relatively high margin alcohol percentage.

The positive outlook reflects Miller's improving operating performance and credit metrics. Despite increased challenges related to labor and commodity cost inflation and a potential negative impact on consumers, Moody's expects the company to sustain its enhanced credit profile and improve its liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company improves liquidity through a longer term extension of its revolver while maintaining solid metrics, including debt to EBITDA below 6.5 times and EBIT to interest above 1.1x, and at least break even free cash flow.

Ratings could be downgraded should there be a deterioration in liquidity or material erosion in performance or credit metrics.

Miller's, with headquarters in Orlando, Florida, owns and operates 97 casual dining restaurants in Florida and Eastern US. Revenue for the latest twelve month period ended March 2022 exceeded $500 million. Miller's is majority owned by affiliates of Roark Capital. The company is not required to release financial statements publicly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael M. Zuccaro

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

