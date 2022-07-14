Moody's changes Minerva's outlook to positive from stable; affirms Ba3 rating

New York, July 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Minerva S.A. (Minerva)'s Ba3 corporate family rating and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Minerva S.A

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Minerva S.A

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Ba3 rating and change in outlook to positive from stable reflects the company's strong free cash flow generation, good liquidity, track record of margins stability and focus on debt reduction, despite the challenges in domestic markets in Latin America. Moody's expects credit metrics will improve in the next 12 to 18 months, supported by favorable fundamentals in beef markets in Latin America, particularly in Brazil, and strong exports. Furthermore, the company has amortized USD-linked debt and implemented liability management strategies to reduce exposure to USD-debt and reduce financial costs, an additional credit positive. Downside risks remain on the demand side in local markets, with high inflation limiting purchasing power, and in export markets, given the largest exposure to China (about 35% of total export revenues in LTM ended March 2022).

Minerva is well positioned to continue to take advantage of favorable fundamentals in export markets given its diversification in different Latin America countries - Minerva's presence in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia provides it with access to a wider range of export markets and the option to redirect production in case of restrictions on beef exports from any of these countries.

Minerva's Ba3 rating continues to reflect the company's good liquidity, experienced management, significant share as a major exporter in the Latin American beef industry and history of stable operating margins. Offsetting some of these positive attributes is Minerva's sales focus on beef and beef-related products, which increases its exposure to the volatility in these markets. The company's persistently high leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, has been a major constraint on its rating over the past few years. Minerva's gross leverage was 4.5x for the 12 months that ended March 2022. Although this is the lowest level achieved in the past 5 years, it is high compared to peers in the industry in the same period.

Minerva has a comfortable amortization schedule, with most relevant debt maturity concentrated beyond 2028, and liquidity is enhanced by BRL 5.3 billion in cash at the end of 1Q2022 and consistently positive free cash flow generation.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Minerva will be able to continue to generate positive free cash flow and reduce absolute debt levels and leverage, while maintaining good liquidity for its operations and debt-service requirements in the next 12 to 18 months. The outlook also reflects Moody's view that company will remain financially disciplined with respect to M&A and shareholder returns and preserve its liquidity to mitigate the inherent price volatility of the beef industry.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Protein producers in Brazil are facing increasing scrutiny from major stakeholders related to cattle raising linked to deforestation of the Amazon and other biomes. Therefore, the main environmental consideration for companies with operations in Brazil is the ability to implement a comprehensive plan for cattle traceability, and this will be an important consideration for Minerva's credit profile over time. We view deforestation as a risk to Minerva because it can affect the company's reputation, lead to boycotts from certain consumers, result in limited availability of funding from banks and capital markets, and lead to higher operating and financial costs.

Minerva claims it has a target of achieving zero illegal deforestation throughout the value chain in South America. The company says it monitors cattle suppliers that operate in deforested parts of the Amazon or under protection of Ibama (Brazil's Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), and blocks those that do not comply with its sustainability criteria. Minerva claims it tracks its farms in Brazil with geospatial mapping in the Amazon, Cerrado, Pantanal and other biomes, and uses a cloud-based traceability tool and Brazilian National Institute for Space Research (INPE) satellite data to observe its indirect suppliers in the Amazon. Minerva has 100% of direct suppliers mapped in these biomes. The company has specific initiatives and tools transferred to producers and farmers to help them track cattle purchases and implement low-carbon practices.

Minerva S.A. is a publicly owned company, with shares listed on the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (Ba1 stable). Currently, 22.36% of Minerva's shares are owned by VDQ Holdings S.A. (the investment vehicle of the founding family), 30.55% by Salic (UK) Limited, 3.8% are Treasury shares and 43.29% are in free float. Minerva's board of directors has 10 members, two of which are independent. Minerva has a track record of strong execution, partially offset by a concentrated ownership and financial strategy that supports high leverage, which is mitigated by the company's strong liquidity and comfortable debt amortization schedule.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of Minerva's rating would require the company to reduce absolute debt and show a significant reduction in its gross leverage while maintaining a good cash balance to cover its cattle purchase needs and debt-service requirements, while generating positive FCF. Quantitatively, an upgrade of the company's rating would depend on its ability to reduce its Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA closer to 3.5x; improve its interest coverage, measured as EBITA/interest expense, to levels at or above 4x; and maintain good operating performance, with cash flow from operations/debt remaining at or above 20%.

The rating could be downgraded if Minerva's liquidity risk increases or its operational performance deteriorates, with leverage remaining persistently high. Quantitatively, Minerva's rating could be downgraded if its gross leverage, measured as total adjusted debt/EBITDA, remains above 4.0x on a consistent basis; EBITDA/interest expense remains below 3x; cash flow from operations/debt drops to levels below 15% and FCF becomes negative on a consistent basis. All metrics are calculated considering Moody's-adjusted metrics.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Barretos, São Paulo, Minerva S.A. (Minerva) is one of Brazil's leading companies in the production and sale of fresh beef, industrialized products and live cattle. With 25 slaughtering plants in South America and a slaughtering capacity of 29,350 heads per day, Minerva is the largest beef exporter in South America, with a significant presence in South America and plants in Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia. Minerva reported net revenue of BRL28.4 billion ($5.3 billion) for the 12 months that ended March 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

