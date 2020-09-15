Moody's changes Minsa's outlook to negative; affirms ratings

Mexico, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's de Mexico (Moody's) changed today Grupo Minsa, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Minsa) outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Minsa's Ba3/Baa1.mx corporate family ratings and assigned a MX-2 (Not-Prime) rating to Minsa's MXN400 million short-term local notes (certificados bursátiles) program.

The proposed 5-year MXN400 million short-term local notes program will replace Minsa's prior program that matures in September 2020. Draw downs under the new program will continue to have maturities of up to 365 days.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Grupo Minsa, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Assigned NP/MX-2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Grupo Minsa, S.A.B. de C.V.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3/Baa1.mx

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Grupo Minsa, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that Minsa's leverage will remain above 3 times in the next 12-18 months. We estimate that Minsa's adj. debt/EBITDA will increase to over 3.5x as of year-end 2020 from 2.0x as of June 30, 2020 mainly as a consequence of lower expected EBITDA in 2020. Moody's expects the company to pay down debt, on average, by MXN29 million per year ($1.3 million) in 2021-22 which will improve its leverage towards 3.0x by year-end 2022. We estimate that Minsa's EBITDA margin, as adjusted by Moody's, will remain on average around 5.2%, per year, in 2020-22; down from an average EBITDA margin of 7.8% in 2017-19. The contraction in margins results from higher operating expenses as the company increased its domestic distribution channel and its commercial and administrative teams following the sale of its US-based operation in 2018.

Minsa's ratings reflect the company´s franchise strength as Mexico's second largest corn flour producer, the high relevance of the tortilla in the Mexican diet, and favorable longer-term growth prospects for the corn flour industry in Mexico. These credit positives are partly offset by the company's limited operating scale and product diversification, along with its exposure to volatile corn prices and a seasonal cash flow pattern because of the corn purchase cycle which leads to an increase in its working capital requirements that typically is financed with short-term debt. The ratings also consider Minsa's high reliance on short term debt to cover corn purchases that could pressure liquidity if not timely refinanced.

During the first half of 2020, the company's sales volumes grew by 11% compared to the same period a year earlier, mainly as a result of extraordinary purchases from the government to support certain states throughout the Covid-19 outbreak. However, Moody's expects volumes to return to regular levels in the second half of 2020 and grow at historical pace for the next two years.

Minsa is the second largest player in the Mexican packaged corn flour market, with a 16.7% share of total industry capacity. Market leader Gruma is significantly stronger, with a 68.68% share of industry capacity in Mexico. Despite the differences in scale between both companies, the competitive landscape has been historically stable. But since 2015, several small regional companies started operations in Mexico. Although competition has intensified, Minsa has been be able to hold to its market share, given its national presence and track record. Also, we consider there are enough opportunities in the Mexican corn flour market that support the entrance of new players without taking market share from existing players.

In the upcoming years, Moody's expects the market to gradually move towards the industrialization of tortillas, benefiting larger players such as Minsa. While around half of the tortillas produced in Mexico are made with traditional non-industrial methods, the industrial method with packaged corn flour is cleaner and more efficient. The production of packaged corn flour requires only 25% of water when compared to the traditional non-industrial methods. Yield is also higher for the industrial method with one metric ton of corn producing 24% more kilograms of tortillas than the traditional non-industrial method. Another positive development is the increased penetration of supermarket chains in Mexico, as they use packaged corn flour in their in-house tortillerías.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium-term because of the company's limited scale and diversification makes it highly vulnerable to negative external shocks such as unanticipated commodity price increases. In the long-term, upward rating pressure could build once the company materially increases its scale. Minsa will also need to recover profitability through its recent plan aimed at increasing operating efficiency. Quantitatively, positive pressure will require Minsa's revenues to be close to $1 billion with a Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin of around 10% on a sustained basis.

The rating could be downgraded if Minsa's margins remains below expectations, for example due to unexpected corn price volatility. Downgrade pressure could also emerge from an increase in debt because of an acquisition or a more aggressive capex plan that results in weaker credit metrics. Specifically, downward pressure could emerge if Minsa's EBIT margin, as adjusted by Moody's, remains below 5.0%, Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 3.0x, or if Moody's adjusted EBIT/Interest expense consistently stays below 3.0 times. A significant deterioration in liquidity or delay in addressing short-term debt maturities can also result in a downgrade.

Minsa's cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2020 totaled MXN316 million (approximately $14 million) which can cover 56% its short-term debt. Moody's notes that Minsa's debt level is seasonal and cash needs for the second half remain low, as most of Minsa's corn needs are sourced in the second quarter when Sinaloa's white corn is harvested. In addition, the company benefits from its commercial paper program to cover its working capital requirements. Larger capital spending of MXN184 million ($9.6 million) in 2019 resulted in negative free cash flow. Going forward, we estimate Minsa will post positive free cash flow in 2020-21 with lower capital expenditures of around MXN57 million ($2.5 million) per year and no-dividend payments.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Grupo Minsa, S.A.B. de C.V.'s ratings is between 1/1/2015 and 30/6/2020 (source: Mexican Stock Exchange).

Grupo Minsa, S.A.B. de C.V. is the second largest corn flour producer in Mexico, with MXN5.1 billion (approximately $256 million) in revenues in the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. The company owns six corn flour plants in Mexico with total capacity of 746 thousand tons per year. Key products are commercialized under the Minsa brand and include corn flour tortillas, tamales, and chips, as well as corn seeds for millers. Minsa is majority owned and controlled by the Gomez Flores family and is listed on the Mexican stock exchange since 1997 with a 17% public float.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 6/5/2019.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, Moody's de México has been informed by Grupo Minsa, S.A.B. de C.V. that during the two-month period prior to the date hereof, no other credit rating agency has assigned a rating on the same securities referred to in this press release.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information.

Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alonso Sanchez

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marianna Waltz, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

