Moody's changes Mississippi Power's outlook to positive; affirms ratings

Over $1.7 billion of debt securities affected

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Mississippi Power Company's ("Mississippi Power") ratings, including its Baa1 senior unsecured rating, and changed its outlook to positive from stable. Moody's also affirmed the Prime-2 short-term rating. A complete list of ratings affected appears below:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mississippi Power Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Pref. Stock, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Mississippi Business Finance Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mississippi Power Company

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Mississippi Power's positive outlook reflects a financial profile that is strong for the current rating as well as a credit supportive regulatory environment that Moody's expects will continue," said Jeff Cassella, VP – Senior Credit Officer.

Mississippi Power's Baa1 rating reflects robust credit metrics including a ratio of cash flow from operations pre-working capital (CFO pre-W/C) to debt of 26.5% for the 12-months ended 30 September 2022. The utility's revenues and cash flow increased this year as it was able to take advantage of higher power prices this past summer through wholesale power sales to affiliates within the Southern Company power pool. Moody's does not expect these higher affiliate power sales to be sustainable going forward, which will result in credit metrics that are lower than the currently lofty levels. However, Moody's expects Mississippi Power will be able to sustain credit metrics that remain strong, including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt in the 21-22% range.

The rating also reflects a Mississippi regulatory environment that is supportive of credit quality. This is a considerable improvement from several years ago when regulatory support deteriorated following delays and cost overruns related to the construction of Plant Ratcliffe (formerly known as the Kemper Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle plant), which went into service in 2017. Since then, Mississippi Power has received rate orders on several regulatory proceedings, including a rate case and other filings (e.g. Performance Evaluation Plan (PEP), etc.), that have been largely credit supportive. The company also benefits from being a part of the large and diverse The Southern Company (Baa2 stable) corporate family.

Outlook

Mississippi Power's positive outlook reflects the credit supportive Mississippi regulatory environment, which should help the utility to manage adverse business conditions including high inflation, high natural gas prices and rising interest rates. The positive outlook also incorporates our expectation that Mississippi Power's credit metrics will remain strong despite these external challenges, such that its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt is maintained in the 21-22% range.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Mississippi Power's rating could be upgraded if the regulatory environment remains credit supportive; and if the company continues to exhibit a strong financial profile, including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt above 20%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

A downgrade of Mississippi Power is unlikely given the positive outlook. However, the outlook could be changed to stable or the rating could be downgraded if the credit support from the regulatory environment deteriorates such that costs and investments are not recovered in a timely basis; or if financial metrics weaken, including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt sustained below 17%.

Based in Gulfport, Mississippi, Mississippi Power Company is a vertically integrated utility subsidiary of The Southern Company, providing electricity to over 191,000 retail customers within the state of Mississippi and to wholesale customers in the Southeast. For the 12-month period ending 30 September 2022, Mississippi Power had $1.6 billion in revenues, about $5.25 billion in total assets, and accounted for about 4% of Southern's financial results. The company is regulated primarily by the Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

