Moody's changes Mitsubishi Corp's outlook to negative; affirms A2 rating

Tokyo, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Mitsubishi Corporation's (Mitsubishi) A2 issuer and senior unsecured rating, (P)A2 senior unsecured shelf, (P)A2 and (P)P-1 of senior unsecured MTN program, Baa1 subordinated rating and P-1 Commercial Paper rating.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on Mitsubishi to negative from stable.

A full list of the affected ratings, including those assigned to Mitsubishi and its subsidiaries, is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The negative outlook reflects weakening cash flow from lower commodity prices which will make it more challenging for Mitsubishi to maintain its leverage as we had previously expected," says Masako Kuwahara, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines, are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The energy and minerals sectors have been among the sectors most significantly affected by the shock.

More specifically, the weaknesses in Mitsubishi's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and Mitsubishi remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Mitsubishi has more commodity price exposure than some other Japanese trading companies, with mineral and natural gas segments accounting for over 50% of its net income in the fiscal year ending March 2020 (fiscal 2019). Moody's estimates that Mitsubishi's net income could decline by almost 40%-50% in fiscal 2020 from fiscal 2019, assuming Moody's price decks.

For example, based on Moody's price assumption of $30 per barrel for WTI, leverage as measured by funds from operations (FFO)/debt, is likely to deteriorate to around 10% in fiscal 2020, down in sequential years from 12.7% in fiscal 2019 and 18.5% in fiscal 2018.

The affirmation of the A2 rating is supported by Mitsubishi's diversified portfolio, which includes stable businesses that are less affected by the coronavirus outbreak, such as food, consumer industry and power. The company has a credible track record of deleveraging after the last commodity price downturn of 2014-15 by adhering to a financial policy focused on debt reduction. Mitsubishi has strong liquidity, which provides a sound buffer against near-term earnings volatility.

The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Mitsubishi has a material exposure to commodities such as coking coal, natural gas, and copper. It is mitigating its carbon transition risk by reducing its thermal coal business and investing in renewable power.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, upward pressure on Mitsubishi's ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. But the outlook could return to stable if Moody's believes that the company can grow its earnings and cash flow sustainably from a diversified business portfolio while reducing earnings volatility, and demonstrate lower leverage, such that its debt/capitalization stays in the mid-40% range and FFO/debt remains above 15%.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if (1) Mitsubishi's leverage remains high, with its debt/capitalization exceeding 50% or FFO/debt remaining below 13% on a sustained basis; (2) its business risks increase more than expected volatility; or (3) the company adopts a financial policy more aggressive than assumed.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Trading Companies (Japanese) published in July 2016 and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_191144. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mitsubishi Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is Japan's largest trading company by assets.

Affected Rating Actions:

Mitsubishi Corporation

- LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

- Senior Unsecured (Foreign/Domestic), Affirmed A2

- Senior Unsecured Shelf (Domestic), Affirmed (P)A2

- Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign), Affirmed (P)A2/(P)P-1

- Subordinate (Domestic), Affirmed Baa1

- Commercial Paper (Domestic), Affirmed P-1

- Outlook, changed to negative from stable

Mitsubishi Corporation Finance PLC

- Backed Senior Unsecured (Foreign), Affirmed A2

- Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign), Affirmed (P)A2/(P)P-1

- Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign), Affirmed P-1

- Outlook, changed to negative from stable

Mitsubishi Development Pty. Ltd

- Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Domestic), Affirmed (P)A2/(P)P-1

- Outlook, changed to negative from stable

Mitsubishi International Corporation

- Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Domestic), Affirmed (P)A2/(P)P-1

- Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign/Domestic), Affirmed P-1

- Outlook, changed to negative from stable

MC Finance & Consulting Asia Pte. Ltd.

- Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Domestic), Affirmed (P)A2

- Outlook, changed to negative from stable

MC Finance Australia Pty Ltd

- Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Domestic), Affirmed (P)A2/(P)P-1

- Backed Senior Unsecured (Domestic), Affirmed A2

- Outlook, changed to negative from stable

