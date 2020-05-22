Moody's changes Mitsubishi Corp's outlook to negative; affirms A2 rating

Tokyo, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Mitsubishi Corporation's
(Mitsubishi) A2 issuer and senior unsecured rating, (P)A2 senior
unsecured shelf, (P)A2 and (P)P-1 of senior unsecured MTN
program, Baa1 subordinated rating and P-1 Commercial Paper
rating.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on Mitsubishi
to negative from stable.
A full list of the affected ratings, including those assigned to
Mitsubishi and its subsidiaries, is provided at the end of this
press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The negative outlook reflects weakening cash flow from lower commodity
prices which will make it more challenging for Mitsubishi to maintain
its leverage as we had previously expected," says Masako Kuwahara,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines, are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across
many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The energy and minerals
sectors have been among the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock.
More specifically, the weaknesses in Mitsubishi's credit profile
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions, and Mitsubishi remains vulnerable to the outbreak
continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
Mitsubishi has more commodity price exposure than some other Japanese
trading companies, with mineral and natural gas segments accounting
for over 50% of its net income in the fiscal year ending March
2020 (fiscal 2019). Moody's estimates that Mitsubishi's
net income could decline by almost 40%-50% in fiscal
2020 from fiscal 2019, assuming Moody's price decks.
For example, based on Moody's price assumption of $30
per barrel for WTI, leverage as measured by funds from operations
(FFO)/debt, is likely to deteriorate to around 10% in fiscal
2020, down in sequential years from 12.7% in fiscal
2019 and 18.5% in fiscal 2018.
The affirmation of the A2 rating is supported by Mitsubishi's diversified
portfolio, which includes stable businesses that are less affected
by the coronavirus outbreak, such as food, consumer industry
and power. The company has a credible track record of deleveraging
after the last commodity price downturn of 2014-15 by adhering
to a financial policy focused on debt reduction. Mitsubishi has
strong liquidity, which provides a sound buffer against near-term
earnings volatility.
The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and
governance (ESG) considerations.
Mitsubishi has a material exposure to commodities such as coking coal,
natural gas, and copper. It is mitigating its carbon transition
risk by reducing its thermal coal business and investing in renewable
power.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, upward pressure on Mitsubishi's ratings
is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. But the outlook
could return to stable if Moody's believes that the company can
grow its earnings and cash flow sustainably from a diversified business
portfolio while reducing earnings volatility, and demonstrate lower
leverage, such that its debt/capitalization stays in the mid-40%
range and FFO/debt remains above 15%.
Downward rating pressure could emerge if (1) Mitsubishi's leverage remains
high, with its debt/capitalization exceeding 50% or FFO/debt
remaining below 13% on a sustained basis; (2) its business
risks increase more than expected volatility; or (3) the company
adopts a financial policy more aggressive than assumed.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Trading Companies
(Japanese) published in July 2016 and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_191144.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Mitsubishi Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is Japan's
largest trading company by assets.
Affected Rating Actions:
Mitsubishi Corporation
- LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2
- Senior Unsecured (Foreign/Domestic), Affirmed A2
- Senior Unsecured Shelf (Domestic), Affirmed (P)A2
- Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign),
Affirmed (P)A2/(P)P-1
- Subordinate (Domestic), Affirmed Baa1
- Commercial Paper (Domestic), Affirmed P-1
- Outlook, changed to negative from stable
Mitsubishi Corporation Finance PLC
- Backed Senior Unsecured (Foreign), Affirmed A2
- Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign),
Affirmed (P)A2/(P)P-1
- Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign), Affirmed P-1
- Outlook, changed to negative from stable
Mitsubishi Development Pty. Ltd
- Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Domestic),
Affirmed (P)A2/(P)P-1
- Outlook, changed to negative from stable
Mitsubishi International Corporation
- Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Domestic),
Affirmed (P)A2/(P)P-1
- Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign/Domestic), Affirmed P-1
- Outlook, changed to negative from stable
MC Finance & Consulting Asia Pte. Ltd.
- Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Domestic),
Affirmed (P)A2
- Outlook, changed to negative from stable
MC Finance Australia Pty Ltd
- Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Domestic),
Affirmed (P)A2/(P)P-1
- Backed Senior Unsecured (Domestic), Affirmed A2
- Outlook, changed to negative from stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
