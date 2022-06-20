Moody's changes Mitsui OSK's outlook to positive, affirms Ba3 CFR

Tokyo, June 20, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.'s (MOL) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The positive outlook reflects improvement in MOL's leverage metrics as a result of strong earnings, supplemented now by large dividends from its containership joint venture," says Mariko Semetko, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that MOL's strong operating performance in most of MOL's segments will continue, following recent years' structural changes from industry consolidation and more pricing discipline in the containership segment and high demand. In addition, MOL's balance sheet has strengthened through some organic debt reduction.

Favorable industry conditions improved earnings across most of MOL's segments, but the unprecedented earnings in its containership segment drove record earnings and cash flow in the fiscal year ended March 2022 (fiscal 2021).

The company's retained cash flow more than tripled last year. As a result, retained cash flow/net debt improved to 24% in the fiscal year ended March 2022 (fiscal 2021) from 6.7% in fiscal 2020.

Its containership joint venture (JV), Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE), turned extraordinarily profitable from its legacy of losses and began paying dividends in late fiscal 2020. MOL received about JPY214 billion in dividends from ONE in fiscal 2021. This windfall allowed MOL to pay down almost JPY100 billion in balance sheet debt, which is close to a tenth of its debt, over the past two years. MOL generated positive free cash flow in fiscal 2021.

MOL's debt/EBITDA, before ONE dividends, improved to 7.5x in the fiscal 2021, down from 11.5x in fiscal 2020 and 8.6x in fiscal 2019. Adding the ONE dividend to its EBITDA would further reduce MOL's debt/EBITDA to about 3.5x in fiscal 2021.

Moody's expects that 2023 and 2024 could be challenging years for the containership industry as the global fleet is poised to grow. This increased capacity, combined with the debottlenecking of supply chains, will likely lower containership rates from current historic highs, reducing ONE's profits and therefore the dividends that MOL will receive from the JV.

MOL's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's high debt balance, the shipping industry's volatile rates and the company's high investment needs (especially in its growth areas). These factors are mitigated by MOL's well-established presence among Japanese shipping companies, its large, diversified shipping portfolio, and the financing flexibility afforded by its mostly unencumbered balance sheet.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that MOL will maintain strong credit metrics over the next 12-18 months. Moody's could revert the outlook to stable if the company does not demonstrate a clear path towards sustaining lower leverage in a downcycle.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company reduces debt materially so that its balance sheet is stronger to weather volatility in shipping demand. A track record of more predictable cash flow, including dividends from ONE, will be credit positive. Moody's will consider an upgrade if such factors sustain debt/EBITDA below 7.5x and retained cash flow/net debt above 9% through the business cycle.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if debt/EBITDA rises to above 9.0x or retained cash flow/net debt falls and is sustained below 5% for a prolonged period.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Shipping Methodology (Japanese) published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74070. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is one of the world's largest shipping companies by fleet size.

