Rating Action:

Moody's changes Mondi's outlook to stable; affirms ratings

15 Dec 2022

London, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed Mondi Plc's (Mondi, company) outlook to stable from negative and has affirmed its Baa1 ratings. Mondi is a UK-listed integrated packaging and paper company.

"The stable outlook reflects the company's strong financial performance and credit metrics for 2022 despite the planned divestment of its sizeable Russia operations. While some challenges will continue into 2023, for example cost inflation, we expect Mondi to continue to manage these well in line with its strong governance record so that its financial profile will continue to remain commensurate with the Baa1 rating." says Tobias Wagner, a Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer at Moody's and lead analyst for Mondi.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Mondi's strong financial performance and credit metrics for 2022 despite the planned divestment of its Russia operations which represented around 20% of Mondi's 2021 company-reported underlying EBITDA. Mondi has said that proceeds from the divestment will be returned to shareholders. On the back of a strong pricing environment Mondi achieved a year-to-date to September 2022 underlying EBITDA of €1.4 billion, up more than 60% from €0.9 billion in the nine months to September 2021, which more than offsets the discontinued contribution from the Russia operations. All numbers and metrics mentioned in this release are for continuing operations.

Cost inflation, however, also remains a key challenge in 2023 for the sector which is likely to result in a reduction of profits for Mondi from the record level of 2022 also considering some lag in passing through higher costs in certain parts of the business. Nevertheless, Mondi has significant headroom given its currently strong credit metrics, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA estimated at around 1.4x as of September 2022. Accordingly, Moody's views it as unlikely that metrics will materially deviate from the expectation for the Baa1 rating, including for leverage to remain below 2.0x. Mondi's net debt position is currently low due to the receipt of proceeds from the sale of its personal care components business earlier in the year with company-reported net debt at €1.2 billion as of June 2022.

Macro risks remain including cost inflation and some degree of demand and price uncertainty into 2023. However, Mondi's has a well-diversified business profile in terms of products, regions and end markets with paper-based packaging markets, which represent the majority of the company's profits, expected to continue to remain more resilient to economic downturns. Mondi also has market-leading positions in most of its paper and packaging grades, a track record of above-average and structurally strong margins, enabled by cost-efficient assets and mostly in lower-cost emerging markets, and a high level of integration between its upstream and downstream assets, with a good degree of self-sufficiency in fibre and energy. This positions Mondi strongly to take advantage of market conditions.

Mondi also has a track record of significant free cash flow (FCF), despite continued investments well above the depreciation levels and growing dividends; and a track record of managing growth conservatively, as reflected in its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, which has remained below 2.0x over the past ten years, including 2020. Mondi continues to see significant growth opportunities with significant planned investment in its corrugated and flexible packaging businesses. The company has guided to capex rising to €750-850 million in 2023 from €500-600 million in 2022. Accordingly, free cash flow could turn slightly negative in 2023 and potentially 2024 given the scale of investment. Moody's also expects Mondi to continue to look for selective acquisition opportunities as illustrated with the recent agreement to acquire a mill in Italy. However, Mondi also has a track record of managing investments beyond depreciation and growth conservatively while preserving its financial strength.

Given that the divestment of the Russia operations still requires certain local approvals in Russia, including the sale but also related dividend to Mondi, timing and outcome remain somewhat uncertain. However, Mondi has taken steps to exit these operations and return value. Even if the transaction would not conclude as anticipated, it appears unlikely at this stage that this could pressure the credit profile sufficiently to threaten the Baa1 rating. Mondi has ringfenced the Russia operations, has reported them as discontinued operations and the assets remain cash flow generative and so are self-sufficient from cash flow perspective.

The rating remains primarily constrained by Mondi's exposure to the cyclical paper and packaging product industries, which are competitive and offer relatively limited scope for product differentiation; the secular decline in the use of graphic paper in mature markets as a result of the continued migration towards electronic forms of communication; its exposure to volatile input costs, increases in which the company may not always be able to pass on; and the risk of debt-funded growth or extraordinary dividends, given the lack of public commitment to a specific leverage target.

We assess Mondi's liquidity as strong. As of June 2022, the company had €1.6 billion of liquidity available, including €757 million of undrawn committed debt facilities and €870 million of cash (net of overdrafts). The company has various bilateral lines and a €750 million syndicated revolving credit facility, which was renewed in June 2021 for another 5 years and contains no financial covenant. These liquidity sources, cash-generative profile and access to capital markets underpin Mondi's liquidity. Aside from some smaller bank loans and overdraft facilities, the company has no significant maturities until 2024.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Mondi's strong current financial position and Moody's expectation that metrics will remain in line with the requirements for the Baa1 rating in 2023 and 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure could come from further portfolio diversification, Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin remaining above 20% through the cycle, retained cash flow (RCF)/debt above remaining 40% through the cycle, a commitment to maintain a conservative capital structure that would translate into Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remaining below 1.5x on a sustained basis or further strengthening of liquidity. Conversely, negative pressure could come from Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin declining towards 15% on a sustained basis, Moody's-adjusted RCF/debt remaining below 30% on a sustained basis, Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 2.0x on a sustained basis, negative FCF over a prolonged period or erosion of liquidity.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mondi Finance Europe GMBH

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Mondi Finance plc

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Mondi Plc

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mondi Finance Europe GMBH

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Mondi Finance plc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Mondi Plc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Mondi Plc is a UK-listed integrated packaging and paper group. In 2021 (restated to exclude Russia operations from continuing operations), the company generated revenue of €7.0 billion across its three segments: Corrugated Packaging (34% of 2021 restated revenue), Flexible Packaging (48%) and Uncoated Fine Paper (18%). The UFP segment also includes managed forest holdings in South Africa. Mondi has production operations across more than 30 countries, with key operations across Europe (significantly in Central Europe), Africa (South Africa) and North America.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tobias Wagner, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Sandra Veseli
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

