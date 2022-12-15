Moody's changes Mondi's outlook to stable; affirms ratings

London, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed Mondi Plc's (Mondi, company) outlook to stable from negative and has affirmed its Baa1 ratings. Mondi is a UK-listed integrated packaging and paper company.

"The stable outlook reflects the company's strong financial performance and credit metrics for 2022 despite the planned divestment of its sizeable Russia operations. While some challenges will continue into 2023, for example cost inflation, we expect Mondi to continue to manage these well in line with its strong governance record so that its financial profile will continue to remain commensurate with the Baa1 rating." says Tobias Wagner, a Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer at Moody's and lead analyst for Mondi.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Mondi's strong financial performance and credit metrics for 2022 despite the planned divestment of its Russia operations which represented around 20% of Mondi's 2021 company-reported underlying EBITDA. Mondi has said that proceeds from the divestment will be returned to shareholders. On the back of a strong pricing environment Mondi achieved a year-to-date to September 2022 underlying EBITDA of €1.4 billion, up more than 60% from €0.9 billion in the nine months to September 2021, which more than offsets the discontinued contribution from the Russia operations. All numbers and metrics mentioned in this release are for continuing operations.

Cost inflation, however, also remains a key challenge in 2023 for the sector which is likely to result in a reduction of profits for Mondi from the record level of 2022 also considering some lag in passing through higher costs in certain parts of the business. Nevertheless, Mondi has significant headroom given its currently strong credit metrics, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA estimated at around 1.4x as of September 2022. Accordingly, Moody's views it as unlikely that metrics will materially deviate from the expectation for the Baa1 rating, including for leverage to remain below 2.0x. Mondi's net debt position is currently low due to the receipt of proceeds from the sale of its personal care components business earlier in the year with company-reported net debt at €1.2 billion as of June 2022.

Macro risks remain including cost inflation and some degree of demand and price uncertainty into 2023. However, Mondi's has a well-diversified business profile in terms of products, regions and end markets with paper-based packaging markets, which represent the majority of the company's profits, expected to continue to remain more resilient to economic downturns. Mondi also has market-leading positions in most of its paper and packaging grades, a track record of above-average and structurally strong margins, enabled by cost-efficient assets and mostly in lower-cost emerging markets, and a high level of integration between its upstream and downstream assets, with a good degree of self-sufficiency in fibre and energy. This positions Mondi strongly to take advantage of market conditions.

Mondi also has a track record of significant free cash flow (FCF), despite continued investments well above the depreciation levels and growing dividends; and a track record of managing growth conservatively, as reflected in its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, which has remained below 2.0x over the past ten years, including 2020. Mondi continues to see significant growth opportunities with significant planned investment in its corrugated and flexible packaging businesses. The company has guided to capex rising to €750-850 million in 2023 from €500-600 million in 2022. Accordingly, free cash flow could turn slightly negative in 2023 and potentially 2024 given the scale of investment. Moody's also expects Mondi to continue to look for selective acquisition opportunities as illustrated with the recent agreement to acquire a mill in Italy. However, Mondi also has a track record of managing investments beyond depreciation and growth conservatively while preserving its financial strength.

Given that the divestment of the Russia operations still requires certain local approvals in Russia, including the sale but also related dividend to Mondi, timing and outcome remain somewhat uncertain. However, Mondi has taken steps to exit these operations and return value. Even if the transaction would not conclude as anticipated, it appears unlikely at this stage that this could pressure the credit profile sufficiently to threaten the Baa1 rating. Mondi has ringfenced the Russia operations, has reported them as discontinued operations and the assets remain cash flow generative and so are self-sufficient from cash flow perspective.

The rating remains primarily constrained by Mondi's exposure to the cyclical paper and packaging product industries, which are competitive and offer relatively limited scope for product differentiation; the secular decline in the use of graphic paper in mature markets as a result of the continued migration towards electronic forms of communication; its exposure to volatile input costs, increases in which the company may not always be able to pass on; and the risk of debt-funded growth or extraordinary dividends, given the lack of public commitment to a specific leverage target.

We assess Mondi's liquidity as strong. As of June 2022, the company had €1.6 billion of liquidity available, including €757 million of undrawn committed debt facilities and €870 million of cash (net of overdrafts). The company has various bilateral lines and a €750 million syndicated revolving credit facility, which was renewed in June 2021 for another 5 years and contains no financial covenant. These liquidity sources, cash-generative profile and access to capital markets underpin Mondi's liquidity. Aside from some smaller bank loans and overdraft facilities, the company has no significant maturities until 2024.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Mondi's strong current financial position and Moody's expectation that metrics will remain in line with the requirements for the Baa1 rating in 2023 and 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure could come from further portfolio diversification, Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin remaining above 20% through the cycle, retained cash flow (RCF)/debt above remaining 40% through the cycle, a commitment to maintain a conservative capital structure that would translate into Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remaining below 1.5x on a sustained basis or further strengthening of liquidity. Conversely, negative pressure could come from Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin declining towards 15% on a sustained basis, Moody's-adjusted RCF/debt remaining below 30% on a sustained basis, Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 2.0x on a sustained basis, negative FCF over a prolonged period or erosion of liquidity.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mondi Finance Europe GMBH

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Mondi Finance plc

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Mondi Plc

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mondi Finance Europe GMBH

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Mondi Finance plc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Mondi Plc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Mondi Plc is a UK-listed integrated packaging and paper group. In 2021 (restated to exclude Russia operations from continuing operations), the company generated revenue of €7.0 billion across its three segments: Corrugated Packaging (34% of 2021 restated revenue), Flexible Packaging (48%) and Uncoated Fine Paper (18%). The UFP segment also includes managed forest holdings in South Africa. Mondi has production operations across more than 30 countries, with key operations across Europe (significantly in Central Europe), Africa (South Africa) and North America.

