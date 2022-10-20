Moody's changes Multiversity's outlook to positive from stable; B2 ratings affirmed

Madrid, October 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Multiversity S.p.A. ("Multiversity" or "the company"), a leading private higher education online provider in Italy. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 rating on the €765 million senior secured floating rate notes (FRNs) due 2028. The rating outlook has changed to positive from stable.

"The positive outlook reflects the company's strong operating performance in 2022, ahead of our initial projections when we first assigned the rating, and our expectations for further improvement over the next 12-18 months", says Agustin Alberti, Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Multiversity.

"However, we acknowledge that recent proposed regulatory changes reduce visibility on future performance over the medium term because of implied higher costs, and therefore we will assess how the company will adapt to the new framework" adds Mr. Alberti.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Since the first rating assignment in October 2021, the business profile of the company has improved thanks to the recent acquisition of Università Telematica San Raffaele Roma. This acquisition will increase Multiversity's scale, expand its portfolio of program degrees in the area of medical-healthcare professions, increase its relevance in Northern Italy, and will allow for cross selling opportunities, given the wider reach and presence of Multiversity in Italy.

Moody's forecasts that Multiversity will report strong organic revenue growth of around 30% and 10% in 2022 and 2023 respectively, mainly driven by the increase in undergraduate enrolments, with pro forma revenue projected to reach around €350 million and €385 million respectively.

Under current macroeconomic environment, the company will continue to benefit from the digital nature of its operations, its cost competitiveness and its asset light business model. Consequently, the rating agency expects that the company will maintain healthy pro forma EBITDA margins (as adjusted by Moody's) of around 50-55%, with strong FCF generation of around €80-90 million per year.

Moody's expects pro forma gross leverage to improve to 4.7x in 2022 from 5.7x in 2021, and to trend over the next 12-18 months towards the 4.0x level, the leverage threshold set for an upgrade, mainly supported by EBITDA growth. In light of the company's strong free cash flow generation and in the absence of acquisitions and dividends distribution, Moody's expects the company's leverage on a net basis to improve even further.

However, Moody's projections could be negatively impacted by the application of the Italian Government approved the Ministerial Decree 1154/2021, which requires all universities, including online providers, a higher ratio of teachers per student for undergraduate programs to be implemented by 2025. The company will need to gradually adapt its business model to comply with the new regulation, by increasing the number of teachers and its overall costs, which could result in EBITDA margins lower than currently expected by Moody's and consequently, higher gross leverage levels.

The rating agency acknowledges that the company has appealed against the Decree and the outcome is still unknown adding a degree of uncertainties on the future cost structure of the company. Moody's also notes that the final application under currents terms could bring potential extra revenue to the company in the form of post graduate and non-regulated courses by the new teachers, which could help to mitigate the negative impact of the higher costs. In addition, Moody's also believes that some incremental revenue could be generated from the Law no.33 approved by the Italian Government in April 2022, which allows the possibility for students to simultaneously enroll in two higher education courses.

Moody's will assess how these regulatory changes will affect the company's credit profile and the measures taken by the company to comply and to mitigate potential negative impacts. The rating agency takes comfort from the strong growth underlying dynamics of the online higher education industry in Italy and from the company's robust FCF generation.

The B2 rating reflects the company's (1) well established market leading position in the niche segment of the online higher education market in Italy; (2) increasing penetration of the online education in the Italian market; (3) good revenue and earnings visibility in light of committed student enrollment; (4) the company's good liquidity supported by strong free cash flow generation and lean cost structure with low CAPEX requirements, despite the full drawing of the company's revolving credit facility; and (5) Moody's expectations that Multiversity's credit metrics will improve further over the next 12-18 months positioning the company strongly within the B2 rating category.

However, the rating also reflects (1) the limited scale of operations, compared to other rated peers; (2) high revenue concentration in Italy and social sciences, although this has been improved by the acquisition of Università Telematica San Raffaele Roma; (3) the risk of potential shareholder distribution or debt-financed M&A, particularly given the company's strong free cash flow generation and the fact that it operates in a fragmented sector with high multiple of valuation; and (4) changes in regulation as the new Ministerial Decree 1154/2021, issued by the Italian Government in November 2021 and to be fully implemented in 2025.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Multiversity's liquidity profile to be good, supported by its robust free cash flow generation and high cash on balance sheet. At the end of 2022, Moody's expects a cash balance of around €100-110 million, which however is represented largely by drawings of €94 million under the company's €100 million SSRCF due 2028, with no financial covenants. Moody's expects this to be repaid gradually during 2023 with cash generated from operations. The company will not have any material debt maturities until 2028, when the SSRCF and the €765 million FRNs mature.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

After the reverse merger, Multiversity S.p.A. is the top entity of the restricted group and assumed the rights and obligations of Paganini BidCo S.p.A. under the FRNs and the SSRCF becoming the issuer of the notes and the borrower under the company's €100 million SSRCF. Multiversity S.p.A. will also be the reporting entity for the consolidated group.

Multiversity probability of default rating is B2-PD based on an expected family recovery rate of 50%. The B2 rated bonds and the unrated SSRCF benefit from the same security and guarantee structure. The notes are secured against share pledges of key operating subsidiaries, and benefits from guarantees from operating entities accounting for at least 80% of group EBITDA. The SSRCF ranks ahead of the notes in an enforcement scenario. Given the relatively small size of the SSRCF ranking ahead of the senior secured notes, the notes are rated B2, at the same level as the CFR.

CHANGE OF RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations of solid operating performance and credit metrics improvement over the next 12-18 months, despite current macroeconomic environment and changes in regulation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upgrade pressure on the ratings would require the company to sustain a strong operating performance, while keep improving its business risk profile. Upward pressure could develop if the company's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage decreases towards 4.0x, while maintaining its robust free cash flow generation and solid liquidity. In addition, an upgrade would require that the company adapts to the new Decree successfully with credit metrics in line with a B1 rating.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if the company's operating performance weakens or it engages in debt financed acquisitions such that Multiversity's gross adjusted leverage remains well below 5.5x on a sustained basis. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates significantly; or changes in the accreditation and/or regulatory landscape materially weaken the company's business prospects.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Following the reverse merger of Paganini BidCo S.p.A., Wversity S.p.A. and Multiversity S.p.A. into Multiversity S.r.l. and conversion of Multiversity S.r.l. in Multiversity S.p.A., Multiversity S.p.A. became the top company of the restricted group. Multiversity is the leading private higher education online provider in Italy with c.130k enrolled students, owner of Università Telematica Pegaso founded in 2006, and majority shareholder of Universitas Mercatorum (67% ownership) and Università Telematica San Raffaele Roma (acquired in 2022). Pegaso, Mercatorum and Università Telematica Pegaso are among the 11 online universities recognized by the Italian Ministry of Education with their degrees having the same legal value as traditional ones. The group reported €255 million revenues and adjusted EBITDA of €150 million in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Agustin Alberti

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

