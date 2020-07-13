Moody's changes MyEyeDr's outlook to stable; assigns B3 rating to incremental term loan

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed MED ParentCo.,
LP.'s (MyEyeDr) ratings outlook to stable from negative and assigned
a B3 rating to the proposed $80 million incremental 1st lien term
loan. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's
existing ratings, including the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR),
Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), B3 first lien
credit facilities ratings and Caa3 second lien credit facility rating.
Proceeds from the proposed $80 million incremental term loan,
along with $80 million cash infusion from existing investors in
the form of preferred equity will be used to bolster MyEyeDr's liquidity
position.
The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects the improvement
in MyEyeDr's liquidity following the transaction.
The ratings affirmations reflect Moody's expectations for gradual
earnings improvement following Q2 2020, but continued high leverage
and remaining execution risks associated with the full resumption of operations
following COVID-19-related disruption.
Moody's took the following rating actions for MED ParentCo.,
LP.:
.... Corporate family rating, affirmed
Caa1
.... Probability of default rating,
affirmed Caa1-PD
....Senior secured 1st lien term loan,
assigned B3 (LGD3)
....Senior secured 1st lien bank credit facility,
affirmed B3 (LGD3)
....Senior secured 2nd Lien bank credit facility,
affirmed Caa3 (LGD5)
....Outlook, changed to stable from
negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
MyEyeDr's Caa1 CFR reflects risks associated with near-term earnings
and cash flow performance as the company emerges from coronavirus-related
store closures. The ratings also reflect expectations for continued
high leverage. Moody's lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA is estimated
at 9.2 times for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020,
including the incremental term loan and pro-forma adjustments for
acquisitions. Moody's expects steep EBITDA declines for full
year 2020 due to the impact of store closures, a phased reopening,
initial reductions in store productivity, and potential for delays
in the ramp-up and integration of recently acquired offices.
Earnings should recover significantly in 2021, leading to improvement
in credit metrics and cash flow. The ratings also reflect Moody's
view that while e-commerce penetration in the optical retail sector
will remain low, traditional optical retailers will face margin
and market share pressure over time from growing online competition,
which could be accelerated by the current period of physical store closures.
The ratings also incorporate governance risks, specifically the
company's high LBO debt levels and its debt-financed growth strategy.
In addition, as a retailer, MyEyeDr needs to make ongoing
investments in its brand and infrastructure, as well as in social
and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing, product
and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.
Nevertheless, the credit profile is supported by the company's
adequate liquidity following the transaction. MyEyeDr will have
$210 million of cash (excluding cash from its delayed draw term
loan) and a fully drawn $125 million revolver on a pro-forma
basis. Moody's expects that some of the liquidity will be
used up to cover cash flow deficits in Q2 and Q3. The credit profile
also benefits from the recession-resilient and growing demand for
optometrist services and eyewear products due to aging demographics and
the growing prevalence of myopia. Further, the company's
track record of profitable growth through its roll-up strategy
partially mitigates the execution risk associated with acquisition-driven
expansion.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for adequate liquidity
and significant earnings recovery following store reopenings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company returns to pre-coronavirus
levels of profitability leverage and liquidity, including the ability
to generate solid positive free cash flow excluding acquisition impact.
Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted
EBITA/interest expense is maintained above 1 time.
The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity is weaker than anticipated.
The ratings could also be downgraded if earnings recovery takes longer,
which would signal operating challenges or a need to make incremental
investments in the business.
MED ParentCo., LP. (MyEyeDr) provides management services
to MyEyeDr. O.D. optometrists and their practices.
MyEyeDr practices offer vision care services, prescription eyeglasses
and sunglasses, and contact lenses. As of March 31,
2020, the company operated 608 offices and generated approximately
$815 million of trailing twelve months revenue. MyEyeDr
has been controlled by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division
since August 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raya Sokolyanska
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
