Moody's changes MyEyeDr's outlook to stable; assigns B3 rating to incremental term loan

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed MED ParentCo., LP.'s (MyEyeDr) ratings outlook to stable from negative and assigned a B3 rating to the proposed $80 million incremental 1st lien term loan. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's existing ratings, including the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR), Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), B3 first lien credit facilities ratings and Caa3 second lien credit facility rating.

Proceeds from the proposed $80 million incremental term loan, along with $80 million cash infusion from existing investors in the form of preferred equity will be used to bolster MyEyeDr's liquidity position.

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects the improvement in MyEyeDr's liquidity following the transaction.

The ratings affirmations reflect Moody's expectations for gradual earnings improvement following Q2 2020, but continued high leverage and remaining execution risks associated with the full resumption of operations following COVID-19-related disruption.

Moody's took the following rating actions for MED ParentCo., LP.:

.... Corporate family rating, affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of default rating, affirmed Caa1-PD

....Senior secured 1st lien term loan, assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Senior secured 1st lien bank credit facility, affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Senior secured 2nd Lien bank credit facility, affirmed Caa3 (LGD5)

....Outlook, changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

MyEyeDr's Caa1 CFR reflects risks associated with near-term earnings and cash flow performance as the company emerges from coronavirus-related store closures. The ratings also reflect expectations for continued high leverage. Moody's lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA is estimated at 9.2 times for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, including the incremental term loan and pro-forma adjustments for acquisitions. Moody's expects steep EBITDA declines for full year 2020 due to the impact of store closures, a phased reopening, initial reductions in store productivity, and potential for delays in the ramp-up and integration of recently acquired offices. Earnings should recover significantly in 2021, leading to improvement in credit metrics and cash flow. The ratings also reflect Moody's view that while e-commerce penetration in the optical retail sector will remain low, traditional optical retailers will face margin and market share pressure over time from growing online competition, which could be accelerated by the current period of physical store closures. The ratings also incorporate governance risks, specifically the company's high LBO debt levels and its debt-financed growth strategy. In addition, as a retailer, MyEyeDr needs to make ongoing investments in its brand and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.

Nevertheless, the credit profile is supported by the company's adequate liquidity following the transaction. MyEyeDr will have $210 million of cash (excluding cash from its delayed draw term loan) and a fully drawn $125 million revolver on a pro-forma basis. Moody's expects that some of the liquidity will be used up to cover cash flow deficits in Q2 and Q3. The credit profile also benefits from the recession-resilient and growing demand for optometrist services and eyewear products due to aging demographics and the growing prevalence of myopia. Further, the company's track record of profitable growth through its roll-up strategy partially mitigates the execution risk associated with acquisition-driven expansion.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for adequate liquidity and significant earnings recovery following store reopenings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company returns to pre-coronavirus levels of profitability leverage and liquidity, including the ability to generate solid positive free cash flow excluding acquisition impact. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense is maintained above 1 time.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity is weaker than anticipated. The ratings could also be downgraded if earnings recovery takes longer, which would signal operating challenges or a need to make incremental investments in the business.

MED ParentCo., LP. (MyEyeDr) provides management services to MyEyeDr. O.D. optometrists and their practices. MyEyeDr practices offer vision care services, prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses, and contact lenses. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 608 offices and generated approximately $815 million of trailing twelve months revenue. MyEyeDr has been controlled by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division since August 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

