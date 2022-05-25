Moody's changes NADB's outlook to stable from negative, affirms Aa1 rating

New York, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Aa1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of the North American Development Bank (NADB) and changed the outlook to stable from negative. The short-term issuer rating of the NADB was affirmed at Prime-1 (P-1).

The change in the outlook to stable reflects the diminished risks to NADB's asset quality and performance after the resolution of Mexico's proposed changes to the regulatory framework of the electricity sector, which will no longer materially affect the bank's clean energy loans in the country. Additionally, the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that moderate loan growth will support NADB's robust capital adequacy.

The affirmation of the ratings is supported by NADB's continued display of strong capital adequacy and liquidity metrics in the context of the coronavirus pandemic and the period of regulatory uncertainty for the renewable energy sector in Mexico. NADB's leverage level compares favorably to similarly rated peers, while its liquidity coverage is one of the strongest among rated multilateral development banks (MDB). The affirmation also reflects Moody's view of strong member support and particularly the two shareholders' provision of additional resources in 2020-28, that allow the bank to continue to deliver on its development mandate along the Mexico-US border.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE

The main driver for the change of outlook back to stable is the resolution of planned changes to the regulatory framework of the electricity sector in Mexico, which Moody's considers to be favorable for NADB's portfolio of mostly energy-related projects.

Moody's had assigned a negative outlook to NADB's rating back in 2020, after the government of Mexico presented a set of policy proposals to modify the regulatory framework of the electricity sector that Moody's considered to be detrimental to the renewable energy sector. These proposals were passed as a law - the Electricity Industry Law (LIE) bill - in March 2021, but have since faced legal challenges in the courts that limit their application. Additionally, the government presented an electricity sector reform in September 2021 that did not receive the required votes in congress to pass as a constitutional amendment in April 2022. These developments reduce the likelihood that there will be material changes to the electricity sector's regulatory framework, which would have complicated NADB's operating environment and challenged the operations of existing loans.

Given NADB's mandate to improve climate resilience along the Mexico-US border, its portfolio is highly concentrated in the clean energy sector. As of 2021, renewable energy projects in both countries represented 70% of NADB's loans.

A second driver for the return of the outlook to stable relates to the solidity of NADB's asset quality and performance despite the increased regulatory uncertainty. NADB's clean energy portfolio continued to perform well and proved financially attractive for private sector investors. This led to instances of principal prepayments to NADB as new owners acquired the projects. Additionally, NADB pursued a conservative stance by limiting new loans in the clean energy sector in Mexico since 2019 while expanding operations in the sector in the US or in other sectors in both countries, as well as increasing provisioning in 2021. Moody's expects that following the negative shock to investor confidence during the past two years, there will likely be limited development of private renewable energy projects in the country.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE Aa1 RATING

Moody's affirmation of NADB's rating at Aa1 takes into account its strong capital position and low leverage, which will be supported by the recent capital increase and modest loan book growth. In 2021, NADB's leverage ratio was 127% - down from about 200% in 2018-19 - compared to an Aa-median of 213% (2020 figure). The bank's development asset credit quality is moderate, taking into account its mandate-driven country and sector concentration, payment enhancements for public sector loans in Mexico and the higher quality of US public sector loans. Meanwhile, asset performance remains strong, even in the context of the pandemic shock - NADB did not record any non-performing loans in 2018-21, with one problem loan still performing adequately.

NADB's liquidity is strong, reflecting moderate market access based on low market funding needs and a sizable liquidity coverage. Currently, NADB's liquid resources provide very strong coverage - in a severe stress scenario where NADB is unable to issue debt or receive any additional capital contributions from its shareholders, its liquid assets would cover far more than 18 months of debt service, planned disbursements and operational costs.

The high strength of member support is also a key element of NADB's credit profile. The ability of its two shareholders to provide support, proxied by a weighted average borrower rating of 'A1', is one of the highest for MDBs outside of Europe. Both Mexico and the United States recognize NADB as a key institution in the bilateral relationship and its important role in the development of climate resilient infrastructure in the border region. Although at times the willingness of members to provide extraordinary support to NADB was complicated by political issues, in particular during the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the shareholders agreed on a substantial general capital increase (GCI) in 2020, following the implementation of the US, Mexico and Canada Agreement (USMCA). The GCI doubled the subscribed capital to $6 billion, and the US paid its full share of paid-in capital that year $225 million, of which $165 million will become unrestricted as Mexico makes its corresponding annual payments. The increase in callable capital to $5.1 billion means this contractual obligation of members provides over four times coverage of the bank's debt.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

NADB's neutral-to-low credit impact score (CIS-2) reflects neutral-to-low exposures to environmental, social and governance risks.

NADB's environmental issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (E-2). Although NADB is exposed to carbon transition risks particularly in Mexico given the government's prioritization of the national utility company that depends more on hydrocarbons for electricity generation, the bank has a clear mandate on clean energy. Additionally, NADB focuses on improving water management and air quality in its region of operations, with the overall goal of mitigating environmental risks along the Mexico-US border region.

NADB has a neutral-to-low social issuer profile score (S-2), in line with the broader sector. This assessment reflects Moody's views of NADB's strong customer relations and responsible production, which allow it to have an important socioeconomic impact in its region of operations along the US-Mexico border region.

NADB's governance issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (G-2), given its prudent risk management practices that help mitigate risks from its lending operations to sub-national governments and private sector entities. This balances moderately negative risk to the issuer profile from concentrated ownership with only two shareholders, namely the US and Mexico, that can at times foster cooperation but is also susceptible to political developments in both countries.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

An upward reassessment of the rating could arise from a significant and sustained improvement in the average borrower credit quality of the bank's loan portfolio and a material reduction in concentration risks of the portfolio or a mitigation of these risks through significantly larger capital buffers and lower leverage.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

NADB's credit profile could come under negative pressure if there is a significant deterioration in asset quality or if there is a deterioration in the strength of member support, either through a materially lower weighted average shareholder rating or if there is evidence of a shift in willingness to support the institution by any of its members.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020

