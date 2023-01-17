Moody's changes NOV's outlook to stable; affirms Baa2 rating

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the rating outlook for NOV Inc. (NOV) to stable from negative and affirmed its Baa2 senior unsecured rating.

"NOV's credit metrics are expected to improve meaningfully to levels supportive of the Baa2 rating as demand for its products and services grows further in 2023," said James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst. "We expect NOV to generate higher earnings and positive free cash flow over the next few years."

The following summarizes the ratings activity:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: NOV Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NOV Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The move to a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that NOV's revenue and earnings will continue to improve in 2023, as demand for oilfield services increases, resulting in credit metrics supportive of the Baa2 long-term rating.

The company's leverage ratio has improved in 2022 (to 3.6x as of September 30, 2022, from 8.2x at year-end 2021) primarily due to higher earnings and is on a trajectory to decline below 3.0x in 2023. While the company has no near-term debt maturities, we expect net debt to decline as NOV generates positive free cash flow in 2023-2024.

The global recovery in drilling activity in 2021-2022 supported by favorable oil and gas commodity prices has translated into higher demand for NOV's technology and capital equipment, albeit with a lag for some product lines. The North American rig count has largely recovered to pre-pandemic levels and activity will expand at a slower pace than seen in 2021-2022, while international drilling activity still lags 2019 levels and will continue to grow. In 2023, despite cost inflation headwinds, supply chain issues and pressure to return capital to shareholders, Moody's expects growing demand for oilfield services as a result of higher exploration and production spending to benefit NOV's revenue, pricing power and profit margins, leading to stronger credit metrics. NOV's revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, was approximately 20% below 2019 revenue. However, the company's EBITDA margin has recovered. Moody's expects free cash flow generation to turn positive in 2023 as working capital becomes less of a strain on cash flow.

NOV's Baa2 rating reflects its leading market positions and proprietary technology that lowers its customers' finding and development (F&D) costs and enables the efficient development of conventional and unconventional resources that is required to replace reserves and offset the global production decline curve. NOV's global market presence and strong customer relationships allow it to benefit in international markets where capital spending is more stable owing to national oil company capital investment. The company also has a leading position providing equipment enabling the installation of offshore wind power generation and is developing products and services to support other low carbon energy sources. The company maintains a large cash balance relative to debt and generally generates free cash flow through cycles.

NOV's excellent liquidity is supported by its sizable cash balance, available borrowing capacity under its committed credit facility and Moody's expectation that the company will generate positive free cash flow in 2023-2024, even as it grows its earnings. As of September 30, 2022, the company had a $1.0 billion cash balance and full availability on its $2 billion revolving credit facility ($0.3 billion of commitments mature in October 2024 and $1.72 billion of commitments mature in October 2025). The credit facility contains one financial covenant limiting Debt/Capital to a maximum of 60% and the company retains ample headroom for future compliance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

NOV's ratings could be upgraded if debt is sufficiently reduced such that Debt/EBITDA can be sustained around 2x at mid-cycle EBITDA levels. NOV's ratings could be downgraded if Debt/EBITDA does not decline below 3x in 2023 as expected. The ratings could also be downgraded if its cash and investment balance were to significantly decline to fund acquisitions or increase shareholder returns prior to restoring its credit metrics to levels supportive of its rating.

NOV, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of oilfield equipment and products to the oil and gas industry.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74277. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

