Moody's changes NSTAR Electric's outlook to negative; affirms ratings

Over $4 billion of rated debt outstanding

New York, September 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed NSTAR Electric Company's ("NSTAR Electric") ratings, including its A1 senior unsecured rating and Prime-1 short-term commercial paper rating. At the same time, Moody's changed its outlook to negative from stable. In addition, Moody's affirmed Western Massachusetts Electric Company's ("WMECO") A1 senior unsecured rating. WMECO's debt was assumed by NSTAR Electric when the two companies merged on 31 December 2017.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Connecticut Development Authority

....GTD Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: NSTAR Electric Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Pref. Stock, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A1

..Issuer: Western Massachusetts Electric Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1 (Assumed by NSTAR Electric Company)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NSTAR Electric Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The negative outlook for NSTAR Electric reflects persistently weak financial metrics for its current A1 rating mainly due to storm cost deferrals over the last few years and increased debt issuance for elevated capital investments " said Jeff Cassella, VP-Senior Credit Officer. "An improvement in its financial metrics will be highly dependent on a supportive outcome of the company's pending rate case with a decision expected in December" added Cassella.

NSTAR Electric's financial metrics have been impacted by severe storms over the last couple of years and subsequent delays in cost recovery. For the 12-months ended 30 June 2022, the utility's ratio of cash flow from operations pre-working capital changes (CFO pre-W/C) to debt was 19.5%, well below the 22% financial metric threshold that Moody's has indicated could lead to a downgrade. NSTAR Electric's financial metrics have trended below this threshold for the last few years.

On 14 January 2022, NSTAR Electric filed an electric distribution rate increase application with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (MDPU). The rate filing has been updated twice since that initial filing with the latest rate revenue increase request of $95 million in early August. The company is requesting a renewal of its Performance Base Rate (PBR) plan for up to a ten-year term. The PBR allows rates to be adjusted annually on 1 January of each year in accordance with a revenue cap formula filed with the MDPU in September of the prior year. NSTAR Electric is also requesting recovery of storm related costs associated with weather events that have occurred over the last few years. Its current 5-year PBR plan that began January 2018 was originally authorized in its last rate case completed during 2017. A final MDPU decision on the current rate case is expected on 1 December 2022.

Although Moody's views the Massachusetts regulatory framework to be credit supportive, the negative outlook reflects uncertainty with regard to several issues in NSTAR Electric's pending rate case including recovery of deferred storms costs, the amount of time this cost recovery will take and, ultimately, whether the outcome will allow the company to strengthen its financial profile. The rate case is proceeding at a time when social risks for the regulated electric and gas sector are rising as a result of higher energy bills stemming from increasing natural gas prices, inflationary pressures across the economy more broadly, rising interest rates and continued elevated utility capital investments. A delay in deferred cost recovery or lower incremental rate increases as a result of these or other factors could result in NSTAR Electric's financial metrics remaining weak and being more commensurate with A2 rated peers going forward.

NSTAR Electric's A1 rating reflects its low-risk business profile as a regulated electric transmission and distribution utility and the credit supportive regulatory jurisdictions in which it operates under the purview of both the MDPU and the Federal Electric Regulatory Commission (FERC). Both regulatory frameworks have provided relatively timely cost and investment recovery mechanisms and above average allowed returns that typically have historically allowed NSTAR Electric to exhibit a relatively high degree of cash flow stability and predictability.

As mentioned above, the negative outlook reflects a financial profile that is currently weak for the utility's current A1 rating. Its recent financial performance has been impacted by delayed recovery of deferred costs related to storm activity and increased debt issuance due to elevated capital investments. A very supportive outcome could allow the company's financial profile to improve such that its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt is sustained above 22% going forward. If the outcome of the rate case is less supportive such that there is only partial or an extended delay in cost recovery, NSTAR Electric will be challenged to improve its credit metrics to levels that support the current rating. The utility's rating is also constrained by a parent company with a weakened credit quality with Moody's affirming Eversource Energy's Baa1 rating and maintaining its negative rating outlook in June.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

An upgrade is unlikely over the near term given the negative outlook. A stabilization of the outlook is possible if the regulatory environments in which the company operates remain credit supportive including a positive outcome of NSTAR Electric's pending distribution rate case in Massachusetts; which contributes to the strengthening of financial metrics, including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt above 22% on a sustainable basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

NSTAR Electric could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in the credit supportiveness of the Massachusetts or FERC regulatory environments such as if the pending rate case results in either partial or delayed recovery of costs and investments, challenging the utility's ability to improve its financial metrics such that the ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt remains below 22%. A downgrade of parent, Eversource Energy's rating could also lead to a downgrade of NSTAR Electric's rating.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, NSTAR Electric Company is a regulated electric transmission and distribution utility company serving approximately 1.46 million customers in western MA and eastern MA including the City of Boston. NSTAR Electric's distribution and solar generation (70 MW) operations are regulated by the MDPU, while the transmission business is under the purview of the FERC. On 31 December 2017, affiliated entity, WMECO, merged with NSTAR Electric, with NSTAR Electric as the surviving entity. All assets, contracts, rights and obligations of WMECO were assumed by NSTAR Electric.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

