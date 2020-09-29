Moody's changes NTT's outlook to negative; affirms A1

Tokyo, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation's (NTT) long-term issuer and senior secured ratings of A1 and P-1 short-term rating. Moody's downgraded its baseline credit assessment (BCA) to a2 from a1.

Moody's changed the outlook on the ratings to negative from stable.

The downgrade of the BCA and the negative outlook follow NTT's announcement that the company will buy out the 33.8% stake it does not already own in its mobile subsidiary, NTT DOCOMO, INC., for about JPY4.3 trillion.

"The downgrade of NTT's BCA reflects our expectation that debt will increase by about JPY4.3 trillion in taking NTT DOCOMO private," says Mariko Semetko, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. In contrast, the company had about JPY4.8 trillion of debt on its balance sheet as of 31 March 2020.

A full list of the affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects that the NTT DOCOMO buyout will raise its pro forma debt/EBITDA to about 3.1x from 2.2x as of 31 March 2020.

Although NTT's leverage at above 3x is high for a telecommunications company at this rating level, Moody's assessment incorporates an expectation that the company will apply some of NTT DOCOMO's free cash flow toward deleveraging to below 3x over the next couple of years, and that the risk of integrating this already majority-owned subsidiary will be limited.

NTT DOCOMO, NTT's largest and most profitable subsidiary, has very low debt, with leverage of about 0.3x. The buyout will raise NTT's net income by about JPY200 billion on a full-year run rate, as the minority interest of public shareholders is eliminated and NTT gains full access to NTT DOCOMO's cash dividends now paid to them. NTT DOCOMO has been paying about JPY130 billion in dividends to its minority stakeholders and buying back shares (JPY300 billion in the fiscal year ended 30 March 2020). These funds will become available to help NTT reduce debt.

NTT plans to finalize the buyout between December 2020 and February 2021. Moody's expects the likelihood of the buyout to be high, because the company needs only an additional 0.5% of shares to gain the two-thirds ownership required.

A permanent financing plan for the transaction has yet to be determined, but NTT will finance it entirely by debt so as not to dilute the Japanese government's (A1 stable) ownership in the company. The government owns a 34% stake in NTT, making the company a government-related issuer under Moody's Joint Default Analysis approach.

NTT's a2 BCA is based on the company's (1) leading position in Japan's telecommunications market; (2) advanced technological abilities; (3) ability to consistently generate positive free cash flow; and (4) a benign competitive and regulatory framework.

At the same time, NTT's BCA reflects (1) its high leverage; (2) geographic concentration in Japan, with about 80% of its consolidated revenues coming from the domestic market, and (3) modest margin levels.

The A1 long-term rating reflects a one-notch uplift based on the JDA.

Moody's assesses that there is a strong probability that NTT will receive support from the Government of Japan in times of need, and that the default dependence between the company and the Japanese government is high. Moody's assessment also considers NTT's importance as the leading provider of communications infrastructure in Japan, as well as the government ownership of the company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook on NTT's ratings is negative, reflecting the company's significant rise in debt and uncertainties around the ultimate capital structure after the permanent financing and the speed of deleveraging.

An upgrade of the company's ratings is unlikely given that NTT's ratings are on par with the sovereign's rating. An upgrade of the BCA is also unlikely until NTT significantly reduces the debt from the buyout of NTT DOCOMO. Moody's will consider upgrading NTT's BCA if leverage returns to pre-buyout levels, including debt/EBITDA around 2x and retained cash flow / debt around 35%.

However, Moody's could downgrade NTT's BCA if (1) business risks increase because of an unfavorable competitive or regulatory environment, such as further reform in mobile rates; (2) the company does not adhere to a financial policy to reduce debt; (3) the company's debt/EBITDA does not fall below 3x; (4) its retained cash flow/debt is sustained below 25%; or (5) free cash flow remains negative.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service Providers (Japanese) published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_194554, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology (Japanese) published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186222. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is Japan's leading integrated telecommunications operator. The company is 34%-owned by Japan's Ministry of Finance and is governed by the NTT Law.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

....Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

....Long-term Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A1

....Senior Secured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A1

....Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Outlook, Changed to negative from stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mariko Semetko

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Mihoko Manabe

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Releasing Office:

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100

