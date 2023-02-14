Moody's changes Neiman Marcus' outlook to positive; affirms B3 CFR

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed NMG Holding Company, Inc.'s (dba "Neiman Marcus") outlook to positive from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Neiman Marcus' ratings including its B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), its B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and the Caa1 rating on its senior secured notes.

The affirmations and change in outlook to positive reflect Neiman Marcus' improvement in operating performance and credit metrics since its emergence from bankruptcy in September 2020. Despite an anticipated pullback in luxury demand, Moody's expects Neiman Marcus' credit metrics to remain solid. Moody's also views Neiman Marcus' very good liquidity and its post-emergence capital structure that has no maturities until its asset based revolving credit facility (ABL) expires in September 2024 as integral to supporting its investment in future growth.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: NMG Holding Company, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NMG Holding Company, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Neiman Marcus' B3 corporate family rating reflects Moody's expectation of elevated pressure on its credit profile despite post-bankruptcy improvements in profitability as consumers scale back purchases due to a more difficult macroeconomic environment. As a result of a projected pullback in luxury demand, Moody's projects credit metrics to moderately weaken to EBITA/interest of approximately 1.8x and debt/EBITDA of 3.7x at the end of July 2024 from 2.3x and 3.2x (respectively) for the LTM ended October 2022. The company will need to continue to invest in retaining top customers and attracting a younger demographic which may prove challenging as competition increases, particularly as the brands offered through Neiman Marcus increase their direct to consumer efforts. Although its core higher income demographic customer typically has the means to spend, participation remains dependent on the customer's desire to purchase. The risk remains that it could also increase leverage further as its former lenders seek to divest their current ownership of the company. Nonetheless, Neiman Marcus benefits from very good liquidity as is evidenced by $194 million of cash on hand and $882 million available on its undrawn ABL facility as of October 29, 2022. Significant business investment is expected to continue utilize cash as proceeds from Farfetch Limited's $200 million equity investment in April 2022 are used to fund further development in the company's digital platform and the company adds additional service to its stores.

The positive outlook reflects Neiman Marcus' improvement in operational execution and very good liquidity which will allow it to strengthen and maintain credit metrics reflective of a higher rating. The outlook also reflects Neiman's conservative financial strategy since its emergence from bankruptcy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if Neiman Marcus' sales and operating performance becomes inconsistent. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 6.0x, EBITA/interest was sustained below 1.2x or if its liquidity profile deteriorates. Any additional debt incurrence or shareholder friendly activities would be viewed negatively.

Ratings could be upgraded if sales and operating performance continues to consistently improve, liquidity remains very good, and financial strategies support debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.0x and EBITA/interest is sustained above 1.75x.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, NMG Holding Company, Inc. operates 36 Neiman Marcus stores, 2 Bergdorf Goodman stores as well as an online and catalog presence. Total revenue was $4.6 billion for the LTM period ended October 29, 2022. The company's equity owners include PIMCO, Davidson Kempner, Sixth Street and JP Morgan Asset Management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

