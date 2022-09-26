Moody's changes Neptune Holdco S.a.r.l. (Armacell)'s outlook to negative, B3 ratings affirmed

Frankfurt am Main, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Neptune Holdco S.a.r.l. (Armacell)'s B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default rating. Concurrently Moody's has affirmed the B3 instrument rating to the €710 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B and €110 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) borrowed by Neptune Bidco S.a.r.l. and co-borrowed by Armacell Insulation United States Holding Inc., both subsidiaries of Neptune Holdco S.a.r.l. The outlook on the ratings of both entities has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectations that (i) Armacell's gross leverage will remain around 8.0x over the next 12-18 months (8.6x as of June 2022), (ii) increasing interest rates will materially weaken the company's interest cover and constrain its ability to improve cash flow generation. As a result, the rating agency believes Armacell is very weakly positioned in its current rating category with no capacity for prolonged operational underperformance.

Armacell will also fund the acquisition of Austroflex using RCF drawings, which will weaken the company's liquidity position. This is viewed as an aggressive financial policy decision in the context of the company's volatile free cash flow generation, cost inflation and increasing interest payment.

The rating action also reflects the risk that lower gas flows to Europe might reduce Armacell's production volumes in EMEA (around 38% of revenue in 2021) as gas is a key input in the company's production process, albeit being just 1% of its cost of goods sold. This risk materializes at a time when Armacell's credit metrics are already weak, increasing downside risks and negative rating pressure.

At the same time, the rating continues to be supported by Armacell's long track record and resilient performance through economic cycles, good geographical diversification, as well as positive underlying market fundamentals for its products including growing demand for energy efficiency, tightening technical regulations and the trend toward flexible foams for applications such as heating and refrigeration.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Armacell's liquidity profile is adequate. Liquidity is supported by around €38 million of available cash (excluding restricted cash), as well as around €86 million available under its €110 million guaranteed revolving credit facility (RCF). This is more than enough to cover basic cash needs including working capital swings and debt repayment. Moody's also expects the amount of restricted cash to reduce to around €10 million by the end of the year compared to €28 million as of June 2022, which will further support the company's liquidity profile. The rating agency expects Armacell will partly draw its RCF to fund the Austroflex acquisition and that the company will progressively repay this facility through 2023.

Neptune Bidco S.a.r.l. has not imminent refinancing risk with its RCF and guaranteed senior secured Term Loan B due in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that debt/EBITDA will remain above 8.0x in 2023 and will reduce towards 8.0x in 2024. These forecasts assume slightly lower demand for Armacell's products in EMEA, partly offset by more stable performance in the Americas and APAC, and that raw material prices will remain at current elevated levels through 2023 at least. The negative outlook also reflects the rating agency expectation of EBITA/Interest declining towards 1.2x-1.0x over the next 12-18 months due to rate hikes, as well as breakeven FCF over the next 2 years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade over the next 12-18 months is unlikely given the current very weak rating positioning. However, Moody's would consider upgrading Armacell's rating if the company's Moody's adjusted gross leverage would decrease to below 6x and if Moody's adjusted EBITA margin would consistently remain above 12%. Furthermore, an upgrade would require positive FCF generation on a consistent basis.

Moody's would consider downgrading the rating if Moody's adjusted gross leverage would remain materially above 7x for a prolonged period of time; prolonged periods of negative FCF or other factors would lead to a deterioration in the company's liquidity profile; EBITA/Interest would reduce towards 1.0x.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

We take into account the impact of ESG factors when assessing companies' credit quality. Environmental and social risks are not material in the case of Armacell. In terms of governance, the company is owned by a consortium led by PAI Partners and KIRKBI A/S, which has demonstrated tolerance for high leverage and related financial risks since the takeover in 2020, which is constraining the rating.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The €710 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B and €110 million RCF are rated B3, in line with the CFR, reflecting their pari passu ranking and the fact that they share the same security package and guarantor package. The facilities are borrowed by Neptune Bidco S.a.r.l. and guaranteed by operating subsidiaries representing at least 80% of group EBITDA.

Neptune Holdco S.a.r.l.'s capital structure also contains around €89 million of preferred equity certificates, which Moody's treats as equity and hence are not considered in our liability waterfall.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Neptune Holdco S.a.r.l. (Armacell) is an intermediate holding company for the Armacell group, headquartered in Capellen, Luxembourg. Armacell is a global market leader in the technical equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams for high-tech and lightweight applications. Its applications are principally sold in the commercial and residential equipment markets, and the transportation, sports and leisure, energy and general industrial end markets. In the 12 months that ended June 2022, the company generated around €731 million in revenue and employed more than 3,200 people globally. Neptune Holdco S.a.r.l. is owned by PAI Partners (60% ownership) and KIRKBI A/S (40%).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

