Moody's changes Nobian's outlook to negative from stable; affirms B2 ratings

Stockholm, September 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Nobian Finance B.V.'s (Nobian or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently Moody's affirmed the B2 ratings for the backed senior secured term loan, the backed senior secured global notes and the backed senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF). Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that softer end market demand will result in deteriorating credit metrics over the next 12 to 18 months. Also, the negative outlook highlights increased risks of production cuts at Nobian's or its customers' production sites as a result of sustained high energy costs or potential energy supply disruptions. Nobian has a lower degree of operational flexibility compared to other more diversified rated chemical companies because of its geographical concentration in Europe, making the company more susceptible to economic shocks in Europe.

Moody's expects that Nobian's earnings will face pressure as the energy crisis in Europe, high inflation, and higher interest rates reduce demand for its products in 2023. The company's main end markets (excluding energy sales) are consumer goods, building and construction, and automotive.

In 2020 at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nobian's adjusted EBITDA declined by around 15% to €294 million from €350 million in 2019. Moody's expects Nobian's gross leverage, as adjusted and defined by us, to increase towards 6x over the next 12-18 months from 4.8x for the last twelve months ended June 2022. This view incorporates a similar drop in EBITDA as in 2020, though there is a high level of uncertainty in terms of length and depth of a potential downturn.

Nobian's raw material exposure is mainly to electricity and natural gas prices. Energy pass-through clauses cover a large part of its revenue, mostly for chlorine and salt contracts. This provides the company with the ability to pass on raw material price fluctuations, although with some time lag. In the high energy cost environment, the pass-through mechanisms support Nobian's EBITDA generation, however the high cost inflation creates risk for downstream demand. High energy costs and softer demand weigh already on the European chlor-alkali industry evidenced by a reduced industry-wide chlorine capacity utilization rate in July 2022.

The rating affirmation reflects the company's leading market positions in chlor-alkali products in Northwestern Europe; long-standing relationships and a high level of integration with its key customers; and good liquidity, supported by an undrawn €200 million RCF and €117 million of cash on balance. Nobian has no meaningful debt maturities prior to 2026, and the interest rates on its debt are favorable relative to current financial market conditions.

NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on Nobian's B2 rating highlights the risk that the company's credit metrics might not remain at levels deemed commensurate with the B2 rating over the next 12 to 18 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's views the chemical industry as being exposed to very high environmental risks. Chemical companies mainly face risks related to water and soil leaks during the production, storage or distribution process. Furthermore, new research findings or changes in regulation on environmental costs could increase costs or hurt revenue. There are high regulatory standards for the production and transportation of chlorine because of its toxic characteristics. Additionally, the chlor-alkali process is an energy-intensive process.

Our governance assessment for Nobian incorporates its leveraged capital structure, reflecting the high risk tolerance of its private equity owners. The private equity business model typically involves an aggressive financial policy and a highly leveraged capital structure to extract value. Positively, we view Nobian's voluntary debt repayment of €50 million in January 2022.

LIQUIDITY

Nobian's liquidity profile is good. As of the end of June 2022, the company had around €117 million of cash on balance and access to an undrawn €200 million RCF. In combination with forecast funds from operations, these sources should be sufficient to cover capital spending, working capital swings and working cash.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The backed senior secured bank credit facilities (term loan and RCF) and backed senior secured notes represent the bulk of the liability structure and are rated B2, in line with the company's CFR. The backed senior secured bank credit facilities and backed senior secured notes benefit from guarantors representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. The backed senior secured bank credit facilities and backed senior secured notes share the same guarantor coverage and collateral, and rank pari passu.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade ratings if (1) debt/EBITDA would decline to below 5.0x on a consistent basis; (2) FCF/debt would be consistently in the high single digits (%); and (3) EBITDA margin would remain steady in the mid- to high-20s in percentage terms.

Conversely, Nobian's ratings could be downgraded if (1) debt/EBITDA would increase above 6.0x on a sustainable basis; and (2) the company's liquidity profile would deteriorate as a result of negative FCF; and if (3) Nobian's EBITDA margins would decline to the low twenty percentage on a consistent basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Nobian Finance B.V. (Nobian), based in the Netherlands, is a base chemicals producer, primarily focused on chlor-alkali products. The company operates through four segments: energy, salt, chlor-alkali and chloromethanes. Nobian's backward integration into the energy-salt-chlorine value chain, established market positions, protected access to large salt deposits and technical knowledge of handling hazardous chemicals support its strong market position in the Northwestern European chlor-alkali industry. For the 12 months that ended June 2022, the company generated revenue of around €1.8 billion and company-adjusted EBITDA of around €349 million.

