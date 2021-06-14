Moody's changes Nomad's outlook to positive, assigns B1 to the new notes

London, 14 June 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed to positive from stable the outlook on the ratings of Nomad Foods Limited ("Nomad" or "the company"), a leading European frozen food producer, and also of its subsidiaries. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B1 rating to the proposed €750 million backed senior secured notes due 2028 to be issued by Nomad Foods BondCo Plc, a B1 rating to the extended €553 million term loan due 2028 and a B1 rating to the upsized and extended €175 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026, both to be borrowed by Nomad Foods Europe MidCo Limited. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Nomad Foods Limited corporate family rating (CFR) of B1 and probability of default rating (PDR) of B1-PD.

A full list of affected ratings can be found towards the end of this press release.

Proceeds from the new notes will be used to refinance the existing €400 million notes due 2024 as well as part finance the acquisition of Fortenova Frozen Food Business (FFBG).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of outlook to positive reflects the progress Nomad has achieved over the last several years in growing its business and improving diversification. As of March 2021 (Q1 2021) Nomad has maintained 17 consecutive quarter of like-for-like revenue growth. The company's leading market position in Europe and product diversification have been strengthened by several acquisitions, including Goodfellas, Aunt Bessie's and Findus Switzerland.

The positive outlook is further supported by Moody's belief that there is scope for the company to continue to grow profitably to drive deleveraging. In addition, the company's CFR is positively recognises its portfolio of iconic brands with strong customer recognition and Moody's expectation of the company sustaining positive free cash flow (FCF) generation, which exceeded €1 billion over the last 5 years.

The planned €650 million acquisition of FFBG, an ice cream and frozen food business in the Balkans, will be funded with €350 million proceeds from the new bond and from cash on balance sheet. This acquisition will further enhance the company's geographic and product diversification; however, it comes with a degree of execution risk. The European ice cream market is dominated by Unilever PLC (A1 stable) and Froneri International Limited (B1 stable), although FFBG enjoys number one position in its core Croatian and Serbian markets. While FFBG has been negatively affected by the pandemic because it relies on demand from tourists, Nomad plans to achieve around €15 million synergies (compared to €50 million EBITDA in 2020) in the next two years from cross-selling and better procurement and production efficiencies.

Nomad's 2020 results were exceptionally strong supported by the spike in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic and as a result the company's revenue and EBITDA grew by more than 8%. Moody's base case is for the company's underlying sales and EBITDA in 2021 to be broadly flat compared to the very strong levels achieved in 2020 because the boost to revenues seen last year will ease as the Western European countries lift major restrictions on social distancing.

Nomad's financial leverage, on a Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA basis and pro forma for the transaction will increase slightly to around 5.0x from 4.8x as of March 2021, an adequate level for the current rating. Moody's expects organic revenue and EBITDA to return to 2%-3% growth in 2022 which, coupled with additional EBITDA from the acquisitions and synergies, will support deleveraging.

Nomad's rating is constrained by (1) its exposure to a mature market that demands ongoing innovation to maintain top-line and profitability growth; (2) its customers being large retailers, implying low negotiation power; (3) exposure to volatility in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; and (4) some appetite for acquisitions and shareholder friendly actions such as share buy backs.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The company is NYSE listed and subject to the SEC regulations. Nomad benefits from well-developed governance guidelines and procedures. The company has demonstrated some appetite for debt-funded M&A, as illustrated by acquisitions of FFBG, Aunt Bessie and Goodfella's and Moody's expects this to continue. The company also has a track record shareholder-friendly actions, including share buy-backs. More positively, the company demonstrated prudent liquidity management over the last several years and kept its leverage under control despite the debt-funded acquisitions.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is good, supported by about €50 million free cash flow generation a quarter and by €165 million cash balance as of the end of March 2020 pro forma for the transaction. The company's new €175 million revolving credit facility (RCF) is likely to remain undrawn in cash terms, although around €15-€20 million is normally used for letters of credits and bank guarantees.

Moody's also expects that the company will maintain good flexibility under its single financial covenant, a net debt cover below 7.25x, only applicable to its RCF and tested when drawn above 40%. The company's next material maturity is in 2024.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Pro forma for the refinancing, Nomad's capital structure as of March 2021 will comprise €750 million of senior secured notes due June 2028 and €1.4 billion equivalent of senior secured credit facilities, split among a €553 term loan due June 2028, the outstanding $926 million term loan due May 2024 and a €175 million RCF due June 2026.

Applying the Loss Given Default methodology (assuming a standard 50% recovery rate), all these instruments are rated at the same level as the corporate family rating, reflecting their pari passu ranking. The instruments also share the same guarantee and security package.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation of low to mid single-digits organic growth in both sales and profitability over the next 12-18 months leading to gradual deleveraging. While the Moody's understands that Nomad aims to make further acquisitions to build a global consumer food business, the positive outlook factors in Moody's assumption that any debt-funded acquisition activity will be small in nature.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could materialise if (1) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA decreases well below 5x on a sustained basis, (2) the company maintains a Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin in the mid-teens in percentage terms and good liquidity, and (3) Nomad maintains solid free cash flow / debt at around 10%.

Nomad's rating could be lowered if (1) the company's earnings deteriorate, resulting in Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA increasing well above 5.5x on a sustained basis, or (2) the Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin declines towards the low teens in percentage terms or liquidity concerns emerge. Moody's could also consider downgrading the rating in the event of any material debt-funded acquisitions or change in financial policy.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Nomad Foods BondCo Plc

Assignments:

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Nomad Foods Limited

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Nomad Foods Lux S.a r.l.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Nomad Foods Europe MidCo Limited

Assignments:

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Middlesex, the UK, Nomad Foods Limited (Nomad) a leading producer of frozen food products. The company's key markets include the UK, Italy, Germany and Sweden, but it serves several other European countries. The company sells a wide range of branded frozen food items, including seafood, vegetables, poultry and ready meals. It generated revenue of €2.5 billion in 2020.

Nomad is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (market capitalisation was more than $5.5 billion as of date of this publication) and is led by co-founders and co-chairmen Noam Gottesman and Martin E. Franklin.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Egor Nikishin, CFA

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

