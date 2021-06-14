Moody's changes Nomad's outlook to positive, assigns B1 to the new notes

London, 14 June 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed to positive from
stable the outlook on the ratings of Nomad Foods Limited ("Nomad" or "the
company"), a leading European frozen food producer, and also
of its subsidiaries. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned
a B1 rating to the proposed €750 million backed senior secured notes
due 2028 to be issued by Nomad Foods BondCo Plc, a B1 rating to
the extended €553 million term loan due 2028 and a B1 rating to the
upsized and extended €175 million revolving credit facility (RCF)
due 2026, both to be borrowed by Nomad Foods Europe MidCo Limited.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Nomad Foods Limited
corporate family rating (CFR) of B1 and probability of default rating
(PDR) of B1-PD.
A full list of affected ratings can be found towards the end of this press
release.
Proceeds from the new notes will be used to refinance the existing €400
million notes due 2024 as well as part finance the acquisition of Fortenova
Frozen Food Business (FFBG).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change of outlook to positive reflects the progress Nomad has achieved
over the last several years in growing its business and improving diversification.
As of March 2021 (Q1 2021) Nomad has maintained 17 consecutive quarter
of like-for-like revenue growth. The company's
leading market position in Europe and product diversification have been
strengthened by several acquisitions, including Goodfellas,
Aunt Bessie's and Findus Switzerland.
The positive outlook is further supported by Moody's belief that
there is scope for the company to continue to grow profitably to drive
deleveraging. In addition, the company's CFR is positively
recognises its portfolio of iconic brands with strong customer recognition
and Moody's expectation of the company sustaining positive free
cash flow (FCF) generation, which exceeded €1 billion over
the last 5 years.
The planned €650 million acquisition of FFBG, an ice cream
and frozen food business in the Balkans, will be funded with €350
million proceeds from the new bond and from cash on balance sheet.
This acquisition will further enhance the company's geographic and product
diversification; however, it comes with a degree of execution
risk. The European ice cream market is dominated by Unilever PLC
(A1 stable) and Froneri International Limited (B1 stable), although
FFBG enjoys number one position in its core Croatian and Serbian markets.
While FFBG has been negatively affected by the pandemic because it relies
on demand from tourists, Nomad plans to achieve around €15
million synergies (compared to €50 million EBITDA in 2020) in the
next two years from cross-selling and better procurement and production
efficiencies.
Nomad's 2020 results were exceptionally strong supported by the
spike in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic and as a result the
company's revenue and EBITDA grew by more than 8%.
Moody's base case is for the company's underlying sales and
EBITDA in 2021 to be broadly flat compared to the very strong levels achieved
in 2020 because the boost to revenues seen last year will ease as the
Western European countries lift major restrictions on social distancing.
Nomad's financial leverage, on a Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA
basis and pro forma for the transaction will increase slightly to around
5.0x from 4.8x as of March 2021, an adequate level
for the current rating. Moody's expects organic revenue and
EBITDA to return to 2%-3% growth in 2022 which,
coupled with additional EBITDA from the acquisitions and synergies,
will support deleveraging.
Nomad's rating is constrained by (1) its exposure to a mature market that
demands ongoing innovation to maintain top-line and profitability
growth; (2) its customers being large retailers, implying low
negotiation power; (3) exposure to volatility in commodity prices
and currency exchange rates; and (4) some appetite for acquisitions
and shareholder friendly actions such as share buy backs.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The company is NYSE listed and subject to the SEC regulations.
Nomad benefits from well-developed governance guidelines and procedures.
The company has demonstrated some appetite for debt-funded M&A,
as illustrated by acquisitions of FFBG, Aunt Bessie and Goodfella's
and Moody's expects this to continue. The company also has
a track record shareholder-friendly actions, including share
buy-backs. More positively, the company demonstrated
prudent liquidity management over the last several years and kept its
leverage under control despite the debt-funded acquisitions.
LIQUIDITY
The company's liquidity is good, supported by about €50 million
free cash flow generation a quarter and by €165 million cash balance
as of the end of March 2020 pro forma for the transaction. The
company's new €175 million revolving credit facility (RCF) is likely
to remain undrawn in cash terms, although around €15-€20
million is normally used for letters of credits and bank guarantees.
Moody's also expects that the company will maintain good flexibility
under its single financial covenant, a net debt cover below 7.25x,
only applicable to its RCF and tested when drawn above 40%.
The company's next material maturity is in 2024.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Pro forma for the refinancing, Nomad's capital structure as
of March 2021 will comprise €750 million of senior secured notes
due June 2028 and €1.4 billion equivalent of senior secured
credit facilities, split among a €553 term loan due June 2028,
the outstanding $926 million term loan due May 2024 and a €175
million RCF due June 2026.
Applying the Loss Given Default methodology (assuming a standard 50%
recovery rate), all these instruments are rated at the same level
as the corporate family rating, reflecting their pari passu ranking.
The instruments also share the same guarantee and security package.
RATING OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation of low to mid
single-digits organic growth in both sales and profitability over
the next 12-18 months leading to gradual deleveraging. While
the Moody's understands that Nomad aims to make further acquisitions to
build a global consumer food business, the positive outlook factors
in Moody's assumption that any debt-funded acquisition activity
will be small in nature.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure could materialise if (1) Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA decreases well below 5x on a sustained basis,
(2) the company maintains a Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin in the
mid-teens in percentage terms and good liquidity, and (3)
Nomad maintains solid free cash flow / debt at around 10%.
Nomad's rating could be lowered if (1) the company's earnings deteriorate,
resulting in Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA increasing well
above 5.5x on a sustained basis, or (2) the Moody's-adjusted
EBITA margin declines towards the low teens in percentage terms or liquidity
concerns emerge. Moody's could also consider downgrading
the rating in the event of any material debt-funded acquisitions
or change in financial policy.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Nomad Foods BondCo Plc
Assignments:
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
..Issuer: Nomad Foods Limited
Affirmations:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
..Issuer: Nomad Foods Lux S.a r.l.
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
..Issuer: Nomad Foods Europe MidCo Limited
Assignments:
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Middlesex, the UK, Nomad Foods Limited (Nomad)
a leading producer of frozen food products. The company's key markets
include the UK, Italy, Germany and Sweden, but it serves
several other European countries. The company sells a wide range
of branded frozen food items, including seafood, vegetables,
poultry and ready meals. It generated revenue of €2.5
billion in 2020.
Nomad is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (market capitalisation
was more than $5.5 billion as of date of this publication)
and is led by co-founders and co-chairmen Noam Gottesman
and Martin E. Franklin.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Egor Nikishin, CFA
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
