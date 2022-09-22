Moody's changes Nomad's outlook to stable from positive; affirms the ratings

London, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed to stable from positive the outlook on the ratings of Nomad Foods Limited ("Nomad" or "the company"), a leading European frozen food producer, and also of its subsidiaries. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Nomad Foods Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) of B1 and probability of default rating (PDR) of B1-PD. At the same time Moody's has affirmed B1 ratings on the backed senior secured instruments issued by Nomad Foods BondCo Plc, Nomad Foods Europe MidCo Limited and Nomad Foods Lux S.a r.l.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of outlook to stable from positive reflects Nomad's weaker than expected operating performance due to a significant increase in input costs and declining consumer confidence in EU and the United Kingdom. The company's EBITDA margin (Moody's-adjusted) declined to 14.6% for last twelve months (LTM) to June 2022 from 16% in 2021 and 17.5% in 2020 while organic sales decreased by more than 3% LTM. However, the results during this period were against the strong comparables achieved thanks to the spike in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nomad's financial leverage, on a Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA basis and pro forma for Fortenova's (FFBG) full year contribution increased to approximately 5.9x as of June 2022 from 4.6x as of December 2020, a high level for the current rating. However, as Nomad is making progress to offset the inflationary pressures on the business through price increases and cost savings, Moody's expects organic revenue to stabilise in Q3 and return to 1%-3% growth thereafter. This, coupled with additional EBITDA from the acquisitions, synergies and its transformation programme, will support deleveraging to around 5.5x in 2022 and further towards 5x in 2023.

The company is exposed to the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict on the food markets. Nomad sources a significant portion of its fish from Russia and its German business relied on supply of edible oils from Ukraine. Moody's understands that the company has been looking for alternative sources, which however, requires time and may result in higher costs and / or supply disruption. More positively, so far Nomad's service levels have been solid and even improved over the last 12-18 months.

Nomad also faces refinancing risk as its $960 million term loans are due in May 2024. The rating action is based on Moody's expectations that the company will address this maturity in advance by Q1 next year. The rating agency also expects that the company will have to accept significantly higher cost of debt compared to just above 2.5% currently, but positively notes that Nomad's solid margins will allow to maintain healthy interest coverage ratio and free cash flow generation following the refinancing.

Nomad's rating is support by (1) its strong foothold in the European frozen food market, with leading market positions in a number of countries; (2) its good geographic diversification across Europe; (3) its portfolio of long standing brands with strong customer recognition; and (4) expectations of positive free cash flow (FCF) generation.

Nomad's rating is constrained by (1) its exposure to a mature market that demands ongoing innovation to maintain top-line and profitability growth; (2) its customers being large retailers which negotiation power may lead to time lag when putting through price increases; (3) exposure to volatility in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; and (4) some appetite for acquisitions and shareholder friendly actions such as share buy backs.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The company is NYSE listed and subject to the SEC regulations. Nomad benefits from well-developed governance guidelines and procedures. The company has demonstrated some appetite for debt-funded M&A, as illustrated by acquisitions of FFBG, Aunt Bessie and Goodfella's and Moody's expects this to continue. The company also has a track record of shareholder-friendly actions, including share buy-backs. More positively, the company demonstrated prudent liquidity management over the last several years and adhered to its financial policy target of 4.5x maximum net leverage despite the debt-funded acquisitions.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is good, supported by about €30-40 million free cash flow generation a quarter and by €221 million cash balance as of the end of June 2022. The company's €175 million RCF is likely to remain undrawn in cash terms, although around €15-20 million is normally used for letters of credits and bank guarantees.

Moody's also expects that the company will maintain good flexibility under its single financial covenant, a net debt covers below 7.25x, only applicable to its RCF and tested when drawn above 40%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Nomad's capital structure comprises €800 million of backed senior secured notes due June 2028 and €1.4 billion equivalent of backed senior secured bank credit facilities, split among a €553 million term loan due June 2028, the outstanding $906.7 million (original face value $960 million) term loans due May 2024 and a €175 million RCF due June 2026.

Applying the Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology (assuming a standard 50% recovery rate), all these instruments are rated at the same level as the corporate family rating, reflecting their pari passu ranking. The instruments also share the same guarantee and security package.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of low to mid single-digits organic growth in both sales and profitability over the next 12-18 months leading to gradual deleveraging. While the Moody's understands that Nomad aims to make further acquisitions to build a global consumer food business, the stable outlook factors in Moody's assumption that any debt-funded acquisition activity will be small in nature.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could materialise if (1) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA decreases well below 5x on a sustained basis, (2) the company maintains a Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin in the mid-teens in percentage terms and good liquidity, and (3) Nomad maintains solid free cash flow / debt at around 10%.

Nomad's rating could be lowered if (1) the company's earnings deteriorate, resulting in Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA increasing well above 5.5x on a sustained basis, or (2) the Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin declines towards the low teens in percentage terms or liquidity concerns emerge. Moody's could also consider downgrading the rating if significant concerns arise on the ability of the company to address debt maturities in 2024 or in the event of any material debt-funded acquisitions or change in financial policy.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Nomad Foods BondCo Plc

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1

..Issuer: Nomad Foods Europe MidCo Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

..Issuer: Nomad Foods Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

..Issuer: Nomad Foods Lux S.a r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nomad Foods BondCo Plc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Nomad Foods Europe MidCo Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Nomad Foods Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Nomad Foods Lux S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Middlesex, the UK, Nomad Foods Limited (Nomad) a leading producer of frozen food products. The company's key markets include the UK, Italy, Germany and Sweden, but it serves several other European countries. The company sells a wide range of branded frozen food items, including seafood, vegetables, poultry and ready meals. It generated revenue of €2.7 billion in 2021.

Nomad is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (market capitalisation was close to $3 billion as of date of this publication) and is led by co-founders and co-chairmen Noam Gottesman and Martin E. Franklin.

