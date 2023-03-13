Moody's changes Norsk Hydro's outlook to positive from stable; affirms ratings

London, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has today changed the outlook for Norsk Hydro ASA (Norsk Hydro, company) to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating, the baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and the Baa3 rating of the EUR500 million and EUR300 million senior unsecured Bonds due 2025 and 2029, respectively.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The positive outlook reflects the company's ongoing strong financial profile with profitability, leverage and cash flow generation stronger than Moody's expectation for the Baa3 rating. Accordingly, the likelihood of an upgrade has increased. The solid performance also comes despite a backdrop of high cost and ongoing cost inflation, reduced aluminium prices from peaks and some demand weakening in the second half of 2022 indicating increased resilience to adverse market conditions.

Norsk Hydro's Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA has reduced further in 2022 to 1.0x from 1.4x in 2021, which is the lowest level in the last 10 years and well below the 2.0x expectation for the Baa3 rating. While aluminium prices have been volatile and the low leverage significantly a function of the peak prices in the first half of 2022, it is likely that Norsk Hydro's leverage will remain below the 2.0x threshold through a range of price scenarios.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company generated NOK 7.2 billion of company-adjusted EBITDA compared with NOK 9.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and NOK 9.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Despite the profit decline owing to rising costs and weakening demand, Moody's considers this a solid performance as the company benefits from its integrated business model and structurally improving profitability, for example, in its Extrusions business.

Accordingly, Norsk Hydro's rating continues to reflect the benefits of its integrated business profile including cost-competitive upstream operations with integration into raw materials and energy, and its downstream market leadership position in Extrusions. It also continues to reflect the company's financial framework and strong liquidity profile. However, the aluminium sector also remains volatile and capital-intensive with additional exposure to exchange rates mostly US dollar and Brazilian real relative to the Norwegian krone.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects an increased likelihood of an upgrade if the company maintains strong credit metrics despite cost challenges and demand uncertainty.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating is solidly positioned and positive rating pressure could intensify if the company maintains metrics levels. More specifically, an upgrade would require maintaining an EBIT margin at least in the high single digits as well as Moody's adjusted total debt to EBITDA maintained below 2.0x on a sustained basis, CFO minus dividends to total debt remaining above 30% and consistent positive FCF generation.

Conversely, negative pressure on the Baa3 would result from a prolonged deterioration in operating profitability and cash flow generation resulting in negative FCF, weakening liquidity and deterioration in leverage metrics leaving CFO minus dividends to total debt ratio around 20% and/ or total debt to EBITDA rising above 3.0x times for a sustained period of time. Any weakening of the company's conservative financial policy would also likely pressure the ratings.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Norsk Hydro is an integrated aluminum producer with operations throughout the aluminium value chain, including bauxite and alumina production. The company is also involved in a range of energy businesses, including hydropower production for its own energy-intensive operations and other renewable power, hydrogen and storage ventures.

