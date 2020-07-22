Moody's changes Northern Oil and Gas' rating outlook to stable

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed Northern Oil and
Gas, Inc.'s (NOG) rating outlook to stable from positive.
Concurrently, Moody's affirmed NOG's B3 Corporate Family
Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and
Caa1 second lien secured notes rating. NOG's Speculative
Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains SGL-3.
"The stable outlook reflects Northern Oil & Gas' reduced
debt balances and its commodity hedges that should help endure low oil
prices following the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic
outlook," said Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President
and Senior Credit Officer. "Capital spending flexibility
and spending restraint should provide free cash flow in 2020-21,
supporting its liquidity."
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Notes, Affirmed
Caa1 (LGD5) from (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
NOG's commodity hedges and significantly lower capital spending than 2019
should help protect its 2020 credit metrics in a low oil price environment
following the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook.
The stable outlook reflects this as well as the company's ability to generate
free cash flow and its resilience if the oil price downturn extends into
2021.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
NOG of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given
its exposure to a period of low oil prices and lower production volumes,
which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions.
NOG's B3 CFR is supported by the company's moderate leverage
and high oil-weighted production mix benefitting its unleveraged
cash margins and cash flow. Significant reinvestment of capital
and acquisition of producing assets in the Williston Basin has allowed
NOG to deliver growth in production volumes that have more than doubled
from 2017 levels, although 2020 production is expected to fall materially
because of production shut-ins and lower drilling of new wells.
The company also hedges a meaningful portion of its oil production about
two years into the future, which should reduce volatility in its
revenue and cash flow. Moody's expects NOG's retained
cash flow (RCF) to debt ratio to remain robust relative to its rated peers
into 2021, and the company should generate positive free cash flow
in 2020, which may be used to modestly reduce high borrowings under
the revolver. NOG's credit profile is challenged by its relatively
modest scale and high geographic concentration in a single basin.
While the company manages a well-diversified portfolio of non-operated
working interests in numerous producing assets, it relies on the
operating performance of its partners. NOG growth strategy is focused
on participating in operator-initiated wells and executing bolt-on
acquisitions, requiring a high degree of financial flexibility.
Its sizeable 2019 acquisition had constrained the company's financial
flexibility, but issuing preferred shares and reducing its debt
balances has supported NOG's flexibility. Free cash flow
generation should support liquidity in the near-term, despite
NOG's borrowing base being cut to $660 million in July from $800
million previously.
The company's debt is comprised of borrowings under its first lien secured
revolving credit facility, about $297 million of second lien
notes pro forma for modest debt for common equity exchanges completed
in the second quarter, and a $130 million senior unsecured
promissory note (unrated). NOG's second lien secured notes are
rated Caa1, one notch below the company's B3 CFR because of the
priority claim of the first lien revolver on its assets. Moody's
views the Caa1 rating for the second lien notes as more appropriate than
the rating suggested by Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade
Companies Methodology because of sound asset coverage and modest expected
decline in debt balances.
The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects adequate
liquidity supported by NOG's ability to generate positive free cash
flow in 2020. At March 31, NOG had $8.5 million
of cash and $590 million of revolver borrowings, while revolver
borrowings were reduced to $568 million at June 30. The
company's revolver borrowing base was cut to $660 million in July,
significantly reducing availability under the revolver. NOG's secured
revolver is due in November 2024, but would mature 91 days prior
to the scheduled maturity date of the earlier of the second lien notes
or the unsecured promissory note, if such notes remain outstanding
at that time. The revolver's financial covenants include
a maximum net debt to EBITDAX ratio of 3.5x (with cash netting
limited to $50 million), and a minimum current ratio of 1x.
NOG was in compliance with its financial covenants as of March 31.
The current ratio calculation allows certain adjustments and the inclusion
of unused amounts of the total bank commitments. The company's
next debt maturity is on January 1, 2021 when $65 million
of the senior unsecured promissory note is due which can be repaid through
available liquidity. Substantially all of the company's assets
are pledged as security under the credit facility, which limits
the extent to which asset sales can provide a source of additional liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if production volumes materially decline,
RCF/debt falls below 20% or liquidity deteriorates. The
ratings could be upgraded if NOG continues grows its production to approach
50 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in an improving commodity
price environment, its RCF/debt is sustained over 30% and
the company's liquidity is adequate or better.
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., headquartered in Minnetonka,
Minnesota, owns non-operated working interests in oil and
gas wells and acreage primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations
within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
