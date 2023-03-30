Moody's changes OHLA's outlook to stable from positive, affirms B3 ratings

Frankfurt am Main, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed Obrascon Huarte Lain S.A.'s ("OHLA") B3 long term corporate family rating (CFR) and its B3-PD probability of default rating. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B3 instrument rating of the €487 million backed senior secured notes due 2026 issued by OHL Operaciones S.A.U., a wholly owned subsidiary of OHLA. The outlook for OHLA and OHL Operaciones S.A.U. has been changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to stable from positive reflects OHLA's persistently negative free cash flow (FCF) generation and weaker immediately available liquidity amid approaching debt maturities with the 50% of OHL Operaciones S.A.U.'s outstanding €412 million backed senior secured notes due in March 2025, followed by the remaining half in March 2026. The agency estimates that OHLA's FCF (on Moody's-adjusted basis) was negative by over €50 million in 2022 (including some customer payments delayed to early 2023) driven by high interest and income tax payments, which combined were about 60% of the company's-reported EBITDA, exacerbated by working capital consumption. OHLA would have to pay higher interest compared with its current fixed 5.1% (cash component) on existing backed senior secured notes if the company were to refinance its current capital structure. This would further limit its FCF and result in weaker interest cover, which are already strained by its relatively low profitability. The company's future FCF also highly depends on working capital dynamics.

Moody's recognises OHLA's plan to reduce its debt load before refinancing using the proceeds from the planned disposal of non-core assets, such as Canalejas Project, Services business unit and Centro Hospitalario Universitario de Montreal (CHUM). If executed as planned, OHLA would reduce its debt load by up to a half and will increase its chances to refinance at better terms. However, there are execution risks to the timing of the disposal and valuation of these non-core assets.

The affirmation of OHLA's B3 rating reflects the company's positive track record of consistent debt reduction over the last two years and its ability to improve profitability despite high inflationary pressure in 2021-22. These resulted in OHLA's leverage reduction to around 5.0x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA in 2022 (pro forma for the tender offer in February 2023) from 5.5x in 2021 (both gross of IFRS fair value adjustment on debt). Moody's forecasts OHLA's leverage to remain at or below 5.0x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA over the next 12-18 months. This forecast does not take into account potential sale of the non-core assets and use of their proceeds for further debt repayment.

The B3 rating is supported by (1) management's commitment to reduce business risk, with a focus on the cash conversion of projects; (2) a sizeable short-term construction order backlog of €5.8 billion as of 31 December 2022, covering around 26 months of construction revenue, with a balanced split of the construction order book between its core geographies of the North America (49%), Europe (30%), Latin America (20%) and other (1%); and (3) relative resilience of the public infrastructure sector to economic downturns and strong demand for infrastructure projects in the US, one of OHLA's key regions.

OHLA's credit profile is constrained by (1) Moody's expectation of moderately negative FCF in the next 12-18 months, partly due investments in working capital to support growth; (2) weak interest coverage due to an increasing PIK interest component from September 2023; (3) relatively thin margins which provide minimal cushion for underperformance or any unexpected incremental costs; and (4) relatively limited liquidity.

LIQUIDITY

OHLA's liquidity is currently limited. As of 31 December 2022, the company had around €280 million in cash on hand, excluding cash sitting at joint-ventures and associates (€189 million) and cash used as collateral (€176 million), which is not necessarily immediately available to the parent. Moody's expects the cash balance together with expected funds from operations of around €40 million over the next 12 months to be sufficient to cover working capital needs, capital spending of around €50 million (including lease payments) and short-term debt maturities of around €27 million (excluding mandatory repayment under the asset sale regime). The nearest material debt maturity is March 2025, when 50% of OHL Operaciones S.A.U.'s €412 million outstanding backed senior secured notes fall due.

However, OHLA's liquidity could become tighter if the company does not reduce its working capital outflows from high historic levels (which in part was a result of unprofitable legacy projects) or if it cannot access cash located at its joint ventures.

OHLA does not have any committed long-term revolving facilities, which limits room for underperformance in its regular construction business or larger seasonal working capital swings than currently anticipated by Moody's. The current liquidity assessment does not include the proceeds from potential disposal of Canalejas (with a book value of around €182 million as of end-December 2022), Services business unit and CHUM, albeit Moody's recognises that these could provide some liquidity buffer.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

OHL Operaciones S.A.U., is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of OHLA and is the issuer of the €487 million backed senior secured notes (€412 million outstanding following the tender offer in February 2023), 50% of which are due in March 2025 and the remaining in March 2026, which represent the bulk of the debt capital structure and are therefore rated in line with the CFR. The notes are guaranteed by operating subsidiaries that generate at least 90% of the group's revenue and benefit from a customary security package, including pledge over shares in certain subsidiaries, certain bank accounts and intercompany receivables.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months OHLA will continue to improve its earnings generation on the back of its sizeable order backlog, solid demand for infrastructure projects, particularly in the US, and management's focus on achievement of target margins by monitoring of strict bidding requirements and cost control. As a result, the company is expected to maintain its leverage at or below 5.0x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA and preserve adequate liquidity, despite moderately negative FCF. The stable outlook also assumes that OHLA timely addresses its debt maturities and that over the next 12-18 months it achieves good progress with its planned assets disposal that would further reduce its debt load ahead of refinancing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise if OHLA (1) demonstrates a track record of profitable growth with Moody's-adjusted EBITA trending towards €100 million; (2) maintains its leverage below 5.0x Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA on a sustainable basis; (3) increases Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense above 1.5x on a sustained basis; (4) consistently generates positive FCF; (5) improves its liquidity; and (6) addresses its debt maturities well ahead of due date.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if OHLA's (1) leverage exceeds 6.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis; (2) interest coverage falls below 1.0x Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense; and (3) liquidity weakens, including because of persistently negative FCF or if debt maturities are not adequately addressed.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Madrid, Obrascon Huarte Lain S.A. (OHLA) is one of Spain's leading construction groups. The group's activities include its core engineering and construction business (including the industrial division); and the development of concessions in identified core markets in Europe, North America and Latin America. In 2022, OHLA generated around €3.3 billion in sales and €114 million in company-reported EBITDA.

OHLA's main shareholders are the Mexican Amodio family (26%) via their investments in Forjar Capital S.L.U. and Solid Rock Capital S.L.U, Simon Davies via Sand Grove (15.5%), Tyrus Capital (10%) and other financial institutions (around 12%). The remaining shares are in free float, traded on the Madrid and the Barcelona Stock Exchanges.

