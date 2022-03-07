Moody's changes Oasis Petroleum's rating outlook to positive upon merger announcement with Whiting Petroleum

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Oasis Petroleum
Inc.'s (Oasis or OAS) B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
B1-PD Probability of Default Rating and B3 senior unsecured notes
rating. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains
unchanged. The rating outlook was changed to positive from stable.
The rating action follows the announcement by Oasis and Whiting Petroleum
Corporation (Whiting, unrated) that they will merge[1].
The transaction, which is expected close in the second half of 2022,
has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.
The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions,
including, among others, approval by Oasis and Whiting shareholders,
and regulatory approval.
"Oasis' announced merger with Whiting is credit positive and should
benefit Oasis' credit metrics, supported by increased scale
and cash flow potential of the combined company," commented Amol
Joshi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Oasis Petroleum Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Oasis Petroleum Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the merger of Oasis
and Whiting will enhance the combined company's resiliency and cash
flow generating ability, even at less robust oil prices than current
conditions. The merger's strategic rationale is sound, consolidating
the two companies' Williston Basin operations and increasing scale.
Whiting shareholders are to receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis common
stock and $6.25 in cash for each share of Whiting common
stock owned. In connection with the closing of the transaction,
Oasis shareholders will receive a special dividend of $15 per share.
Upon completion of the merger, Whiting shareholders should own approximately
53% and Oasis shareholders should own approximately 47%
of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.
Oasis' B1 CFR is supported by low leverage metrics following the restructuring
of its debt and emergence from bankruptcy in November 2020. Oasis
will significantly enhance its Williston Basin asset base upon completing
the merger with Whiting. Pro forma for the merger, the combined
company produced 167.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
in the fourth quarter of 2021, about 58% of which was crude
oil. Oasis has limited operating history post-emergence,
as does Whiting, and the combined company lacks portfolio diversification
with a single-basin asset portfolio. Oasis' assets
are oil-weighted with improved cash margins at higher oil prices,
and the company should generate significant free cash flow in 2022 supported
by modest capital spending. However, the combined company
is expected to return a sizeable portion of its free cash flow to shareholders
through equity dividends and share buybacks, and its overall capital
allocation framework, financial policy and operating track record
will need to be established post the merger.
Oasis' senior unsecured notes should remain outstanding after the
transaction closes. The combined company's revolver borrowing
base should increase, and it is expected to initially have minimal
borrowings under the revolver. The notes are rated B3, two
notches below the B1 CFR, reflecting the size and priority claim
of Oasis' existing secured revolving credit facility over the notes.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company generates consistent free
cash flow after sufficiently reinvesting in the business and distributing
to shareholders, retained cash flow (RCF) to debt exceeds 40%
and its leveraged full-cycle ratio (LFCR) exceeds 1.5x,
while following conservative financial policies. The ratings could
be downgraded if the company generates meaningful negative free cash flow,
RCF to debt falls below 20%, or its liquidity deteriorates
considerably.
Oasis Petroleum Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas,
is an independent exploration & production company with operations
focused in the Williston Basin.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Oasis Petroleum Inc. Form 8-K 07-Mar-2022
