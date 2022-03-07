Moody's changes Oasis Petroleum's rating outlook to positive upon merger announcement with Whiting Petroleum

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Oasis Petroleum Inc.'s (Oasis or OAS) B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating and B3 senior unsecured notes rating. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged. The rating outlook was changed to positive from stable.

The rating action follows the announcement by Oasis and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (Whiting, unrated) that they will merge[1]. The transaction, which is expected close in the second half of 2022, has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, approval by Oasis and Whiting shareholders, and regulatory approval.

"Oasis' announced merger with Whiting is credit positive and should benefit Oasis' credit metrics, supported by increased scale and cash flow potential of the combined company," commented Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Oasis Petroleum Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Oasis Petroleum Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the merger of Oasis and Whiting will enhance the combined company's resiliency and cash flow generating ability, even at less robust oil prices than current conditions. The merger's strategic rationale is sound, consolidating the two companies' Williston Basin operations and increasing scale. Whiting shareholders are to receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis common stock and $6.25 in cash for each share of Whiting common stock owned. In connection with the closing of the transaction, Oasis shareholders will receive a special dividend of $15 per share. Upon completion of the merger, Whiting shareholders should own approximately 53% and Oasis shareholders should own approximately 47% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Oasis' B1 CFR is supported by low leverage metrics following the restructuring of its debt and emergence from bankruptcy in November 2020. Oasis will significantly enhance its Williston Basin asset base upon completing the merger with Whiting. Pro forma for the merger, the combined company produced 167.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter of 2021, about 58% of which was crude oil. Oasis has limited operating history post-emergence, as does Whiting, and the combined company lacks portfolio diversification with a single-basin asset portfolio. Oasis' assets are oil-weighted with improved cash margins at higher oil prices, and the company should generate significant free cash flow in 2022 supported by modest capital spending. However, the combined company is expected to return a sizeable portion of its free cash flow to shareholders through equity dividends and share buybacks, and its overall capital allocation framework, financial policy and operating track record will need to be established post the merger.

Oasis' senior unsecured notes should remain outstanding after the transaction closes. The combined company's revolver borrowing base should increase, and it is expected to initially have minimal borrowings under the revolver. The notes are rated B3, two notches below the B1 CFR, reflecting the size and priority claim of Oasis' existing secured revolving credit facility over the notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company generates consistent free cash flow after sufficiently reinvesting in the business and distributing to shareholders, retained cash flow (RCF) to debt exceeds 40% and its leveraged full-cycle ratio (LFCR) exceeds 1.5x, while following conservative financial policies. The ratings could be downgraded if the company generates meaningful negative free cash flow, RCF to debt falls below 20%, or its liquidity deteriorates considerably.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an independent exploration & production company with operations focused in the Williston Basin.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

[1] Oasis Petroleum Inc. Form 8-K 07-Mar-2022

