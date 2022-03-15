Moody's changes Oceaneering's outlook to positive, affirms B1 CFR

Approximately $1.15 billion of unsecured debt instruments affected

New York, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed Oceaneering International, Inc.'s (Oceaneering) rating outlook to positive from stable. Moody's concurrently affirmed the company's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the B1 rating on the senior unsecured notes and the senior unsecured revolving credit facility. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1 reflecting the near term maturity of the revolver.

"The positive outlook reflects Oceaneering's declining gross and net leverage and improving offshore market conditions for oilfield services companies driven primarily by rising confidence that oil prices will remain supportive for offshore development," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Vice President.

Issuer: Oceaneering International, Inc.

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

..Ratings Affirmed:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

..Ratings Downgraded:

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR reflects Oceaneering's improving but still high gross leverage, the high volatility inherent in the oil and gas industry, and the slowly improving demand conditions for offshore oilfield services. Moody's believes sustained high oil prices are necessary to drive higher upstream capital spending in deepwater and ultra-deepwater markets. The CFR is supported by Oceaneering's conservative financial policies, including consistent free cash flow generation and a large cash balance; dominant market position in the niche offshore remotely operated vehicle segment; well-diversified customer base comprised of mostly blue-chip upstream companies; and growing revenue streams from less volatile non-oil and gas related services and businesses. The company should be able to increase earnings and produce significant free cash flow further improving its net debt position in 2022.

The SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's view that Oceaneering will continue to maintain good liquidity. The company had $538 million of cash, an undrawn $450 million committed revolving credit facility and $700 million of balance sheet debt on December 31, 2021. However, the revolver is set to expire on January 25, 2023. The company is expected to amend and extend the facility well before maturity, subject to market conditions and potential changes in terms. The company's $400 million 4.65% notes will mature in November 2024 and Moody's expects that Oceaneering will use its large cash balance to repay a significant portion of the 2024 notes. The company should be able to comfortably meet the 55% total debt to capitalization financial covenant in its revolving credit agreement through 2023. Moody's estimates that the actual ratio was around 30% as of December 31, 2021 after allowed adjustments, which should provide ample compliance cushion until maturity.

Due to the preponderance of a single class of debt in the capital structure, Oceaneering's notes and revolver are rated B1, the same level as the Corporate Family Rating. The notes and the credit facility rank pari-passu and do not have guarantees from Oceaneering's operating subsidiaries. Moody's believes Oceaneering's current unsecured revolver could be replaced with a secured revolving facility based on the company's rating level and the level of capital market access oilfield services companies have today. If the revolver were to become secured, the notes rating will likely be notched below the CFR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The CFR could be upgraded if Oceaneering can extend the revolver maturity, sustain the debt/EBITDA ratio below 4x and continue to generate free cash flow. A downgrade is most likely to occur if the debt/EBITDA ratio approaches 6x or the cash balance declines significantly without a corresponding reduction in debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Oceaneering International, Inc. is a Houston, Texas based globally diversified OFS company and a leading provider of remotely operated vehicles to the offshore oil and gas industry.

