Moody's changes Outerstuff's outlook to negative from positive

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed Outerstuff LLC's (Outerstuff) outlook to negative from positive. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR), Caa2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Caa3 senior secured term loan rating.

The change in outlook to negative reflects the company's approaching 2023 debt maturities and growing risk that supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures would result in a weaker than previously expected recovery in 2022. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's view that liquidity will be weak in the first half of 2022.

The affirmation of the Caa2 CFR reflects the company's very high leverage of 20x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA as of December 31, 2021 and near-term maturities, which result in a heightened probability of default. The affirmation also incorporates the positive momentum of the business, driven by the growing demand for children's licensed sports apparel and strong bookings, although the level of recovery is subject to industry-wide risks.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Outerstuff LLC:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa3 (LGD4)

.... Outlook, Changed to Negative from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Outerstuff's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's high risk of default given its very high leverage and weak liquidity including the December 2023 debt maturities. While revenues exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2021, Outerstuff's earnings and credit metrics remain very weak, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of 20x as of December 31, 2021 (equivalent to 14x debt/credit agreement EBITDA). Outerstuff reported strong early 2022 bookings and upside from new licenses, however there is uncertainty regarding the level of earnings growth given supply chain disruptions and high input costs. Further, the company has a history of underperformance relative to budget in 2015-2019 and 2021, as well as earnings declines in 2016-2019. The credit profile also reflects the company's small revenue scale, narrow product concentration primarily in licensed children's sports apparel and reliance on licensing arrangements from several sports leagues for a significant majority of revenue. Moody's expects overall liquidity to be weak reflecting the upcoming maturities and expectations for limited revolver availability and tight covenant cushion, partly balanced by positive annual free cash flow. However, Outerstuff's cash flow is highly seasonal and typically generated during the third quarter.

The credit profile is supported by the potential for significant earnings recovery driven by strong retailer demand for children's sports apparel as sports events resume. Moody's expects leverage to be in the high-6x range Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA at year-end 2022 and EBITA/interest expense in the high 1x range. In addition, the credit profile benefits from Outerstuff's diversification across retail channels, and entrenched market position related to exclusive license contracts with the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, MLS and USA Olympics, which allow it to sell virtually all children's apparel with the teams' logos. In addition, the children's licensed sports apparel market is relatively stable because of its low fashion risk, natural replenishment cycle and consumers' steady interest in team sports.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require a timely and economical refinancing of the company's debt maturities, significantly improved operating performance and positive free cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if refinancing risk increases, driven by weaker than anticipated earnings recovery and cash flow, or recovery estimates decline.

Outerstuff is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of licensed children's and adults' sports apparel. The company generates most its revenue from products sold under exclusive licenses with the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, FIFA, USA Olympics and Umbro, as well as licenses with over 200 NCAA colleges and universities, and sells to team shops, specialty sports chain stores, department stores and mass merchants in the US and internationally. The company is majority owned by company management, including founder and CEO, Sol Werdiger. Annual revenue is less than $300 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276303. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raya Sokolyanska

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

