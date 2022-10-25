Moody's changes Oxbow Carbon LLC's outlook to positive, affirms B2 CFR

New York, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the ratings outlook of Oxbow Carbon LLC's ("Oxbow") to positive from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Oxbow's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating and a B1 rating of the senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), term loan A (TLA) and term loan B (TLB).

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Oxbow Carbon LLC

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Multi Currency Revolver Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Oxbow Carbon LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in the outlook to positive reflects Oxbow's robust operating and financial performance, improved credit profile and Moody's expectations that Oxbow will remain free cash flow positive, continue to reduce gross debt and maintain adjusted leverage below 4x in a more normalized commodity price environment.

Oxbow's B2 CFR reflects its strong global industry position in the production and sale of calcined petroleum coke (CPC), marketing and distribution of fuel-grade petcoke (FGP), its broad geographic diversification, high industry barriers to entry and good liquidity. Oxbow benefits from the stability provided by the company's long-standing relationships with global steel and aluminum producers and relatively less volatile operating margins than other producers given that operating earnings of its calcining segment are generally based on the net spread between the green petcoke (GPC) and CPC prices. The rating factors in Oxbow's modest size and significant exposure to cyclical steel, aluminum, cement and other industrial end-markets. Oxbow's rating is also constrained by its limited business diversification given its reliance on the calcining and FGP marketing segments for the vast majority of its revenues and cashflows. However, Oxbow's position as one of the largest third party provider of distribution and logistics services worldwide provides some diversification benefits from its major lines of business.

Oxbow's credit profile has improved materially over the last twelve months. Broad global economic recovery in 2021 and a rebound in primary aluminum smelting, steelmaking and industrial activities led to a rebound in demand and material improvement in prices for CPC, FGP and Distribution segment services. This trend continued in H1 2022 supported by record aluminum prices, supply constraints worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and cost inflation driving up the prices of most commodities. As a result, high realized prices and moderate volume recovery more than offset higher GPC, labor, other costs and working capital build-up allowing the company to expand margins and generate strong EBITDA and $105 million in free cash flow (net of dividends) in the LTM ended June 30, 2022. As a result of higher earnings, Oxbow's leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, improved to 1.8x as of June 30, 2022.

Moody's believes that current CPC and FGP prices are not sustainable and will moderate over the next 6-12 months due to lower demand from the aluminum industry and reduced industrial demand. High oil prices and persistent inflationary pressures will likely keep input and other costs elevated, leading to a contraction in operating margins. However, Moody's also expects CPC and FGP prices to remain elevated and well above historical levels due to continued supply constraints, captive capacity closures and strong demand for FGP which is typically used either as source of energy or carbon depending on the application. This should support strong earnings, free cash flow generation for Oxbow and gross debt reduction. Moody's anticipates that Oxbow's leverage will increase to 2.5-3.0x in the next 12-18 months but will remain below 4x, the current ratings upgrade trigger.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that despite deteriorating macro environment Oxbow will continue to generate strong earnings and positive free cash flow and maintain solid metrics and leverage profile in a more normalized price environment.

As a producer of carbon-based products and a supplier of key input ingredients for the steel and primary aluminum industries, Oxbow faces high ESG risks. Many of the company's calcining plants do not have flue gas desulfurization systems installed and are significant emitters of sulfur dioxide. Although the company has followed mostly balanced financial policy, balancing dividend payments and debt reduction, governance risk is high given the management's and ownerships tolerance for elevated gross debt levels, inherent volatility of the industry that requires stringent risk management and the history of significant owner distributions.

Oxbow has good liquidity supported by $124 million of cash and $157 million available under the $325 million revolver. The company pays amortization of 10% and 5% on TLA and TLB, respectively, amounting to a contractual repayment of $45 million per year plus customary ECF sweep. As of June 30, 2022, the company was in compliance with the financial covenants on the RCF and TLA with a substantial cushion. Term loan B does not have any financial covenants.

The B1 ratings of the first-lien senior secured revolver and term loans, one notch above B2 CFR, reflect their 1st lien priority position in the capital structure with respect to claim on collateral, which is substantially all assets of the company and the stock of subsidiaries.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be considered if the company maintains consistently positive free cash flow, makes further progress toward gross debt reduction and demonstrates that it is able to maintain leverage below 4.0x on a sustainable basis and in a more normalized price environment. An upgrade also assumes that the company can demonstrate a clear path to refinancing of its 2024 and 2025 maturities. The ratings and/or the outlook could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or if leverage is sustained persistently above 5.5x.

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Oxbow Carbon LLC (Oxbow) is a major producer and supplier of calcined petroleum coke (CPC). It is also among the world's largest distributors of carbon-based fuels including fuel grade petcoke (FGP) and other products. Revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was about $2.4 billion. Oxbow is a subsidiary of Oxbow Carbon & Minerals Holdings, Inc., a private company controlled by William I. Koch, with private equity and strategic investors comprise the remaining shareholders. The company does not publicly disclose financial information.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

