Moody's changes PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas & Electric's outlooks to positive; affirms ratings

Over $39 billion of debt securities affected

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed PG&E Corporation (PCG or parent) and Pacific Gas & Electric Company's (PG&E or utility) ratings and changed their outlooks to positive from stable. The ratings affirmation includes PCG's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B1 senior secured rating as well as PG&E's Baa3 senior secured first mortgage bond rating. A complete list of ratings affected appears below.

All of the debt in PG&E's capital structure is secured on a first lien basis by substantially all of the utility's real assets and certain tangible assets. The parent's senior secured debt is secured by a pledge of the stock in PG&E.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: PG&E Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Pacific Gas & Electric Company

....Pref. Stock, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed Baa3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PG&E Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Pacific Gas & Electric Company

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"PG&E's positive outlook reflects the potential for a higher credit rating as it continues to invest heavily on wildfire mitigation, improves its relationship with stakeholders, and establishes a track record of limiting large, catastrophic wildfires that are caused by the utility's equipment," said Jeff Cassella, VP – Senior Credit Officer. "Access to the state's wildfire insurance fund and the supportive provisions of the AB1054 legislation are also important factors driving the positive outlook," added Cassella.

While wildfire risk remains a significant credit consideration, PG&E has made over $15 billion of wildfire mitigation investments over the last three years, which have helped the utility infrastructure to avoid being connected to the ignition of a catastrophic fire over that period. PG&E's credit worthiness is dependent on the company's ability to continue to make progress in addressing wildfire risk and reducing exposure to physical climate risks more broadly, an important ESG consideration. Importantly, the financial impact of future wildfire events should be mitigated by PG&E's ability to attain its annual wildfire safety certificate from regulators, which will allow the utility to maintain access to the state's wildfire insurance fund as well as the regulatory cost recovery provisions outlined by AB1054.

AB1054 improves utility access to liquidity through a $21 billion fund, enhances a utility's ability to recover wildfire costs from ratepayers with a more favorable prudency standard that places a heavier burden of proof on intervenors and caps the cost disallowance related to wildfire claims to 20% of the utility's equity in its T&D rate base over a three-year period. PG&E's liability cap is currently approximately $3 billion.

Since its emergence from bankruptcy in 2020, PCG's mostly new senior management team, which has been in place for roughly two years, has made noticeable improvements in the company's position with key stakeholders including state regulators, political leaders and customers. For example, last December, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) passed a unanimous resolution removing PG&E from an enhanced oversight and enforcement process that it had been placed under, citing corrective actions taken on the part of the utility regarding vegetation management practices. Furthermore, SB 884 was signed into law last September which should provide legislative support for PG&E's long-term undergrounding plan to bury 10,000 miles of its power lines in high fire risk areas over the next approximately 10 years, which would also help to limit the utility's exposure to wildfires.

Parent company PCG's positive outlook primarily reflects the positive outlook on of its PG&E utility subsidiary, the key driver of the overall organization's credit quality. As of 30 September 2022, PCG's holding company debt of about $4.6 billion accounted for about 9% of consolidated debt and is structurally subordinated to PG&E's approximately $44.5 billion of utility debt. PG&E's rating considers its position as a large, fully regulated electric and gas utility operating solely within California. The regulatory framework offers several supportive cost recovery mechanisms, like revenue decoupling, a forward test year and above average rates of return.

We note that PCG's consolidated credit metrics would typically reflect a financial profile that would be commensurate with a higher credit rating. However, financial metrics alone are not representative of PCG's overall risk profile because of the elevated wildfire risk as well as political risk and legal challenges that remain.

For the 12-months ended 30 September 2022, we estimate that PCG and PG&E's ratios of cash flow from operations pre-working capital changes (CFO pre-W/C) to debt were about 14% and 16%, respectively, excluding the impact of securitization debt. We expect a modest, gradual improvement in their financial profiles over the next two years, such that PCG's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt should be in the 14-16% range and the utility's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt should be in the 16-18% range. We expect this improvement to come primarily from increased cash flow generation due to rate base growth. We also expect holdco debt to gradually decline as the company plans to pay down $2 billion of this debt by the end of 2026, which is later than their original plan of 2023.

Liquidity

PCG's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects a good liquidity profile supported by relatively stable and predictable cash flow generation and good availability on external credit facilities. Going forward, we expect PG&E to continue to generate negative free cash flow as capital expenditures remain elevated and the utility continues to invest heavily in wildfire mitigation and infrastructure hardening. PCG's liquidity is currently bolstered by the company's inability to distribute common stock dividends to shareholders until it achieves a specific earnings target, which we expect will likely occur later this year.

As of 30 September 2022, PCG had about $262 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet which included $107 million of cash at the utility. PCG had $500 million available on the parent's $500 million senior secured (stock pledge only) revolving credit facility, expiring in June 2025. The utility had $1.8 billion available on its $4.4 billion senior secured (all asset pledge) revolver, expiring in June 2027, which includes a $1.5 billion letter of credit sublimit. The credit facilities have extension options with lender approval. PG&E also has a $1.5 billion accounts receivable securitization facility that is scheduled to terminate in September 2024, which had $1.3 billion outstanding at 30 September 2022.

The credit facilities do not include a material adverse change clause on each borrowing. The PCG credit facility has two financial maintenance covenants including a limit on debt to capitalization of no more than 70%; and, solely to the extent the credit facility is drawn as of the end of any quarter, a minimum cash coverage ratio of at least 1.5x prior to the date of the first dividend declaration and of at least 1.0x thereafter. The PG&E credit facility only has one financial maintenance covenant which limits the debt to capitalization ratio to no more than 65%. Both companies were in compliance with their respective facility covenants.

The nearest debt maturity at PCG is a $2.7 billion Term Loan B due June 2025. PG&E's near term maturities include $375 million first mortgage bonds and a $125 million term loan due this year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

PCG and PG&E's ratings could be upgraded if the utility continues to successfully reduce catastrophic wildfire risk and the potential for related liabilities through its substantial mitigating investments, adheres to its wildfire mitigation plan as well as to related state policies and standards, and maintains the required wildfire safety certificate and access to the wildfire insurance fund. An upgrade can also occur with a continued strengthening of the organization's financial profile from improved cash flow generation and debt reduction, particularly at the parent. PCG is likely to be upgraded if PG&E is upgraded.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A downgrade of PCG or PG&E is unlikely given the positive outlook. However, their outlooks could be changed to stable or their ratings downgraded if the utility loses access to the wildfire insurance fund or fails to maintain its annual wildfire safety certification. The ratings could be downgraded if wildfire liabilities increase materially as a result of new fires, or if state regulators do not successfully implement the provisions of AB 1054. Downward pressure could also occur if their financial profiles deteriorate such that PCG's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt is sustained below 10% or PG&E's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt is sustained below 13%. PCG is likely to be downgraded if PG&E is downgraded.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Considerations

PCG's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5), where its ESG attributes are considered to be having a discernible negative impact on the current credit rating. Its score reflects a combination of very highly negative environmental risks, high social risks and moderately negative governance risks.

Concurrent with today's rating action, Moody's increased PCG's score for Management Credibility and Track Record to a 3 from a 4 given the success of the new senior management team in managing wildfire risk and improving stakeholder relationships. The company's score for Compliance and Reporting was also raised to a 2 from a 3 following the company's removal from the CPUC's enhanced oversight process and successful receipt of its wildfire safety certificate. As a result of these improvements, both PCG and PG&E's governance issuer profile scores were raised to G-3 (moderately negative) from G-4 (highly negative).

PG&E Corporation is a regulated utility holding company headquartered in Oakland, California that conducts essentially all of its business through Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a regulated vertically integrated electric and gas utility serving northern and central California with over 5.5 million electric customers and 4.5 million natural gas customers. PG&E is regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). As of 30 September 2022, PCG's assets were about $117 billion with total reported debt of approximately $50.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jeffrey F. Cassella

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

