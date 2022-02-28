Moody's changes P&I's outlook to stable from negative, affirms B2 ratings

Frankfurt am Main, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Athena Bidco GmbH (P&I), the entity that owns German-based HR-software provider P&I Personal & Informatik AG. Concurrently, Moody's has affimed the B2 instrument ratings to the €475 million senior secured first lien term loan due 2027, the €30 million senior secured first lien term loan due in 2027 and the €50 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026 borrowed by Athena Bidco GmbH. The outlook on all ratings was changed to stable from negative.

The change of the outlook to stable from negative reflects P&I's strong revenue and EBITDA growth which increased by 12% and 15% respectively during the first 9 months ended December 2021 driven by continued successful customer migration to SaaS based HR solutions. The performance improvements supported a strengthening of P&I's credit metrics, supporting a strong positioning of P&I in the B2 rating category.

RATINGS RATIONALE

P&I's performance has been solid over the last 24 months. Revenue and EBITDA grew 11.8% and 15% in the 9 months ended December 2021, respectively. Most of revenue growth was driven by a strong performance in the company's cloud-based HR solutions as new and existing customers continue their migration from on-premise to cloud solutions. The strong Saas sales led to an increase in the share from recurring revenue to 81% of total sales in December 2021, up from around 70% in 2020. In terms of profitability, P&I's EBITDA margin improved from 49.1% in 2020 to 52.8% in 2021 and 53.9% in LTM December 2021. As a result, leverage as measured by Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, declined to 5.5x in LTM December 2021 from the high levels of 7.1x in 2019. Hence, P&I is currently strongly positioned within its B2 rating category. Despite the company's strong deleveraging potential, Moody's sees a risk of potential large debt-funded shareholder distribution as the tolerance for high leverage tends to be high for private equity majority owned companies.

P&I's B2 rating continues to reflect (1) the company's good number two market position in the German medium-sized enterprise software market as well as with a range of public customers, and the resulting high share (around 81%) of recurring revenue; (2) the company's strong track record of continuous revenue and EBITDA growth over the last five years and its high margins resulting in a good free cash flow generation that supports its deleveraging potential.

Conversely, the rating is constrained by (1) the relatively small size of the business in terms of revenue, and the concentration in HR/payroll related software in German-speaking regions in Europe, with public entities representing 40% of revenue and the remaining 60% being private midmarket customers; (2) the risk of customers switching to larger providers with a more comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) system offering or disruption from smaller and highly specialized vendors; and (3) the industrywide pressure to move towards a SaaS offering, which will exert some pressure on margins going forward.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that P&I will continue the successful transition to the cloud/subscription model and remain free cash flow generative. The ratings and outlook do not incorporate any debt-funded acquisitions and shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company's modest size and limited product and geographic diversification constrain the upside potential on the rating. However, positive rating pressure could develop if P&I continues to grow its revenue as well as demonstrate progress in improving its diversification. Furthermore, upward pressure on the rating could occur if leverage were to be maintained below 5.5x, while the company generates solid free cash flow at above 10% FCF to Debt without any debt-funded shareholder distributions or major acquisitions.

The rating could be downgraded as a result of customers failing to transition to the cloud/subscription model or an increase in churn rate, EBITDA stagnating or declining, leverage increasing above 6.5x, or FCF to debt declining to below 5%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating on the instruments, in line with the CFR, reflects the pari passu capital structure comprising only the €475 million senior secured first lien term loan due March 2027, the €30 million senior secured first lien term loan due March 2027 and the €50 million RCF due September 2026. Hence, the instrument ratings are aligned with the CFR. The debt security includes material assets of the company's US operations and are guaranteed by material subsidiaries accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

P&I's liquidity profile is adequate. As of December 2021, the company had €49 million cash on balance. In addition, the company has access to the undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of €50 million due September 2026. Moody's also expects the company to continue to generate solid free cash flow (after interest payments) of at least €30 million per year.

There is one financial covenant in the debt documentation only tested when the RCF is drawn more than 40%, under which Moody's expects the company to retain solid capacity. The next maturity of term debt is the €475 million Term Loan B in 2027.

In 2022/2023, P&I intends to upstream some cash to its holding company Athena Holdco to reduce the PIK debt by about €50 to €60. Although this will result in a reduction of the available cash, Moody's expect the company's liquidity to remain adequate.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Athena Bidco GmbH, through holding companies, is the parent of P&I Personal & Informatik AG, a provider of HR-related software solutions to public and small to medium-sized private entities, predominantly in Germany, but also in Austria and Switzerland. The majority owner is Hg, while former majority-owner Permira and management hold minority stakes. The company generated €165 million of revenue and €88.9 million of reported EBITDA in the 12 months that ended December 2021.

