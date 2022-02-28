Moody's changes P&I's outlook to stable from negative, affirms B2 ratings

Frankfurt am Main, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) to Athena Bidco GmbH (P&I), the entity
that owns German-based HR-software provider P&I Personal
& Informatik AG. Concurrently, Moody's has affimed the
B2 instrument ratings to the €475 million senior secured first lien
term loan due 2027, the €30 million senior secured first lien
term loan due in 2027 and the €50 million senior secured revolving
credit facility (RCF) due 2026 borrowed by Athena Bidco GmbH. The
outlook on all ratings was changed to stable from negative.
The change of the outlook to stable from negative reflects P&I's
strong revenue and EBITDA growth which increased by 12% and 15%
respectively during the first 9 months ended December 2021 driven by continued
successful customer migration to SaaS based HR solutions. The performance
improvements supported a strengthening of P&I's credit metrics,
supporting a strong positioning of P&I in the B2 rating category.
RATINGS RATIONALE
P&I's performance has been solid over the last 24 months.
Revenue and EBITDA grew 11.8% and 15% in the 9 months
ended December 2021, respectively. Most of revenue growth
was driven by a strong performance in the company's cloud-based
HR solutions as new and existing customers continue their migration from
on-premise to cloud solutions. The strong Saas sales led
to an increase in the share from recurring revenue to 81% of total
sales in December 2021, up from around 70% in 2020.
In terms of profitability, P&I's EBITDA margin improved
from 49.1% in 2020 to 52.8% in 2021 and 53.9%
in LTM December 2021. As a result, leverage as measured by
Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, declined to
5.5x in LTM December 2021 from the high levels of 7.1x in
2019. Hence, P&I is currently strongly positioned within
its B2 rating category. Despite the company's strong deleveraging
potential, Moody's sees a risk of potential large debt-funded
shareholder distribution as the tolerance for high leverage tends to be
high for private equity majority owned companies.
P&I's B2 rating continues to reflect (1) the company's
good number two market position in the German medium-sized enterprise
software market as well as with a range of public customers, and
the resulting high share (around 81%) of recurring revenue;
(2) the company's strong track record of continuous revenue and
EBITDA growth over the last five years and its high margins resulting
in a good free cash flow generation that supports its deleveraging potential.
Conversely, the rating is constrained by (1) the relatively small
size of the business in terms of revenue, and the concentration
in HR/payroll related software in German-speaking regions in Europe,
with public entities representing 40% of revenue and the remaining
60% being private midmarket customers; (2) the risk of customers
switching to larger providers with a more comprehensive enterprise resource
planning (ERP) system offering or disruption from smaller and highly specialized
vendors; and (3) the industrywide pressure to move towards a SaaS
offering, which will exert some pressure on margins going forward.
RATINGS OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that P&I will
continue the successful transition to the cloud/subscription model and
remain free cash flow generative. The ratings and outlook do not
incorporate any debt-funded acquisitions and shareholder distributions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The company's modest size and limited product and geographic diversification
constrain the upside potential on the rating. However, positive
rating pressure could develop if P&I continues to grow its revenue
as well as demonstrate progress in improving its diversification.
Furthermore, upward pressure on the rating could occur if leverage
were to be maintained below 5.5x, while the company generates
solid free cash flow at above 10% FCF to Debt without any debt-funded
shareholder distributions or major acquisitions.
The rating could be downgraded as a result of customers failing to transition
to the cloud/subscription model or an increase in churn rate, EBITDA
stagnating or declining, leverage increasing above 6.5x,
or FCF to debt declining to below 5%.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 rating on the instruments, in line with the CFR, reflects
the pari passu capital structure comprising only the €475 million
senior secured first lien term loan due March 2027, the €30
million senior secured first lien term loan due March 2027 and the €50
million RCF due September 2026. Hence, the instrument ratings
are aligned with the CFR. The debt security includes material assets
of the company's US operations and are guaranteed by material subsidiaries
accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
P&I's liquidity profile is adequate. As of December 2021,
the company had €49 million cash on balance. In addition,
the company has access to the undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF)
of €50 million due September 2026. Moody's also expects
the company to continue to generate solid free cash flow (after interest
payments) of at least €30 million per year.
There is one financial covenant in the debt documentation only tested
when the RCF is drawn more than 40%, under which Moody's
expects the company to retain solid capacity. The next maturity
of term debt is the €475 million Term Loan B in 2027.
In 2022/2023, P&I intends to upstream some cash to its holding
company Athena Holdco to reduce the PIK debt by about €50 to €60.
Although this will result in a reduction of the available cash,
Moody's expect the company's liquidity to remain adequate.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Athena Bidco GmbH, through holding companies, is the parent
of P&I Personal & Informatik AG, a provider of HR-related
software solutions to public and small to medium-sized private
entities, predominantly in Germany, but also in Austria and
Switzerland. The majority owner is Hg, while former majority-owner
Permira and management hold minority stakes. The company generated
€165 million of revenue and €88.9 million of reported
EBITDA in the 12 months that ended December 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Leila Ezzoubair
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
