Moody's changes PNG Companies' outlook to negative; affirms Baa1 rating

Approximately $850 million of rated debt affected

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed PNG Companies LLC's ("PNG") Baa1 senior secured rating and changed its outlook to negative from stable. PNG's senior secured notes are secured only by the capital stock of its subsidiaries. The senior secured notes' security is not as strong as that of a typical utility first mortgage bonds because of the lack of an asset pledge; however, the senior secured notes rank ahead of PNG's Unsecured Promissory Note (Affiliate Note).

Affirmations:

..Issuer: PNG Companies LLC

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PNG Companies LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The negative outlook reflects PNG's weak financial metrics driven largely by higher leverage as a result of the acquisition by Essential Utilities, Inc.," stated Edna Marinelarena, Assistant Vice President. PNG's financial profile is weak, such that its ratio of cash flow from operation before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt was roughly 10% for the year ended 31 December 2021, which is below the threshold established for a possible downgrade. Without immediate plans to significantly decrease leverage along with an elevated capital expenditure plan and modest cash flow growth, it will be challenging for PNG to improve its financial metrics meaningfully over the next 12-18 months.

PNG's Baa1 rating is supported by the company's low business risk profile as an intermediate holding company of rate regulated natural gas local distribution (LDC) companies that operate in credit supportive regulatory jurisdictions, particularly that of Pennsylvania, its largest service territory, which accounts for roughly 95% of the company's rate base. The Pennsylvania regulatory framework also allows the use of several timely cost recovery mechanisms. The rating also reflects the ownership by Essential Utilities, Inc. (Essential, Baa2 stable), which has greater size, scale and diversity to access capital markets and assist with various ESG initiatives including the company's emission reduction targets.

Upon closing of the acquisition in 2020, Essential assumed all of PNG's debt including about $1 billion of outstanding senior secured notes. At the same time, Essential and PNG entered into an intercompany loan agreement, reported as an Unsecured Promissory Note ("Affiliate Note"). Through this affiliate note some of Essential issued debt has been allocated to PNG and is part of the company's utilities regulated capital structure.

As of 30 September 2022, PNG had about $2.3 billion of debt outstanding comprising of $1.415 billion of debt associated with the affiliate note and about $850 million of third-party senior secured notes outstanding. PNG plans to repay the senior secured notes as maturities come due; the last maturity is in 2032. Going forward, we do not expect PNG to issue its own long-term debt instruments. Rather, PNG financing will be done through the intercompany loan arrangement with Essential as all long term debt will be financed at the parent company. We include the intercompany loan in our analysis of PNG's credit profile and, as a result, incorporate the affiliate note in PNG's credit metrics. The affiliate note is unsecured and uncollateralized, and, therefore ranks below PNG's senior secured notes.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects PNG's weak financial profile that is unlikely to materially improve over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely. However, the outlook could be changed to stable if the regulatory environments of PNG's utilities remain credit supportive, particularly Pennsylvania, and the company is able to improve its financial profile including a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained above 15%.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

PNG's rating could be downgraded if the company's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio remains below 15% or if the degree of regulatory support for the company deteriorates in Pennsylvania. A downgrade could also be considered if Essential were to be downgraded or if the parent company relies more heavily on PNG to service parent level debt obligations.

PNG Companies LLC is a holding company of natural gas LDCs: The Peoples Natural Gas Company LLC (Peoples), Peoples Gas Company LLC (PGC), Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc., Peoples Gas WV LLC, Peoples Gas KY LLC and a number of small unregulated subsidiaries that represent approximately 1% of consolidated EBITDA. PNG has approximately 753,000 customers in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky. The company had an estimated rate base of about $2.7 billion. PNG's operations are subject to regulation by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PAPUC), the West Virginia Public Service Commission (WVPSC) and the Kentucky Public Service Commission (KPSC).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

