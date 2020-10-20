Moody's changes Panama's outlook to negative, affirms Baa1 ratings

New York, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed the outlook on the Government of Panama's ratings to negative
from stable. Moody's has affirmed the long-term issuer and
senior unsecured debt ratings at Baa1, and Panama's senior
unsecured shelf ratings at (P)Baa1.
The key driver for the change in outlook to negative is the consideration
that, absent meaningful fiscal consolidation and a sustained economic
recovery, the sharp deterioration in fiscal and debt metrics will
continue to undermine Panama's credit profile in the coming years.
A continued rise in the government's debt and interest burdens would
bring Panama's fiscal metrics in line with Baa peer medians,
materially eroding a credit strength that supported the upgrade of Panama's
ratings to Baa1 in 2019.
The Baa1 rating incorporates the sovereign's still-present
underlying credit strengths, including trend growth in excess of
4%, which has been above that reported by most Baa-rated
peers. Additionally, Panama's ability to access market
funding at relatively low borrowing costs keeps government liquidity and
refinancing risks contained.
Panama's long-term foreign-currency bond and deposit
ceilings remain unchanged at A2. The short-term foreign-currency
bond and deposit ceilings are unchanged at Prime-1.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE
Panama's rating upgrade to Baa1 in March 2019 was driven by strong
government debt metrics relative to peers and trend growth above that
of most Baa-rated sovereigns. Subdued economic growth in
2019 as GDP expanded by 3.0% compared to Moody's initial
5.5% projection, fiscal slippage at the end of the
previous administration, and the new government's decision
to clear arrears amounting to 2.6% of GDP led to a larger-than-expected
increase in the government's debt burden. Still, Moody's
pre-coronavirus projections assumed debt metrics would remain relatively
stable in 2020 and thereafter, at levels still more favorable than
those of its rating peers.
The coronavirus shock will lead to a severe economic contraction of about
10% in 2020, as the pandemic affects several economic sectors.
Even though a reopening of the economy is underway, Moody's
expects a gradual recovery in the second half of the year, with
GDP growth of 4.5% in 2021 followed by average annual growth
of around 4% in the coming years.
The economic shock caused by the pandemic is weighing materially on government
revenue. Central government current revenue fell 30% year-on-year
through September and the authorities expect total revenue will be 25%
lower in nominal terms for the year, about $3 billion below
2019 levels. Moody's forecasts a widening in the fiscal deficit
to around 8% of GDP in 2020 and anticipates that a recovery in
revenue next year combined with efforts to limit the growth in spending
will lead to a narrowing of the fiscal deficit. Nonetheless,
the fiscal shortfall will remain high.
These dynamics will lead to an increase in the government's debt
and interest burdens. Moody's forecasts the debt burden to
rise above 60% of GDP by 2021 from 46% in 2019, bringing
the debt/GDP ratio in line with the Baa peer median. The fall in
revenue will push the interest/revenue ratio to 15% and Moody's
expects the ratio to stabilize at this level over the coming years,
which is significantly above the Baa median of 8%.
In the absence of a substantive and credible fiscal consolidation program,
including raising government revenue levels that are low on a comparative
basis relative to regional and rating peers, Panama's fiscal
metrics will remain weaker than those of Baa1-rated peers.
The government will also have to deal with rising fiscal pressures coming
from the weaker financial standing of the social security system,
as its numbers have deteriorated more rapidly than what authorities had
initially anticipated due to the pandemic.
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE RATINGS AT Baa1
The rating affirmation takes into account Panama's fundamental credit
strengths, including a dynamic, service-based economy
with investment as its main growth driver, and the government's
low liquidity risk.
Robust medium-term growth prospects remain a key factor supporting
Panama's credit profile. The authorities and the International
Monetary Fund maintain an estimate of potential growth of around 5%-5.5%,
but Moody's expects trend growth of around 4% after 2021.
Given its role as a global trade hub and also its strategic location,
Panama will continue to attract foreign investment, especially in
the logistics sector. However, because the lack of largescale
projects has weighed on Panama's growth performance since 2018,
new projects would have to emerge to provide the support required to maintain
sustained economic growth above 4%.
Another key support factor for Panama's credit profile is the sovereign's
strong market access. The government has been able to fund itself
in the external and local markets at low rates in spite of recently facing
higher-than-normal financing needs. Panama now has
the fourth lowest government bond spread in Latin America. While
its bond spread rose in March and April it has since come down; borrowing
costs are currently more favorable than just before the pandemic shock.
Despite a higher debt burden, the weighted average cost of debt
(i.e. interest/debt ratio) in 2020 is 4.2%,
down from 4.5% in 2018.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations currently exert limited influence on Panama's
credit profile. A hurricane has never made landfall in Panama,
but the sovereign is somewhat exposed to weather events. Previously,
excessive rains have prompted the authorities to request exceptions for
complying with the fiscal rule. More recently, the Panama
Canal has reported very low water levels, disrupting transit through
the waterway and energy generation. However, Moody's
sees these events more as medium-term risks for the sovereign,
which could increase if the performance of other important economic sectors
is affected.
Social considerations are not material for Panama's credit profile.
Demographics are still favorable for the sovereign in terms of population
growth and population dynamics. However, despite having one
of the highest per capita GDPs on a purchasing power parity basis in Latin
America, Panama has high income inequality, which adds downward
pressure to Moody's political risk assessment. Moody's
also regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
In terms of governance, control of corruption is one of Panama's
most pressing challenges. Panama scores poorly in this aspect of
institutional strength, as measured by the Worldwide Governance
Indicators. In addition, the country has a weak track record
of complying with its fiscal rules, which also limits Moody's
assessment of institutional effectiveness for the sovereign.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 26,822 (2019
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 3% (2019 Actual) (also
known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -0.1%
(2019 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.1%
(2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -5.2% (2019 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 33.5% (2019 Actual; Non-financial
public sector only)
Economic resiliency: baa2
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 15 October 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the
rating of the Panama, Government of. The main points raised
during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals,
including its economic strength, have materially decreased.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has materially decreased.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely.
The outlook could return to stable if Moody's were to assess that
debt metrics would stabilize - or improve - after 2021 as
a result of both the authorities' fiscal consolidation efforts and
continued strong economic growth. Additionally, measures
to support the improvement in the fiscal accounts related to the social
security system and the government's low revenue intake would be
credit positive.
On the other hand, if Moody's were to conclude that fiscal
consolidation measures adopted by the authorities would be insufficient
to preserve or recover Panama's fiscal strength, it would
consider a rating downgrade. Additionally, should economic
growth come below estimates incorporated in Moody's baseline scenario,
weighing on the fiscal accounts, this would pressure Panama's
credit profile and its sovereign rating. Inability to effectively
address rising pressures stemming from the social security system would
also be credit negative.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
