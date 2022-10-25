info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's changes Panama's outlook to negative from stable; affirms Baa2 ratings

25 Oct 2022

New York, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's"), has today changed the outlook on the Government of Panama to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings at Baa2, and the senior unsecured shelf ratings at (P)Baa2.

The change in outlook to negative reflects rising fiscal pressures stemming from an increasingly rigid spending structure related to upward trend in wages, transfers and interest payments. Additional pressures relate to prospects of persistent deterioration in the financial position of the social security's defined benefit program, with projections indicating its reserves will run out by 2024. Faced with these pressing conditions, lack of progress in pension reform and measures to increase tax income denotes weak policy effectiveness, a Governance-related element under Moody's ESG analytical framework. While Panama's economic growth prospects remain favorable relative to peers, Moody's expects GDP growth in the coming years will be lower than before the pandemic. In this lower-growth context, the authorities' inability to address fiscal pressures would hinder improvement in Panama's debt metrics, a condition that Moody's has identified as critical to support Panama's credit profile following the sharp deterioration in fiscal strength that was registered during the pandemic.

The affirmation of the ratings at Baa2 reflects (i) Panama's economic strength, which remains supported by prospects for continued robust GDP growth in 2023-24 relative to rating peers; and (ii) Moody's expectation that, notwithstanding the rising fiscal pressures, the government's debt burden would remain broadly stable at around 60% of GDP and in line with that of its Baa2-rated peers.

Panama's long-term foreign-currency country ceiling is A1. In the context of full dollarization, Panama does not have a local currency country ceiling. In assigning a four-notch gap between the foreign-currency ceiling and the sovereign's ratings, Moody's considers that Panama's government has a relatively low footprint in the economy and financial system. The predictability and reliability of institutions and government actions is adequate and political risk is relatively low. In the context of dollarization, the risks derived from external imbalances are low and Panama is not exposed to a single commodity or productive sector. Additionally, given the long track record of dollarization, there are minimal transfer and convertibility risks.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR CHANGE TO NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The process of deficit reduction required to meet fiscal rule targets will become increasingly complicated given rising spending pressures and the increased likelihood that the central government will need to provide financial support to the social security (Caja de Seguro Social, or CSS) as the widening deficit of the defined-benefit program is set to consume CSS reserves.

Relative to Latin American and rating peers, Panama had a relatively flexible spending structure with capital spending accounting on average for 37% of total central government expenditures ? 6.6% of GDP ? in 2010-19. This feature provided budgetary flexibility giving the authorities the capacity to under-execute public investment to meet fiscal targets. However, since 2017 capital spending has been reduced to rein in overall spending. Its share declined to 26% of total expenditures (5.1% of GDP) by 2021, while current spending increased with outlays on wages, transfers and interest on debt rising steadily.

The government's wage bill has been growing at a steady pace during the last decade amounting to 31% of total expenditures (6% of GDP) in 2021, up from 20% (3.9% of GDP) in 2013, driven by a continuous growth of the public workforce and law-mandated salary increases. Spending on transfers, which include subsidies, was relatively stable in 2015-19 at about 20% of total spending (3.3% of GDP), but it has spiked since the pandemic going to 24% of spending (4.6% of GDP) in 2021 ? even though pandemic-related social spending will be gradually withdrawn, cost of living considerations related to higher inflation will likely limit a reduction of this spending item.

In the near future, the deterioration of the financial position of the CSS is set to become another source of spending pressures. The CSS balance turned into a deficit in 2020 and negative balances are projected for the foreseeable future on account of worsening finances of the Disability, Old Age and Death program, known as IVM. According to CSS own estimates, the IVM's deficits will continue to widen, consuming its reserves by 2023-24, and absent corrective measures, the CSS will potentially require recurrent financial support from the government equivalent to more than 1% of GDP annually.

At different points in time successive administrations have discussed the need for pension reform. To date, virtually no progress has been made on the reform front. In 2021, the government set up a national dialogue to develop a reform recommendation to address the problems of the CSS. This was to no avail as the pressures stemming from the IVM have intensified. A similar situation has been present regarding tax revenue. Over the past four years tax revenue has been declining relative to GDP with the shortfall partially compensated by increased transfers from the Panama Canal Authority in previous years. In a context of rising spending pressures, the absence of a comprehensive plan to prop up government revenue is likely to make compliance with targets set by the fiscal rule increasingly difficult in the coming years. Overall, lack of reforms denote weaknesses in policy management and represents a factor that, if not corrected, will materially undermine Panama's credit profile adversely affecting sovereign credit prospects.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF Baa2 RATING

Moody's considers that favorable growth prospects for 2023-25 relative to rating peers, with activity being driven by the reopening of the economy, rising mining output, and continued development of infrastructure investment supports Panama's credit profile. Moody's projects average real GDP growth of 4.4% during 2023-25, which while below the average growth recorded in 2013-19 (5.0%) would exceed the 3.0% average expected for the median Baa-rated peer. Comparatively high income per capita relative to regional and extra-regional rating peers also support Moody's assessment of Panama's economic strength.

These growth projections would support at least the stability of the government's debt burden if the government is able to continue reducing the fiscal deficit and addresses the rising spending pressures. In turn, this would allow Panama to maintain a debt burden of about 60% of GDP, which is still above the Baa-median of 56% but consistent with a fiscal strength that is aligned with that of other Baa2-rated peers.

At present, these two elements, along with moderate institutional and governance strength and a relatively low exposure to event risks, continue to point to a credit profile in line with a Baa2 rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Panama's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3) reflecting its moderate exposure to social and environmental risks, and an adequate institutional framework that supports its governance.

Panama's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score). The country is exposed to weather effects like excessive rains or droughts. While this has not led to significant disruptions, it can affect the availability of water resources in the main urban areas, and for the agricultural sector and the Panama Canal. Given the importance of the canal for the economy and fiscal accounts, mitigation of water-related issues will remain a key challenge.

Exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3 issuer profile score). Panama still has favorable demographic dynamics. However, pressures stemming from the social security's defined benefit program will create fiscal pressures. Additionally, despite having one of the highest per capita GDPs on a purchasing power parity basis in Latin America, Panama has high income inequality. This disparity is particularly significant between urban and rural areas. Challenges related to the provision and quality of education also pose risks given the shortage of skilled labor that weighs on productivity growth.

The influence of governance on Panama's credit profile is neutral-to-low (G-2 issuer profile). The country has moderate institutional framework, although it lags in terms of control of corruption. Although dollarization has supported broad macroeconomic stability, fiscal policy credibility and effectiveness has been weighed by a mixed track record of compliance with the fiscal rule.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 32,003 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 15.3% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 2.6% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -6.7% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -2.2% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 51.6% (2021)

Economic resiliency: baa2

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 20 October 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Panama, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's governance and/or management, have decreased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has decreased.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP

Given the negative outlook, upward rating pressure is limited. The outlook could return to stable if Moody's were to assess that fiscal management will prove effective in addressing the rising spending pressures. Implementation of measures that lead to an improved financial standing of the social security system (CSS) and an increase in the government's tax intake would also contribute to a stable outlook. Overall, the adoption of policies that support fiscal strength would reinforce Panama's credit profile and, consequently, the likelihood of a stable outlook.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN

If Moody's were to conclude that fiscal consolidation efforts will prove insufficient to prevent a further deterioration in Panama's fiscal strength relative to its peers, this would put downward pressure on Panama's ratings. If economic growth comes below Moody's estimates, this would also weigh negatively on the fiscal accounts exerting additional pressures on Panama's credit profile. Additionally, increased social tensions would drive a rise in political risks that could weigh on fiscal and economic dynamics undermining credit prospects.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Renzo Merino
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Alejandro Olivo
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com