Moody's changes Papa John's outlook to negative; affirms Ba3 CFR

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed Papa John's International, Inc. 's (Papa John's) outlook to negative from stable and downgraded its speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) to SGL-2 from SGL-1. In addition, Moody's affirmed Papa John's ratings, including its Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and B1 senior unsecured guaranteed notes rating.

The outlook change to negative from stable reflects governance considerations including a more aggressive financial strategy which includes use of revolver debt to fund share repurchases during an increasingly challenging operating environment with high inflation and pressure on consumer spending. On March 2, 2022[1], Papa John's announced that it will repurchase around 2.18 million shares of common stock beneficially owned by Starboard Value LP ("Starboard") for around $179.6 million, using balance sheet cash, of which it had around $47.4 million as of December 25, 2022, and additional borrowing under its $600 million secured revolving credit facility. The transaction will result in material deterioration in credit metrics, with Moody's debt-to-EBITDA rising to around 4.0x and EBIT-to-interest falling near 3.3x on a pro forma annualized basis. Papa John's had around $205 million already borrowed under the revolver as of December 25, 2022, largely drawn to fund prior share repurchases as well as free cash flow shortfalls in 2022.

The downgrade to SGL-2 from SGL-1 reflects the reduced liquidity as a result of increased borrowing to fund the share repurchases, as well as Moody's expectation that while free cash flow will turn positive in 2023, it will remain modest and well below 2020 levels. When considering the Starboard transaction and repurchases made earlier in 2023, Moody's expects revolver borrowing outstanding will rise to more than 50% of the total facility size. However, the SGL-2 still reflects Moody's expectation that cash, free cash flow and remaining revolver availability will be more than sufficient to support cash flow needs over the next twelve months, including working capital, capital expenditures, and dividends.

The affirmation of ratings reflects Moody's expectation that Papa John's will improve its credit metrics through profitable growth and debt reduction over the next 12 months despite ongoing pressures presented by commodity and labor inflation and a difficult operating environment. Moody's expects growth in North America and international markets outside of the UK, as well as benefits from recent price increases, operational improvement and cost containment initiatives to support increased profitability. Moody's also expects the company to focus on revolving debt reduction in lieu of share repurchases for the rest of 2023, and credit metric improvement.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Papa John's International, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Papa John's International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Papa John's International, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Papa John's Ba3 CFR reflects its solid brand awareness, scale in terms of units, and good liquidity. Moody's projects adjusted debt to EBITDA to improve from approximately 4.0x to 3.5x based on business growth and revolver repayment using free cash flow. Governance considerations, including its recent acceleration of share repurchases, are a constraint to the rating. Constraining factors also include its relatively smaller revenue scale, its narrow brand and product offering focusing on Papa John's pizza, which exposes the company to changes in consumer preferences. Also, while Papa John's restaurant unit base is predominantly franchised, providing a base level of earnings stability, reported revenue is largely derived from company-owned restaurants and commissaries (around 75%) which increases exposure to operating risks as well as commodity and labor costs, which are currently at elevated levels which have negatively impacted company margins and cash flow; although the commissary arrangement with North American franchisees passes through food, labor and fuel costs on a cost plus fixed margin basis.

The negative outlook reflects Papa John's more aggressive financial strategy and the risks to driving sustained revenue and earnings growth and free cash flow generation to improve credit metrics in an increasingly difficult operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely over the near-to-intermediate term given Papa John's limited revenue scale as well as brand and product diversification relative to rated peers. Factors that could result in an upgrade include a material and sustained improvement in credit metrics driven by consistent positive revenue and earnings growth, with positive same store sales driven by both traffic and check, as well as increased scale, brand and product diversification. Specific metrics include debt to EBITDA sustained below 2.5x and EBIT to interest coverage of over 5.0x. An upgrade would also require very good liquidity and a conservative and clearly articulated financial strategy.

A downgrade could occur if revenue and earnings were to materially decline or if liquidity were to weaken. Given its limited brand and product diversification, any material increase in financial leverage from either operating performance or more aggressive financial strategies could result in a downgrade. Quantitatively, a downgrade could occur should debt to EBITDA remain above 3.75x or EBIT to interest coverage remains below 4.0x. In addition, increasing amount of borrowings under the secured debt could pressure the rating on the company's unsecured notes depending on the overall mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure.

Papa John's, with headquarters in Louisville, KY., is the world's third largest pizza delivery company with around 5,706 restaurants (around 522 are company owned) in 48 countries and territories as of December 2022. Revenue for the year ended December 2022 exceeded $2.1 billion; although systemwide sales were around $4.84 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] 8K filed with the SEC 02-Mar-2023

