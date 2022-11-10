Moody's changes Papua New Guinea's outlook to stable from negative; affirms B2 rating

Singapore, November 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on the Government of Papua New Guinea's (PNG) ratings to stable from negative. Concurrently, the B2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings have been affirmed.

The change of the outlook to stable is driven by a stabilization in the government's debt burden arising in part from the positive terms of trade shock from higher global prices for PNG's commodity exports, as well as a renewed commitment to long-term fiscal sustainability that has been reinforced by its re-engagement with development partners. Moody's now expects a stable debt burden and debt affordability in the next few years. In addition, government liquidity and external vulnerability risks have ebbed given improvements in domestic funding conditions and the balance of payments, leading to lower domestic interest rates and higher foreign exchange reserves, respectively, which Moody's expects to continue.

The affirmation of the B2 rating reflects the confluence of relatively weak economic strength, institutions and governance strength, and susceptibility to event risk. Nonetheless, progress on large resource projects, particularly for liquefied natural gas (LNG), improve the outlook for medium-term growth and fiscal repair, while the re-election of the government of Prime Minister James Marape allows for policy continuity and no meaningful deviation from the negotiations already conducted with regards to the large resource projects or with development partners and the International Monetary Fund.

PNG's local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceilings remain unchanged at Ba2 and B1, respectively. The LC ceiling, three notches above the B2 rating, reflects the low predictability and reliability of government institutions, as well as domestic political risks; moreover, while the government does not possess a major footprint in the economy — its ownership in large resource ventures is in most cases a minority share — its revenue base is exposed to the resources sector. The FC ceiling, two notches below the LC ceiling, takes into account relatively high external indebtedness, weak macro policy effectiveness, and capital account restrictions, as continued foreign exchange restrictions constrain kina convertibility and periodically delay offshore payments.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE CHANGE OF OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE

FISCAL STABILIZATION GUIDED BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES

PNG's fiscal and debt metrics have stabilized on the back of higher global prices for PNG's commodity exports, including LNG and petroleum, mineral products such as gold, copper and nickel, as well as agricultural goods such as coffee, palm oil and copra. Moody's expects growth momentum to continue to support stabilization, especially as large resource projects like Papua LNG are expected to progress in the coming years.

PNG's government debt likely peaked at 51.6% of GDP in 2021 and will stabilize around 50% over the next two to three years; previously, the rating agency projected government debt to climb towards 55% of GDP by 2022. Debt affordability as measured by the government's interest payments as a share of its revenue is expected to decline to around 13.5% from a peak of around 18% in 2020, at the time that the negative outlook was assigned in early 2021, Moody's forecasted the interest payments-to-revenue ratio to remain around 20% through 2022.

The stabilization of PNG's fiscal metrics since last year has been driven by higher mineral and petroleum receipts — including royalties, taxes and dividends — higher grant support from development partners and healthier indirect taxes that reflect the recovery in economic activity from the COVID trough. At the same time, fiscal consolidation has not been disrupted by targeted fiscal measures to help households and businesses cope with higher inflation.

Fiscal performance has been augmented by traction on reforms, including the introduction of a medium-term fiscal framework with revised fiscal rules, a medium-term revenue strategy, proposed improvements in tax administration, SOE restructuring, arrears resolution and expenditure restraint, among others.

RE-ENGAGEMENT WITH DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS EASES GOVERNMENT LIQUIDITY RISKS

PNG's demonstrated progress on reforms, including its performance under successive IMF Staff Monitored Programs (SMPs) over the past two years, reflects a renewed emphasis on engagement with the international community as compared with previous governments. Although the SMPs did not entail financial support, they were designed specifically to support the reform agenda which did help to unlock financing from other official development partners, particularly from Australia (Aaa stable).

The government is negotiating another program through the IMF's Extended Credit Facility that is expected to commence in 2023, underpinning Moody's expectation of continued progress on reform given the conditionalities attached to multilateral and bilateral financing. The shift towards more concessional funding sources and away from the PNG government's traditional reliance on domestic market-based financing will help to lower debt servicing costs and debt affordability, as well as bolster external stability.

STRENGTHENING EXTERNAL POSITION AIDS IN MACRO STABILITY

The positive terms of trade shock resulting from higher commodity prices over the past year has also strengthened PNG's external position, augmented by higher production on the back of the easing of supply disruptions from COVID restrictions. Going forward, a moderation in commodity prices and the expected reopening of one of the country's largest gold mines will lead to lower, but still elevated current account surpluses that will contribute to an ongoing build-up in foreign currency reserves.

Despite a wider deficit in the financial account given distortions related to resident mineral companies' preference to retain export receipts offshore, higher commodity prices and production volumes helped to lift PNG's foreign currency reserves to a record high of $3.4 billion in August 2022 from $2.4 billion at the end of 2019. As such, import cover has improved to over 11 months from around 7 months over the same period.

Moody's projects that forthcoming cross-border debt repayments as a share of foreign currency reserves will fall to around 77% of foreign currency reserves for 2023 from over 90% in 2022 and around 150% in 2021.

In contrast to other developing economies that have been negatively affected by tightening global liquidity conditions, PNG has been shielded from capital flow volatility in part due to ongoing capital account restrictions. While the exchange rate has been stable against the US dollar, the kina's appreciation versus the Australian dollar has helped to temper imported inflation as compared to other countries with headline CPI rising to 5.9% year-on-year in the Q1 2022 from a recent trough of 3.3% in Q2 2021, before moderating to 5.5% in Q2 2022. Excess liquidity in the financial system has also helped to lower domestic interest rates and supports funding conditions for the government.

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE B2 RATINGS

PNG's B2 rating reflects the confluence of relatively weak economic strength, institutions and governance strength, and susceptibility to event risk.

Economic strength remains constrained by its small size, low per capita income and narrow diversification given the large reliance on extractive industries, such as hydrocarbon production and mining, as well as a large exposure to agriculture. However, the medium-term outlook is bolstered by improved prospects for further large resource projects, particularly for LNG.

The commercial viability of the pipeline of large LNG projects has improved in the context of the prevailing risks to global energy security following the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Caa3 negative), as well as global commitments to reduce carbon emissions. PNG's geographical proximity to key importing countries, such as China (A1 stable) and Japan (A1 stable), are also seen as a key competitive advantage relative to other potential suppliers in the Middle East or sub-Saharan Africa. LNG is also seen as an important transition fuel as countries in Asia-Pacific seek to lower their reliance on coal, thus supporting the demand for the additions to global supply posed by these new projects.

Given the lack of diversification and limited prospects of development of the non-resource sector relative to extractive industries — including agriculture, mining and hydrocarbon production — PNG's exposure to carbon transition risk and physical climate change, such as climate-related natural disasters, will remain elevated and drive a very highly negative exposure to environmental risk.

Notwithstanding the recent progress on reform that has helped to stabilize PNG's credit profile, our overall assessment of institutions and governance strength has remained unchanged, reflecting the high risks with regards to the execution of the proposed path towards medium-term fiscal consolidation.

In the near-term, downside risks from the pandemic also persist. While COVID infection rates have been very low for much of 2022, only about 3% of the population has been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in the world.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

PNG's very highly negative (CIS-5) ESG Credit Impact Score reflects very high exposure to environmental and social risks, further weakened by institutional challenges related to government policy effectiveness, control of corruption and overall legal structures, notwithstanding ongoing support from development partners.

PNG has a very highly negative exposure to environmental risks (E-5 IPS). It is both exposed to ongoing climate change, particularly extreme rainfall and heat stress, as well as longer-term carbon transition risks, given the sovereign's exposure to hydrocarbons as a source of revenue and export receipts. Economic growth is inextricably tied to the potential impact from both gradual and sudden climate events. Moreover, PNG's resources sector, which includes oil, gas, gold and copper, among others, contributes greater than one-fourth of the economy's total value-added and around 90% of export revenue, while the government's revenue performance fluctuates with prevailing commodity prices and the tax take on resource agreements. Separately, given large areas of land that are underdeveloped, access to water remains a constraint on economic development, yet provides for high levels of natural capital, in both strong forestation and large untapped deposits of natural resources.

PNG exposure to social risks is very highly negative (S-5). Access to basic services continues to constrain economic development, while other societal issues, including gender-based violence, political unrest, and widespread poverty, particularly in the country's most rural areas, remain present, although these issues are not significantly more severe than for similarly-rated developing economies. The government continues to direct resources towards its long-term development plan, which prioritizes raising living standards and increasing formal job opportunities.

PNG's weak institutions and governance profile constrain its rating, as captured by a highly negative G issuer profile score (G-4). Weaknesses in government effectiveness, control of corruption and rule of law, while the credibility of legal structures is also limited. While ongoing support from development partners provides technical capacity in some areas, overall structural reforms remain limited.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 3,921 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 1.5% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5.7% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -6.7% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 21.2% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 71.9% (2021)

Economic resiliency: b2

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 07 November 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Papua New Guinea, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially increased. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An acceleration in fiscal deficit and debt reduction along with a significant reduction in gross borrowing requirements than Moody's currently expects would lead to upward pressure on the rating. Improvements in the management of the exchange rate that facilitates the development of the non-resource sector and enhances economic diversification, while simultaneously maintaining macroeconomic and external stability, would be credit positive. Over the longer term, the implementation of key resource sector investments that generates positive economic spillovers and boosts growth potential would also contribute to upward rating pressure.

The rating could be downgraded if the prospects for fiscal consolidation and associated stabilization of the government's debt, as well as the implementation of large investments in PNG's natural resources wealth, is significantly weaker than currently assumed. In addition, lackluster implementation of the government's reform agenda that contributes to higher liquidity stress--including more constrained access to external concessional financing and a sustained decline in the stock of foreign-exchange reserves--would also prompt a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christian de Guzman

Senior Vice President/Manager

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Marie Diron

MD - Sovereign Risk

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

