Moody's changes Paradigm Midstream's outlook to stable, affirms B3 CFR

Approximately $360 million of term loans affected

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed Paradigm Midstream, LLC's (Paradigm) rating outlook to stable from negative, and concurrently affirmed the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B3 senior secured term loan facility.

"The stable outlook reflects Paradigm's improved throughput volume and operating cash flow in 2021 and our expectation that the company will generate sufficient free cash flow to cover its scheduled principal amortizations through 2022," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Senior Analyst. "While the recovery in drilling and development activity in the Williston Basin remains well below pre-pandemic levels, downward pressure on volumes has abated and producers could gradually increase spending in 2022 if oil price continues to hold above $60/bbl."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Paradigm Midstream, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Paradigm Midstream, LLC

....Outlook, to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Paradigm's B3 CFR reflects its relatively small-scale midstream operations, significant customer and geographic concentration in the Williston Basin, and high financial leverage. The rating also reflects the company's $44 million combined debt amortization requirements in 2022-23, limited near term volume growth prospects, and the risks involving the potential shutdown of Dakota Access Pipeline and the negative impact it could have on Williston Basin investment broadly and Paradigm's throughput volume and cash flow. Paradigm's CFR is supported by significant minimum volume commitment contracts with customers that provide a base level of cash flow, long-term fee-based acreage dedication from several E&P companies and producing wells, ability to generate free cash flow, and structural features in the loan agreement that should facilitate further deleveraging. While leverage jumped in 2020, Moody's expects Paradigm's debt/EBITDA to decline towards 5x as earnings slowly recover and the company continues to amortize its term loan balance.

The company should have adequate liquidity through 2022. Paradigm had $15 million in cash and $10 million in available borrowing capacity under its $25 million committed revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2021. The company has already prepaid its 2021 required debt amortization obligations, which will enable the company to comfortably cover its capital expenditures for the remainder of 2021 and build cash. However, throughput volumes need to remain steady and grow to adequately cover future required principal amortizations of $20 million and $24 million in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Based on Moody's estimate of roughly $60 million in annual EBITDA, Paradigm should remain in compliance with its 1.1x debt service coverage ratio maintenance covenant through 2022. However, covenant cushion will be modest.

Paradigm's senior secured term loan is rated B3, the same as the B3 CFR given the small size of the revolver relative to the term loan. The term loan (maturing September 2024) is secured by a first lien claim to Paradigm's assets, but the $25 million revolving credit facility has a super-priority claim to Paradigm's assets and matures ahead of the term loan in September 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term; however, a rating increase could be considered if Paradigm achieves significant volume and cash flow growth and sustains financial leverage below 5x while boosting interest coverage near 3x. Paradigm's CFR could be downgraded if the interest coverage ratio falls below 1.5x, liquidity weakens or the company suffers a sustained decline in throughput volumes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Paradigm Midstream, LLC is a private midstream company engaged in the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil, as well as transporting natural gas and produced water in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. Paradigm is 100% owned by Ares Energy Investors Fund Midstream LP (unrated).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sajjad Alam

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

