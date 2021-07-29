Moody's changes Paradigm Midstream's outlook to stable, affirms B3 CFR

Approximately $360 million of term loans affected
New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed
Paradigm Midstream, LLC's (Paradigm) rating outlook to stable from
negative, and concurrently affirmed the company's B3 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating
(PDR), and B3 senior secured term loan facility.
"The stable outlook reflects Paradigm's improved throughput volume
and operating cash flow in 2021 and our expectation that the company will
generate sufficient free cash flow to cover its scheduled principal amortizations
through 2022," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Senior Analyst.
"While the recovery in drilling and development activity in the
Williston Basin remains well below pre-pandemic levels, downward
pressure on volumes has abated and producers could gradually increase
spending in 2022 if oil price continues to hold above $60/bbl."
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Paradigm Midstream, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed
B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Paradigm Midstream, LLC
....Outlook, to Stable from Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Paradigm's B3 CFR reflects its relatively small-scale midstream
operations, significant customer and geographic concentration in
the Williston Basin, and high financial leverage. The rating
also reflects the company's $44 million combined debt amortization
requirements in 2022-23, limited near term volume growth
prospects, and the risks involving the potential shutdown of Dakota
Access Pipeline and the negative impact it could have on Williston Basin
investment broadly and Paradigm's throughput volume and cash flow.
Paradigm's CFR is supported by significant minimum volume commitment contracts
with customers that provide a base level of cash flow, long-term
fee-based acreage dedication from several E&P companies and
producing wells, ability to generate free cash flow, and structural
features in the loan agreement that should facilitate further deleveraging.
While leverage jumped in 2020, Moody's expects Paradigm's
debt/EBITDA to decline towards 5x as earnings slowly recover and the company
continues to amortize its term loan balance.
The company should have adequate liquidity through 2022. Paradigm
had $15 million in cash and $10 million in available borrowing
capacity under its $25 million committed revolving credit facility
as of March 31, 2021. The company has already prepaid its
2021 required debt amortization obligations, which will enable the
company to comfortably cover its capital expenditures for the remainder
of 2021 and build cash. However, throughput volumes need
to remain steady and grow to adequately cover future required principal
amortizations of $20 million and $24 million in 2022 and
2023, respectively. Based on Moody's estimate of roughly
$60 million in annual EBITDA, Paradigm should remain in compliance
with its 1.1x debt service coverage ratio maintenance covenant
through 2022. However, covenant cushion will be modest.
Paradigm's senior secured term loan is rated B3, the same
as the B3 CFR given the small size of the revolver relative to the term
loan. The term loan (maturing September 2024) is secured by a first
lien claim to Paradigm's assets, but the $25 million revolving
credit facility has a super-priority claim to Paradigm's assets
and matures ahead of the term loan in September 2023.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term; however, a rating
increase could be considered if Paradigm achieves significant volume and
cash flow growth and sustains financial leverage below 5x while boosting
interest coverage near 3x. Paradigm's CFR could be downgraded if
the interest coverage ratio falls below 1.5x, liquidity weakens
or the company suffers a sustained decline in throughput volumes.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Paradigm Midstream, LLC is a private midstream company engaged in
the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil,
as well as transporting natural gas and produced water in the Williston
Basin in North Dakota and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas.
Paradigm is 100% owned by Ares Energy Investors Fund Midstream
LP (unrated).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sajjad Alam
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653