Moody's changes Patrick Industries ratings outlook to stable; upgrades unsecured rating to B3

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the ratings outlook for
Patrick Industries, Inc. (Patrick) to stable from negative.
Moody's also upgrades the company's senior unsecured notes
rating (to B3 from Caa1). At the same time, Moody's affirmed
the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR). The speculative grade liquidity (SGL)
rating remains unchanged at SGL-3.
"Recent improvement in recreational vehicle (RV) production rates,
from the trough levels in April, suggests a less severe contraction
in 2020 than previously anticipated", says Shirley Singh,
Moody's lead analyst for Patrick Industries. "Although
the broader economic contraction will continue to put pressure on Patrick's
operating performance through 2020, recent improvements in liquidity
will better position the company to withstand weaker market conditions"
added Singh.
The upgrade of the senior unsecured notes rating to B3 reflects Moody's
expectation of less reliance on the senior secured debt (i.e.
revolving credit facility) that improves the deemed recovery on the senior
unsecured debt in a default scenario.
The following rating actions were taken:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Patrick Industries, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
Upgrades:
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Patrick Industries, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATING RATIONALE
Patrick's B2 CFR reflects its large scale whose broad range of product
offerings supports solid market position. The rating also benefits
from the company's relatively high margins, its low capital spending
requirements, and a successful track record of integrating acquisitions.
However, the rating also takes into account the highly cyclical
end markets that it serves, recreational vehicles (RV) and the marine
sector in particular. Patrick's elevated exposure to these
markets makes it susceptible to current weak economic environment.
Moody's expects earnings headwinds in 2020 will result in adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA increasing to 4.0x from current level
of 3.2x (as March 2020), with some improvement in 2021 as
business conditions improve.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Patrick will
generate free cash flow within the range of $70-$100
million in 2020 and 2021, rendering adequate liquidity despite any
weakening of credit metrics.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Notwithstanding some early signs that
the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Patrick and the deterioration
in credit quality that it triggered may be relatively short-lived
and subsiding, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market
demand and consumer sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if Patrick can diversify its product portfolio
to reduce its vulnerability to cyclical downturns, while the company
experiences stable sales growth in its core RV and marine businesses.
A reduction in financial leverage would also be important to support higher
ratings, with adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained
below 3.0x. An upgrade would also require an expectation
that the company would maintain good liquidity with a prudent capital
structure and financial.
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's earnings decline precipitously,
weakening liquidity, including increased cash consumption and revolver
usage and/or concerns over prospective compliance with the financial maintenance
covenants.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK), headquartered
in Elkhart, Indiana, is a leading manufacturer and distributor
of components parts in the RV, marine, manufactured housing
and adjacent industrial markets primarily serving large OEMs. Revenues
for the twelve months ended March 2020 totaled $2.3 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
