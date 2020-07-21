Moody's changes Patrick Industries ratings outlook to stable; upgrades unsecured rating to B3

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the ratings outlook for Patrick Industries, Inc. (Patrick) to stable from negative. Moody's also upgrades the company's senior unsecured notes rating (to B3 from Caa1). At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-3.

"Recent improvement in recreational vehicle (RV) production rates, from the trough levels in April, suggests a less severe contraction in 2020 than previously anticipated", says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst for Patrick Industries. "Although the broader economic contraction will continue to put pressure on Patrick's operating performance through 2020, recent improvements in liquidity will better position the company to withstand weaker market conditions" added Singh.

The upgrade of the senior unsecured notes rating to B3 reflects Moody's expectation of less reliance on the senior secured debt (i.e. revolving credit facility) that improves the deemed recovery on the senior unsecured debt in a default scenario.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Patrick Industries, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

Upgrades:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Patrick Industries, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATING RATIONALE

Patrick's B2 CFR reflects its large scale whose broad range of product offerings supports solid market position. The rating also benefits from the company's relatively high margins, its low capital spending requirements, and a successful track record of integrating acquisitions. However, the rating also takes into account the highly cyclical end markets that it serves, recreational vehicles (RV) and the marine sector in particular. Patrick's elevated exposure to these markets makes it susceptible to current weak economic environment. Moody's expects earnings headwinds in 2020 will result in adjusted debt-to-EBITDA increasing to 4.0x from current level of 3.2x (as March 2020), with some improvement in 2021 as business conditions improve.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Patrick will generate free cash flow within the range of $70-$100 million in 2020 and 2021, rendering adequate liquidity despite any weakening of credit metrics.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Notwithstanding some early signs that the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Patrick and the deterioration in credit quality that it triggered may be relatively short-lived and subsiding, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and consumer sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Patrick can diversify its product portfolio to reduce its vulnerability to cyclical downturns, while the company experiences stable sales growth in its core RV and marine businesses. A reduction in financial leverage would also be important to support higher ratings, with adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 3.0x. An upgrade would also require an expectation that the company would maintain good liquidity with a prudent capital structure and financial.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's earnings decline precipitously, weakening liquidity, including increased cash consumption and revolver usage and/or concerns over prospective compliance with the financial maintenance covenants.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK), headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of components parts in the RV, marine, manufactured housing and adjacent industrial markets primarily serving large OEMs. Revenues for the twelve months ended March 2020 totaled $2.3 billion.

