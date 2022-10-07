Moody's changes Pattern Energy Operations LP outlook to positive; affirms Ba3 rating

Approximately $700 million of debt securities outstanding

New York, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed the outlook of Pattern Energy Operations LP ("Pattern Operations") to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Pattern Operations' Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3 senior unsecured rating and Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating. Pattern Operations' speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2. See the complete list of rating actions below.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The change in Pattern Operations' outlook to positive reflects the expected improvement in financial metrics driven by management's recent credit supportive initiatives" said Natividad Martel, Vice President - Senior Analyst. "Specifically, we expect that the ratio of debt to EBITDA will range between 7.0-8.0x at year-end 2022 and continue to improve as the company pursues a prudent and conservatively financed growth strategy" said Natividad Martel, Vice President - Senior Analyst.

For example, Pattern Operations' holding company debt did not increase to fund the recent addition of the large 1,050 MW Western Spirit windfarm to the portfolio earlier this year. This asset "drop down" was implemented through an in-kind contribution with the sponsors also making a cash equity contribution of $233 million. In addition, the full repayment of $199 million outstanding under the company's bank credit facility at year-end 2021 further underpins our expectation of an improvement in financial metrics at year-end 2022. These initiatives will help to reverse Pattern Operations' weak financial performance in 2021 which was negatively affected by the February 2021 severe Texas winter storm. The company also deleveraged slower than we had expected last year following credit facility borrowings and project debt incurred at the Spring Valley and Lost Creek projects to fund the repayment of its $260 million 364-day term-loan.

Pattern Operations' Ba3 rating factors in the long-term contracts on the vast majority of its assets with hedging arrangements limited to its four wind farms in Texas. The company reports that its assets' remaining average contractual life is approximately 12 years. The rating also considers the portfolio's good credit quality counterparties and operations that are diversified across different regions of both the US and Canada. This geographic diversity helps to mitigate the exposure of its cash flow to volatile wind resources given its portfolio's high concentration in wind energy. Pattern Operations remains exposed to some construction risk through its sister company, Pattern Energy Group Holdings 2 LP (Pattern Development). This arises largely through the intertwined management of the flow of funds between all of the Pattern subsidiaries by the issuer's parent company, Pattern Energy Group LP (PEG LP), with the group's liquidity supported with borrowings under the credit facilities entered by Pattern Operations' finance subsidiaries.

Liquidity analysis

Pattern Operations' SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects the company's good liquidity. In November 2021, Pattern US Finance Company LLC and Pattern Canada Finance Company ULC (co-borrowers and co-guarantors) entered into a new $150 million letter of credit (LC) facility (outstanding LC balances $71 million and $45 million at the end of June 2022 and December 2021). This facility, as well as their $375 million revolving bank credit facility, are scheduled to expire in August 2026. As of the end of June 2022, the availability under the revolving credit facility amounted to $346 million with outstanding LCs aggregating $29 million. As mentioned earlier, no borrowings were outstanding at the end of June and March 2022 compared to the outstanding borrowings of $199 million at year-end 2021.

The SGL-2 also anticipates that Pattern US Finance Company LLC and Pattern Canada Finance Company ULC will remain comfortably in compliance with the financial covenants embedded in the credit facility. These covenants require that the subsidiaries maintain a first lien leverage ratio (the ratio of borrower first lien debt to borrower cash flow) that does not exceed 3.50:1.00 and an interest coverage ratio (the ratio of borrower cash flow to borrower interest expense) that is not less than 1.75:1.00. However, in the absence of first lien debt in the issuer's capital structure only the interest coverage ratio covenant applies. The ratio was 5.78x at the end of June 2022.

Borrowings under the revolving credit facility are subject to material adverse change representation clauses, a credit and liquidity negative. Borrowings under the facility are also used to support liquidity needs for the projects under development by Pattern Operations' sister company, Pattern Development. For example, last year, Pattern Canada Finance Company ULC issued a Revolving Intercompany Demand promissory note to the sister company that is developing the Lanfine Wind project, the next asset expected to be dropped be down to Pattern Operations upon its completion expected by year-end or early 2023.

The SGL-2 reflects Pattern Operations' relatively modest capital requirements and our expectation of a continuation of the company's credit supportive strategy to fund growth, which will largely consist of in-kind contributions as it was the case for Western Spirit earlier this year. We anticipate that new projects will be contributed with their final capital structure already in place that will include a combination of tax equity partnerships and back levered project debt.

Currently, Pattern Operations has nine unencumbered assets, however, they have entered into tax equity partnerships on these assets. In most cases, the payments under these tax equity partnerships reduce the amount of cash that is distributable to Pattern Operations except under the Broadview and Grady pay-go tax equity arrangements.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Pattern Energy Operations LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pattern Energy Operations LP

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an Upgrade

Pattern Operations' ratings could be upgraded if, as we expect, its consolidated ratio of debt to EBITDA remains below 7.5x or the ratio of CFO pre- changes in working capital (CFO pre-W/C) to debt remains above 9%, on a sustainable basis. Both ratios are calculated on a run-rate basis considering the full-year financial performance of any new assets, utilizing proportional consolidation of unconsolidated projects, excluding net payments under the tax equity partnerships, and including any parent debt outstanding at Pattern Energy Group LP. We understand the parent company remains unencumbered.

Factors that could lead to a Downgrade

A stabilization of the outlook or a downgrade of the CFR is likely if we expect a deterioration in Pattern Operations' financial performance such that its consolidated ratio of debt to EBITDA exceeds 8.5x or CFO pre-W/C to debt falls below 5%, on a sustained basis. Both ratios are calculated on a run-rate basis considering the full-year financial performance of any new assets, utilizing proportional consolidation of unconsolidated projects, excluding net payments under the tax equity partnerships and including any unencumbered parent debt outstanding at Pattern Energy Group LP.

Pattern Operations' outlook could also be stabilized and the ratings could be lowered if significant exposure to construction risk materializes at PEG LP and/or at Pattern Operations' sister companies. The Ba3 rating on the senior unsecured notes could be downgraded upon changes in the seniority or composition of the group's capital structure including, for example, if incremental senior secured debt in the form of term loans is issued and adversely affects the recovery prospects of the senior unsecured notes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Pattern Energy Operations LP ("Pattern Operations") is a growth-oriented renewable energy company that owns and operates a fleet of wind farms and transmission assets. Its portfolio of renewable assets currently consist of 25 assets with an installed capacity that aggregates around 5.3 GW, or nearly 3.4 GW on an ownership-adjusted basis. Pattern Energy Group LP (parent or PEG LP) is the issuer's direct parent company and also owns Pattern Energy Group Holdings 2 LP (Pattern Development) and Green Power Investment Corporation (GIP). Both sister companies have a large pipeline of new renewable projects in North America and Japan. GIP indirectly owns the five Japanese assets previously owned by Pattern US Finance Company.

