Moody's changes Patterson-UTI's outlook to stable; Affirms Baa3 rating

New York, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.'s (Patterson) outlook to stable and affirmed its Baa3 senior unsecured rating.

"Patterson's outlook change reflects the improving oilfield services market outlook and the company's rising cash flow on the back of increasing drilling and completions activity," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's senior analyst. "Patterson benefits from being a market leader and has markedly improved its active rig count and its earnings from the completions segment. The company's low absolute debt and ability to maintain strong credit metrics support its Baa3 rating."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Patterson's Baa3 rating is supported by its market leading position in land drilling and high-quality rig fleet, and its track record of conservative financial policies demonstrated by its low debt burden. Patterson will grow its cash flow significantly through 2023 as the commodity price environment remains supportive of high drilling and completion activity. The increased cash flow will help the company maintain strong credit metrics, however the company's ability to generate free cash flow has been challenged by working capital and capital spending needs driven by rising activity. Patterson is constrained by exposure to the volatile North American land drilling and pressure pumping businesses, where producers' capital spending growth continues to remain restrained relative to previous upcycles.

Patterson's stable outlook reflects company's low debt burden, strong credit metrics and the prospect of healthy oilfield services market contributing the company's significant cash flow growth.

Moody's expects Patterson-UTI to have excellent liquidity, because of its ability to generate significant positive free cash flow in 2023, as the company's equipment utilization and dayrates grow, and available borrowing capacity on its revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2022, the company had a cash balance of $20 million and $25 million drawn under its $600 million revolving credit facility, which expires in March 2025 ($550 million available after 2024). The revolver's primary financial maintenance covenant is Debt to Capitalization below 50%, which Patterson-UTI has solid headroom for future compliance. The company's senior notes mature in 2028 and 2029.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Patterson's ratings could be considered for an upgrade if the leverage appears sustainable below 2x while generating free cash flow, in a stable to improving industry environment. The company must also further strengthen its competitive position and maintain conservative financial policies.

Patterson's ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial leverage rises above 3x or if financial policies become more aggressive. Debt funded acquisitions could also result in a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74277. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Patterson-UTI is a Houston, TX based oilfield services company that operates one of the largest fleets of land drilling rigs in the United States and has a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

