Moody's changes Peach Property's outlook to negative from stable because of the more challenging operating environment

London, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) of Peach Property Group AG (PPG or the company), a real estate company focused on German residential rental properties. At the same time Moody's downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 the backed senior unsecured instrument rating of Peach Property Finance GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of PPG. The outlook on all ratings was changed to negative from stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's changed the outlook to negative because the more challenging operating environment including expected property value declines, inflationary cost pressures, and constrained funding markets alongside higher refinancing costs will lead to weaker credit metrics.

PPG's Ba2 CFR rating affirmation is supported by (1) stable rental cash flow from its around 27,500 residential units with a granular tenant base and a ten-year average tenancy length and (2) a good track record of integrating acquisitions while maintaining strong operating metrics.

Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets stood at 54.9% as of 30 June 2022, and Moody's expects this ratio to increase to just above 57% in the next 18 months after incorporating expected value declines of more than 10% and the planned fully subscribed CHF63 million equity raise via mandatory convertible bonds that are expected to switch to equity by April 2023. This leverage ratio is above Moody's previous expectations and leaves limited capacity under the rating agency's guidance of below 60% for the Ba2 CFR. The willingness of core shareholders to support the equity raise despite the company's shares trading at a steep discount to net asset value is credit positive. Further positive actions taken by PPG to strengthen its balance sheet include limiting capital expenditure, cutting costs, and a decision to waive dividends for 2022 (subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting).

Proceeds from the planned equity raise in addition to drawing under a EUR100 million secured facility that was committed some months ago will fully repay the upcoming CHF183 million equivalent outstanding backed senior unsecured notes due in February 2023 leaving no major refinancing needs until CHF626 million of debt becomes due in 2025. Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage is week and stood at 1.3x as of 30 June 2022 and below Moody's 1.75x guidance for the Ba2 CFR. Moody's forecasts this ratio to be around 1.5x by year-end 2022 and to gradually improve above 1.8x by year-end 2024.

Encouragingly, operating performance remains solid with the company expecting rental income at the upper end its forecast for 2022 (CHF113-117 million), a continuation in the trend of lower vacancy, and further rental growth in 2023. However, significant increases in maintenance, operating and financing costs will weigh on profitability. As a result, Moody's now expects net debt/EBITDA to remain elevated for significantly longer than it had previously expected.

RATINGS RATIONALE FOR DOWNGRADE OF THE BACKED SENIOR UNSECURED RATING

In line with Moody's REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms methodology, PPG's Ba2 CFR references a senior secured rating because secured funding forms most of the company's funding mix (61% as of 30 June 2022). Moody's previously rated unsecured debt at the same level as the CFR because of the high quality of the company's unencumbered asset pool that provided good asset coverage to unsecured creditors.

Peach Property Finance GmbH's backed senior unsecured debt rating was downgraded to one notch below PPG's Ba2 senior secured CFR because the material decline in unencumbered assets has weakened the credit standing of unsecured creditors. Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt ratio was 1.2x as of 30 June 2022, down from 1.55x as of 31 December 2021. This ratio is expected to deteriorate further to around 1x in in 2023 as the upcoming backed senior unsecured debt maturing in February 2023 is partially refinanced with secured debt and the company makes further drawings under its EUR100 million unsecured revolving credit facility (EUR15 million drawn as of 30 June 2022).

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The Credit Impact Score (CIS)-3 reflects moderately negative impact of ESG considerations on PPG's ratings. This reflects moderately negative exposures to environmental, social and governance risks for credit quality mainly linked lower rental growth or returns because of higher capital requirements to meet environmental standards or tighter regulation.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the changed business environment for PPG, with rising interest rates weaking the outlook for property values and increasing the marginal cost of debt, which will result in higher leverage. The negative outlook also reflects the risk the company may not reach all the credit metrics expected for the current rating level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require:

• Continued growth in scale and diversification and a consistent track record of strong operating performance, along with a balanced growth strategy and strong access to debt and equity capital

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets below 55% and a corresponding improvement in Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA, along with financial policies that support lower leverage

• Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage above 2.25x on a sustained basis

• strong liquidity with a long-dated and well staggered debt maturity profile

The ratings could be downgraded if:

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets is above 60% on a sustained basis and Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA does not trend below 20x

• Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage below 1.75x on a sustained basis

• Failure to maintain adequate liquidity or addressing upcoming debt maturities well in advance

• Weak operating performance and a vacancy rate that is persistently and materially above market levels

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Peach Property Finance GmbH

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Peach Property Group AG

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Peach Property Finance GmbH

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Peach Property Group AG

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

PPG is a real estate company focused on residential investments in Germany. The company is headquartered in Zurich and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010 (market capitalisation of CHF321.44 million as of 13 December 2022), with its German group headquarters in Cologne. As of 30 June 2022, the company owned 27,398 residential units, with a total lettable area of around 1.7 million square metres and a total market value of CHF2.7 billion.

