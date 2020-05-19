Moody's changes Penn Engineering ratings outlook to negative, affirms B1 CFR

Approximately $730 million of outstanding rated debt affected
New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed
the ratings outlook for Penn Engineering & Manufacturing Corp.
("Penn") to negative from stable and affirmed Penn's B1 corporate
family rating ("CFR") and B2-PD probability of default
rating. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's B1 senior
secured first lien bank debt ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The negative ratings outlook reflects heightened uncertainty in Penn's
end-markets arising from the coronavirus pandemic, including
global macroeconomic pressures and the automotive sector in particular,
which constitutes the company's largest end-market at more
than 40% of total revenue. Moody's believes that the
company's key credit metrics will weaken in 2020 into 2021,
including debt/EBITDA to more than 5x (from 4.2x at March 2020,
including Moody's standard adjustments) and EBITA/interest to about
3.0x (from 3.4x for the same respective time period).
At the same time, in affirming the company's current ratings,
Moody's asserted that the company's relatively conservative
historical financial risk profile, coupled with still good cash
flow prospects and backstop liquidity provisions, will enable it
to withstand the coming pressures.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The manufacturing sector has been adversely
affected by the shock given sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, Penn Engineering's susceptibility to top-line
and earnings pressure from global macroeconomic headwinds, particularly
in the automotive sector, leave it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company
remains vulnerable to the lingering adverse impact of the pandemic.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Penn Engineering
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Penn's B1 CFR reflects its above average margins due to the high
value-add nature of the company's specialty fasteners, and
good free cash flow generation from relatively diverse end-markets
albeit with a concentration in automotive electronics. Credit constraints
include the company's small revenue scale ($636 million in the
last twelve months ended March 28, 2020) and meaningful cyclicality
in end-markets such as automotive and electronics.
The following rating actions were taken:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Penn Engineering & Manufacturing Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Penn Engineering & Manufacturing Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
From a corporate governance perspective, Moody's notes that the
company is majority-family owned, and as a result has employed
financial policies that are comparatively more conservative than many
sponsor-owned peers. However, leverage is relatively
high at more than 4 times as the company has pursued inorganic growth
amid top-line automotive end-market pressures that had preceded
the coronavirus outbreak, and will meaningfully increase as a consequence
of the coronavirus-related earnings decline. Nonetheless,
Moody's believes that the company's track record of debt repayment
and proactive actions to contain costs and more efficiently manage operations
and working capital in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak serve
to somewhat mitigate these risks. Event risk persists, nonetheless,
in the form of possible future debt-financed dividends to the company's
owners.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The company's ratings could be downgraded if there is more material erosion
in liquidity than anticipated and leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA)
exceeds and is sustained above 6 times, annual free cash flow turns
negative, or EBITA/interest is sustained below 2 times. The
loss of a major customer, with volumes not replaced, could
also drive negative ratings pressure. More aggressive financial
policies, including a sizable debt-financed dividend,
would also exert downward ratings pressure.
Conversely, although not anticipated over the near-term,
ratings could be upgraded following meaningful revenue growth through
the acquisition of new customers accompanied by positive free cash flow
generation such that debt/EBITDA improves to less than 3.5 times
and EBITA/interest grows to greater than 3.5 times, both
on a sustained basis. Maintenance of a good liquidity profile would
also be required to support a prospective ratings upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Danboro, Pennsylvania, Penn Engineering &
Manufacturing Corp. is a manufacturer of high performance,
specialty fasteners used in a diversified range of industries.
Penn is a private company majority family-owned. For the
last twelve month period ended March 28, 2020, revenues exceed
$630 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jadijhe (Gigi) Adamo
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
