Moody's changes Penn Engineering ratings outlook to negative, affirms B1 CFR

Approximately $730 million of outstanding rated debt affected

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed the ratings outlook for Penn Engineering & Manufacturing Corp. ("Penn") to negative from stable and affirmed Penn's B1 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B2-PD probability of default rating. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's B1 senior secured first lien bank debt ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative ratings outlook reflects heightened uncertainty in Penn's end-markets arising from the coronavirus pandemic, including global macroeconomic pressures and the automotive sector in particular, which constitutes the company's largest end-market at more than 40% of total revenue. Moody's believes that the company's key credit metrics will weaken in 2020 into 2021, including debt/EBITDA to more than 5x (from 4.2x at March 2020, including Moody's standard adjustments) and EBITA/interest to about 3.0x (from 3.4x for the same respective time period). At the same time, in affirming the company's current ratings, Moody's asserted that the company's relatively conservative historical financial risk profile, coupled with still good cash flow prospects and backstop liquidity provisions, will enable it to withstand the coming pressures.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The manufacturing sector has been adversely affected by the shock given sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Penn Engineering's susceptibility to top-line and earnings pressure from global macroeconomic headwinds, particularly in the automotive sector, leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the lingering adverse impact of the pandemic. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Penn Engineering of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Penn's B1 CFR reflects its above average margins due to the high value-add nature of the company's specialty fasteners, and good free cash flow generation from relatively diverse end-markets albeit with a concentration in automotive electronics. Credit constraints include the company's small revenue scale ($636 million in the last twelve months ended March 28, 2020) and meaningful cyclicality in end-markets such as automotive and electronics.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Penn Engineering & Manufacturing Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Penn Engineering & Manufacturing Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

From a corporate governance perspective, Moody's notes that the company is majority-family owned, and as a result has employed financial policies that are comparatively more conservative than many sponsor-owned peers. However, leverage is relatively high at more than 4 times as the company has pursued inorganic growth amid top-line automotive end-market pressures that had preceded the coronavirus outbreak, and will meaningfully increase as a consequence of the coronavirus-related earnings decline. Nonetheless, Moody's believes that the company's track record of debt repayment and proactive actions to contain costs and more efficiently manage operations and working capital in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak serve to somewhat mitigate these risks. Event risk persists, nonetheless, in the form of possible future debt-financed dividends to the company's owners.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company's ratings could be downgraded if there is more material erosion in liquidity than anticipated and leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA) exceeds and is sustained above 6 times, annual free cash flow turns negative, or EBITA/interest is sustained below 2 times. The loss of a major customer, with volumes not replaced, could also drive negative ratings pressure. More aggressive financial policies, including a sizable debt-financed dividend, would also exert downward ratings pressure.

Conversely, although not anticipated over the near-term, ratings could be upgraded following meaningful revenue growth through the acquisition of new customers accompanied by positive free cash flow generation such that debt/EBITDA improves to less than 3.5 times and EBITA/interest grows to greater than 3.5 times, both on a sustained basis. Maintenance of a good liquidity profile would also be required to support a prospective ratings upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Danboro, Pennsylvania, Penn Engineering & Manufacturing Corp. is a manufacturer of high performance, specialty fasteners used in a diversified range of industries. Penn is a private company majority family-owned. For the last twelve month period ended March 28, 2020, revenues exceed $630 million.

