Moody's changes Performance Food Group's outlook to positive; affirms Ba3 CFR

New York, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed the outlook for Performance Food Group, Inc. (PFG) to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and B2 senior unsecured notes rating. The speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) remains SGL-1.

The change in outlook to positive from stable reflects PFG's significant deleveraging to 3.9x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, Moody's expectation for continued solid operating performance, which will further reduce leverage, and very good liquidity.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Performance Food Group, Inc.:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD5)

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD5)

.... Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

PFG's Ba3 CFR is supported by the company's scale and market position as one of the largest distributors in the foodservice and convenience store industry in North America. PFG's operations in the stable food distribution industry and its diversified customer base provide relative earnings stability. The company has substantially reduced debt/EBITDA to 3.9x (3.3x based on the company's definition) from an estimated 5.1x at the time of the 2021 Core-Mark acquisition, as it benefited from growth in new accounts and private label penetration, passing through product cost inflation, and the post-pandemic recovery in volumes across all segments. Moody's expects earnings growth to continue in 2023, driven by market share gains and solid execution, partly offset by declines in inventory holding gains and inflationary wage increases. Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's projects debt/EBITDA to decline to 3.4-3.7x from 3.9x as of December 31, 2022, and EBITA/interest expense to be in the 3.5-3.9x range, from 3.6x. The ratings also benefit from governance considerations, specifically PFG's balanced financial strategy, which includes a 2.5-3.5x leverage target (based on the company's definition) outside of major acquisitions and the company's use of a mix of equity and debt to finance transactions. Liquidity is very good including solid positive free cash flow, ample excess revolver capacity and lack of near-term debt maturities. The credit profile is constrained by PFG's modest operating margins relative to its larger peers and the intensely competitive nature of the food distribution industry. PFG also has an acquisitive business strategy, which creates increased event, debt and execution risk, however these risks are mitigated by PFG's good track record of integrating targets and deleveraging after transactions. The ratings also incorporate environmental and social considerations, including risks associated with the distribution of tobacco products to its convenience store customers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a sustained improvement in earnings while maintaining a balanced financial strategy that results in debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.75x and EBITA/interest expense sustained above 3.25x.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include sustained declines in operating performance or the adoption of a more aggressive financial strategy that results in debt/EBITDA maintained above 4.5x or EBITA/interest expense below 2.75x. A deterioration in liquidity for any reason could also lead to a downgrade.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Performance Food Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), is a food distributor with revenue of approximately $56 billion as of December 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution and Supply Chain Services published in February 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398921. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raya Sokolyanska

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

