Moody's changes Philips' outlook to negative from stable, affirms Baa1 rating

Frankfurt am Main, August 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook of Royal Philips N.V. (Philips or the company) to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Philips' Baa1 long-term issuer rating, its Baa1 senior unsecured rating and its P-2 commercial paper rating.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's change of outlook to negative from stable reflects the current weak positioning of the rating and the risk that credit metrics will remain weak for a prolonged period in case the company is not able to execute on its order book, restore sales growth and deliver sustainable margin improvements. The change of outlook to negative also reflects the risk of additional financial payouts associated with the ongoing Respironics recall program, for example additional costs coming from the field action and consent decree or potential legal litigation.

Over the last 18 months, Philips' rating transitioned from well to weakly positioned. Since the first half of 2021, quality issues in some of the company's respiratory devices triggered costly remediation measures (costs to repair and replace the faulty devices as part of the recall program amounting to around €1 billion to date), loss of revenue usually generated by these products (around €600 million annually) and impacted the company's image in terms of quality. Despite a growing order intake, Philips recorded four consecutive quarters of sales decline due to supply chain challenges resulting in a sharp margin drop. As a result, Moody's adjusted metrics as of June 2022 are very weak for the rating category as illustrated by a Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA of 4.3x and Moody's adjusted free cash flow in negative territory. For the Moody's adjusted EBITDA, Moody's adjusted as unusual (i.e. added back) the costs linked to the Respironics field action.

Key challenges for Philips over the next quarters are managing the supply chain disruptions to be able to convert its order backlog into sales and completing the Respironics field action. More structurally, a key challenge ahead for Philips is to sustainably improve its track record in terms of quality and patient safety capability.

The company cited a shortage of specific electronic components, exacerbated by shipping delays and supplier lock-downs, for causing delays in fulfilling customer demand. As a result, Philips has struggled to convert its order backlog into sales. While Moody's expects the global chip shortage to gradually abate going forward, the duration of the supply chain disruption remains unclear. Philips said that it expects its order book and improving component supplies to deliver growth from the second half of 2022 onwards.

Philips' Baa1 rating remains supported by its large scale and market-leading positions in most of the health spaces in which it operates; its well-balanced geographic footprint, its diversified product portfolio and positive fundamental drivers supporting volume growth and stability of the demand.

The rating also takes into account the company's mixed quality track record including past manufacturing issues in some of its facilities in the US and the recent quality issues in some of its sleep and respiratory devices which prompted a recall program; its lower profit margin than its industry peers; the competitive market environment, which led to industry-wide price pressure historically and need for innovation; the company's appetite for acquisitions historically which represents an event risk even if M&A activity has not translated in recent years into material releveraging; and the capital allocation to dividends and share buybacks, which constrain credit metrics.

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects the current weak positioning of the rating and the risk of downgrade in case the company is not able to sustainably improve its operating performance over the next quarters or if additional material financial payouts resulting from the current ongoing Respironics recall program (e.g. additional provisions linked to the field action, consequences of the consent decree and potential legal liabilities) lead to further weakening of credit metrics.

LIQUIDITY

Philips' liquidity is good, supported by €1.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents as of end-June 2022 representing 7% of LTM sales and a fully undrawn €1.0 billion revolving credit facility maturing in 2027. Moody's forecasts Philips' free cash flow (according to Moody's definition that is after dividends and leases repayment) to be negative in 2022 and return to positive territory in 2023. The Moody's free cash flow includes around €400 million and €90 million linked to the Respironics field action that remain to be cashed out during the second half of 2022 and 2023, respectively. Moody's projected cash outflow also include around €800 million and around €90 million linked to forward share repurchases to be settled during the second half of 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Philips has around €110 million of bilateral local credit facilities due in the next 12 months which are expected to be rolled over. There is no other debt maturing before 2025.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Social considerations are material to Philips credit profile. Philips is exposed to potential product safety litigation and product recalls when patients experience unanticipated adverse effects and risks linked to the fact that its manufacturing processes are subject to regulatory oversight. Philips has a mixed quality track record including past manufacturing issues in some of its facilities in the US that resulted in manufacture suspension and costly remediation and the recent quality issues in some of its sleep and respiratory devices which prompted a recall program. To a lesser extent, social considerations also reflect ongoing legal proceedings related to anti-trust issues and government investigations.

Governance considerations consider the company's financial policy including leverage and the capital allocation to dividends and share buyback. M&A constitutes an event risk but has not translated in recent years into material re-leveraging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could be stabilized in case Philips' demonstrates its ability to sustainability improve its operating performance including sales growth, margin improvement and return to positive free cash flow and in case the potential negative financial impact from the consent decree and the legal liability associated with the ongoing Respironics field action do not result in a material deterioration of credit metrics. The company indicated that it should have more clarity on the legal liability during the course of 2023 and Moody's estimates that there should be more clarity on the financial impact of the consent decree by year end 2022 or beginning of 2023.

The rating is currently weakly positioned and an upgrade is currently unlikely in the short term. Upward rating pressure could develop in the medium term in case the Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA decreases below 2.5x on a sustained basis; the Moody's adjusted free cash flow/debt approaches 20%; the company sustainably improves its operating margin.

Downward rating pressure could develop in case the Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 3.0x for a prolonged period or the Moody's adjusted free cash flow/debt stays below 10% on a sustained basis.

COMPANY PROFILE

Over the last years and following a series of divestments and acquisitions, Royal Philips N.V. (Philips) has refocused its activities toward health technologies. Currently, the group operates under three main segments: Diagnosis & Treatment (50% of FY 2021 sales excluding Domestic Appliances (DA)), including diagnostic imaging such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT), ultrasound, image guided therapy systems and devices, enterprise informatics; Connected Care (27%), including hospital patient monitoring, emergency care, sleep & respiratory care, connected care informatics; and Personal Health (20%), including male grooming, oral care, mother and child care. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the group employs around 78,000 people, and its sales and services operations cover more than 100 countries worldwide.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Royal Philips N.V.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Royal Philips N.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

