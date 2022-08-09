Moody's changes Poste Italiane S.p.A.'s outlook to negative; affirms Baa3 rating

Milan, August 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook on the ratings of Italian postal operator Poste Italiane S.p.A. (Poste) to negative from stable. This action follows the outlook change to negative from stable on the Italian government's Baa3 debt rating (Government of Italy). For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release dated 05 August 2022 https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-changes-the-outlook-on-Italy-to-negative-affirms-Baa3--PR_463267.

Concurrently, the agency has also affirmed Poste's Baa3 long-term issuer rating, the provisional (P)Baa3 senior unsecured rating on its €2 billion euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme, the Baa3 senior unsecured instrument rating on the €1 billion notes due 2024 and 2028, the Ba2 rating on the junior subordinated ("hybrid") notes and the Prime-3 short-term issuer rating. The baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) has also been affirmed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action reflects the fact the Poste's credit quality is closely correlated to that of the Government of Italy. The sovereign rating constrains Poste's rating and BCA, given the company's significant exposure to the Italian government because of its large portfolio of government bonds (in connection with its banking and insurance businesses), the company's direct exposure to the macroeconomic situation in Italy and the fact that the Italian government is the company's largest shareholder.

In line with our Government-Related Issuers Methodology (GRI), Poste's long-term issuer rating reflects the combination of a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa3, the Baa3 domestic-currency rating with a negative outlook of the Italian government, the very high dependence between Poste and the Italian government, and Moody's expectation of moderate support from the government.

The baa3 BCA reflects Poste's strong business profile, underpinned by its leading position as Italian postal service operator and financial services provider, with the solid results from the company's financial and insurance services offsetting the losses in the postal services segment and the structural decline in mail volume that has not yet been fully offset by growth in the parcel services division from an operating profit standpoint.

Poste's credit metrics are currently solid for the BCA as a result of continued good operating performance on the back of the successful execution of its strategic plan. In H1 2022, Poste's revenue and reported EBIT increased by 3.2% and 32.6%, respectively, compared with H1 2021. In particular, strong revenue growth in the financial services and digital payments and mobile division offset softening momentum in the mail and parcel division, because of lower parcel volumes. Continued strict cost control, particularly on headcount, supported operating profit improvements in all divisions, notably with EBIT in the mail and parcel division turning positive at €142 million from a €100 million loss in H1 2021. Management reiterated its target of €2 billion EBIT in 2022, despite the deteriorating macroeconomic scenario.

Moody's expects that Poste's operating cash flow will continue to be sound at €2.1 billion-€2.2 billion per year over the next 18 months, with its leverage remaining at around 2.0x. Poste's credit metrics are solid for the rating, providing financial flexibility to accommodate increasing M&A.

LIQUIDITY

Poste's liquidity is good. As of June 2022, Poste had around €2.1 billion in unrestricted cash and financial assets, as well as access to a fully undrawn €1.75 billion revolving credit facilities. These sources, together with continued solid cash from operations (excluding the provision movements associated with the insurance business) of around €1.9 billion per year, will comfortably cover the company's cash uses, including capital spending of around €1.1 billion per year in the next 12-18 months, which includes lease payments, and the dividend, which we expect to increase from €768 million in 2022 to around €820 million in 2023, in line with management's guidance of annual dividend growth of 7% from 2022 to 2024.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Poste's negative outlook is in line with the negative outlook on the Italian government's ratings. Any subsequent change to the Italian sovereign rating or outlook could result in a comparable action on Poste's rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Poste's rating is currently limited by the sovereign rating. Therefore, an upgrade of Poste's issuer rating and BCA could follow an upgrade of Italy's rating. In addition, Poste's financial profile and credit metrics are already strong and supportive of a higher rating. An upgrade could also be driven by a weakening of the current strong ties between Poste and the Italian government, including a reduction in the company's balance-sheet exposure to the Italian sovereign through its large portfolio of Italian government bonds and evidence of the government's weakened influence on the company's governance and strategy.

The rating and BCA could be downgraded following a downgrade of the sovereign rating. Poste's strong business and financial profile offer significant capacity under the current rating and BCA. Therefore, a downgrade of Poste's rating and BCA because of a deterioration in its credit metrics is unlikely at this stage.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864, and Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Poste Italiane S.p.A. is the country's leading postal service operator. The company has a universal service obligation (USO) to provide comprehensive postal services in Italy. It operates a branch network of around 12,800 post offices and is one of the largest employers in Italy, with around 120,000 employees. Poste also provides financial services through an integrated business division named BancoPosta and insurance services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Poste Vita S.p.A.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lorenzo Re

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

