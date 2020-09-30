Moody's changes PowerChina's outlook to stable from negative; affirms Baa1 ratings

Hong Kong, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating of Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina).

Moody's has also affirmed the following ratings:

(1) The provisional (P)Baa1 senior unsecured rating of the medium-term note (MTN) program of DianJian Haiyu Limited, Dianjian International Finance Limited, Leader Goal International Limited, and SEPCO Virgin Limited and guaranteed by PowerChina;

(2) The Baa1 senior unsecured ratings on the notes issued by Dianjian International Finance Limited, Leader Goal International Limited, SEPCO Virgin Limited, and DianJian Haiyu Limited under the MTN program;

(3) The Baa1 rating of the senior unsecured notes issued by Powerchina Real Estate Group Ltd. (Powerchina Real Estate) and guaranteed by PowerChina.

The outlook on all ratings have been changed to stable from negative.

"The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects PowerChina's stronger-than-expected business performance in H1 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak and our expectation that the company will contain its debt growth and achieve moderate deleveraging in the next two years through increased earnings and potential asset disposals," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PowerChina's Baa1 rating includes its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba1 and a three-notch uplift for the expected high level of support from and the company's high level of dependence on the Government of China (A1 stable) in the event of financial stress.

PowerChina's BCA primarily reflects the company's large business scale and leadership in China's hydropower engineering and construction industry. The company's healthy order backlog to revenue ratio of 4.4x at the end of 2019 and steady stream of new orders provide good revenue visibility. The company's expertise in the hydropower construction business, a sector that has significant entry barriers, also supports its profitability.

At the same time, PowerChina's BCA is constrained by the company's high debt leverage because of its investments in build-operate-transfer (BOT) and public private partnership (PPP) projects, as well as in power projects and real estate development. In addition, PowerChina's fast growth will entail execution risks, such as cost overruns and project delays, and geopolitical risks related to some of its projects in developing countries.

PowerChina achieved strong 6.5% revenue growth in H1 2020, while its 10.5% EBITDA margin during 12 months ended June 2020 was one of the strongest among its state-owned construction peers.

PowerChina's debt leverage - as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA -- increased to 9.5x for the 12 months ended June 2020 from 8.6x at the end of December 2019, driven by high investment spending on PPP and BOT projects.

PowerChina consolidates most of its PPP projects and associated debt, which makes its on balance sheet debt appears high. Excluding non-recourse BOT/PPP project debt and the corresponding EBITDA, Moody's estimates that PowerChina's adjusted debt/EBITDA will be lower in the mid-5x range at the end of 2019.

Despite its large investment programs, Moody's expects that PowerChina's leverage will improve to 8.5x over the next two years, mainly as earnings growth will outpace debt growth, but also supported by the potential disposal of some of its PPP projects and the equity raising efforts by its property business. Excluding non-recourse BOT/PPP debt and earnings -- Moody's expects leverage will fall further to around 5.0x by 2021. These levels of leverage are in line with its ba1 BCA when compared with the rated state-owned construction peers.

Moody's assessment of government support in times of need is underpinned by (1) the fact that PowerChina is a central state owned enterprise (SOE), 100% owned by China's State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC); (2) the company's key role in the domestic hydropower engineering and construction industry; (3) the track record of government support for the company; and (4) the Chinese government's strong ability to provide support, as reflected in the A1 sovereign rating.

The ratings also take into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

PowerChina has indirect environmental exposure to carbon-emitting industries, such as the thermal power construction sector; this risk is partly mitigated by the company's gradually declining exposure to thermal power construction with its transition to renewable energy construction and the nonpower sector.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

In terms of governance considerations, the rating takes into account the fact that PowerChina is controlled, supervised and monitored by the SASAC under the State Council of the People's Republic of China. The company is led by an experienced management team and has a sound track record of project execution. The company's tendency to debt-fund its growth is counterbalanced by the government's oversight and directive to deleverage.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12 to 18 months, PowerChina's business and financial profiles will remain stable, and its importance to the central government, as well as the government's ability to provide support, will remain intact.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would upgrade PowerChina's rating if the company's standalone credit profile improves without any material change in the support assumption.

Credit metrics indicating of an upgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA falling below 7.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also upgrade PowerChina's rating, without upgrading its standalone credit strength, if Moody's assesses that the company's importance to the Chinese government has increased.

Moody's would downgrade PowerChina's rating if the company's BCA deteriorates because of its inability to balance the cash generation capabilities and financing needs of its investment programs.

Credit metrics indicative of a lower BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 8.5-9.0x over the next two years.

We could also downgrade PowerChina's rating, without lowering its BCA, if we assess that government support for the company has weakened or if the government ceases to own a controlling stake.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Construction Industry published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Power Construction Corporation of China is a large state-owned enterprise in hydro- and electric power engineering, infrastructure construction, planning and design, and equipment manufacturing businesses. It has a leading market position in power construction.

It is wholly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission under the State Council of the People's Republic of China.

