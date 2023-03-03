Moody's changes Premier Brands' outlook to stable; affirms Caa3 CFR

New York, March 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC's (Premier Brands) outlook to stable from negative. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's Caa3 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and assigned a Caa3 rating to the extended $128.4 million senior secured term loan due 2026. The Caa3 rating on the term loan due 2024 was withdrawn.

Premier Brands extended the maturity of its $128 million term loan to March 20, 2026 from March 20, 2024. Prior to the transaction, the company repurchased $4 million of the term loan due 2024 at roughly 80% of par. Premier Brands also obtained an upsized asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL, unrated) of $240 million (from $175 million) expiring in February 2026 and an ABL first-in-last-out (FILO) loan (unrated) of $15 million (from $8 million) also expiring in 2026.

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects the maturity extension of the company's credit facilities and the upsizing of its ABL, as well as Moody's view that the ratings adequately reflect the likelihood of a default and estimated recovery levels.

The rating affirmations reflect the company's improved capital structure but still weak overall liquidity, including high revolver borrowing and limited excess availability, during a period of decreasing discretionary consumer spending and high promotional activity in the apparel sector. In addition, leverage remains high pro-forma for the transaction, at 6.3 times Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA. Moody's expects leverage to remain near current levels, reflecting lower freight costs and still solid demand in the company's jewelry and apparel business, offset by weakness in its jeanswear business.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa3-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan due 2026, Assigned Caa3 (LGD4)

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan due 2024, Withdrawn , previously rated Caa3 (LGD4)

.... Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Premier Brands' Caa3 CFR reflects the company's elevated risk of default given its improved capital structure but still weak liquidity and high leverage. Moody's expects limited revolver capacity and modest cash flow generation mainly driven by working capital benefits from unwinding elevated inventory levels. The rating also includes governance considerations, specifically Premier Brands' aggressive financial strategy actions including discounted debt repurchases in 2022, which Moody's considered a distressed exchange. In addition, the company operates mature brands that lack meaningful direct-to-consumer presence and are mainly distributed through the department store, mid-tier and club channels. Supporting Premier Brands' value is its portfolio of owned brands and diversified range of products.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity is weaker than anticipated, if the company defaults or if Moody's recovery estimates deteriorate.

The ratings could be upgraded if Premier Brands the business demonstrates stable operating performance while improving its liquidity profile, including increased revolver availability.

Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC (Premier Brands) is a designer, wholesaler and brand licensor of denim including under the Gloria Vanderbilt brand, women's apparel including Kasper, and jewelry through Napier and lonna & lilly. Licensed brands include Anne Klein, Nine West and Bandolino. The company (formerly named Nine West Holdings, Inc.) emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019 under the majority equity ownership of CVC Credit Partners and Brigade Capital. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was less than $1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

