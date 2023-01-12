Moody's changes Prosus' outlook to positive from stable; affirms Baa3 rating

Paris, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on all ratings of Prosus N.V. to positive from stable. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating, as well as the (P)Baa3 ratings of the company's Global Medium Term Note programs and the Baa3 ratings of the company's outstanding rated bonds.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook on Prosus' ratings was changed to positive from stable reflecting the track record the company is developing in maintaining strong financial metrics and solid liquidity, supported by conservative financial policies, as publicly articulated in November 2021. Continued adherence to these financial practices and policies would further support consideration of an upgrade of the rating to Baa2 over the next 12 to 18 months. The removal in June 2022, of the commitment not to sell any further shares in Tencent Holdings Limited (Tencent, A1 stable) before April 2024 has also improved the company's liquidity and provides it with additional levers to ensure continued compliance with its financial policy in case valuations of its investments deteriorate unexpectedly.

Even though concentration on Tencent stock remains a key constraint for Prosus' rating, Prosus' prudent financial policy and management's proven commitment to it, as well as its continued strong liquidity and improved financial flexibility increasingly mitigate the concentration risk.

Moody's also positively views Prosus' commitment to reaching profitability of its consolidated investments by September 2024. This is an important step towards generating more diverse cash flow sources for the Prosus holdco over time and, if successful, will further mitigate the concentration risk.

Management demonstrated its commitment to Prosus' prudent financial policy during a particularly challenging calendar year 2022, which was marked by the loss of dividend income from its Russian classified business Avito because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and falling tech sector valuations that reduced the value of its portfolio. Avito previously accounted for around 20% of annual dividend income of the Prosus holdco and was sold in October 2022 at a depressed valuation of $2.4 billion against a pre-invasion valuation of $7.0 billion. The value of Prosus' listed assets fell by 33% during 2022 to $116 billion as of 30 December 2022 from $173 billion a year earlier, mainly driven by declining stock market valuations.

Against this backdrop, management substantially reduced acquisition activity and actively shored up its cash balance by disposing of shares in JD.com, Inc. in June 2022 for $3.7 billion and announced that shares in Meituan that it will receive as a dividend in kind from Tencent in March 2023 will be held for sale. Management also implemented cost saving plans and committed to reducing aggregate trading losses of its majority owned ecommerce businesses to zero by the end of September 2024 against losses of around $600 million incurred during the twelve months that ended September 2022. The prudent financial management has allowed market value based leverage (MVL), which measures net debt against the market value of Prosus' listed portfolio and the book value of its privately held investments, to remain very low at around 1% as of December 2022, slightly lower than the 1.5% MVL recorded in March 2021 when valuations were close to their peak.

Prosus' ratings remain supported by (1) the extraordinary value of its listed marketable investments of $116 billion (as of 30 December 2022) and sizeable privately held portfolio of ecommerce companies; (2) its strong position as a global consumer internet group with leading market positions and track record of operating in emerging markets; (3) low portfolio leverage of around 1% net debt to market value of portfolio assets (MVL) as of 30 December 2022; (4) a strong liquidity profile with a long dated debt maturity profile, a centrally held cash position in excess of $15 billion as of December 2022 and most of its portfolio invested in publicly listed equities that can provide an additional source of liquidity; (5) highly credible management team with disciplined investment approach and strong commitment to prudent financial policies.

Prosus' credit profile remains constrained by (1) significant asset concentration with shares in Tencent accounting for the majority of its portfolio value and dividends from Tencent providing the majority of Prosus' cash flow generation; (2) high development spend on its ecommerce portfolio, which remains overall loss-making and cash consuming, although Moody's positively notes management's commitment to reach profitability by September 2024; (3) historically high acquisition spend, which although currently reduced, Moody's expects to increase again in the future; (4) a high degree of exposure to emerging market risks; and (5) its share price factoring in a high discount to the net asset value of Prosus' investment portfolio, which incentivizes management to pursue shareholder friendly actions, such as share buy backs or dividends that could be detrimental to creditors.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the track record Prosus is developing in maintaining strong financial metrics and solid liquidity, supported by conservative financial policies. Continued adherence to these financial practices and policies, even as Prosus may increase its acquisition activity again over the next 12-18 months, would support an upgrade. The positive outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Prosus will maintain a substantial ownership stake in Tencent, while continuing to improve profitability and cash flow generation of its other ecommerce businesses and thereby gradually diversify its cash flow sources.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Prosus continues to adhere to its prudent financial policy and makes material progress towards reaching profitability of its majority-controlled ecommerce businesses or if it otherwise achieves broader diversification of its investment portfolio in terms of value and income streams.

Negative pressure on the rating could develop if management's commitment to adhering to its prudent financial policy weakens or if the market value and cash flow generating ability of Prosus' portfolio weakens while its cash balances and committed liquidity facilities do not provide a strong liquidity buffer to meet upcoming interest and debt maturities. More specifically we see such a scenario occurring if MVL is sustained above 10% and (FFO + Interest expense)/Interest expense is below 1.0x over a sustained period, while liquidity weakens such that cash balances and committed facilities cover less than 3-5 years of upcoming debt maturities and Prosus' flexibility to use Tencent shares as an additional source of liquidity reduces because for example, it commits to no further sales.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Prosus N.V.

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Prosus N.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Lisa Jaeger, +971 (423) 796-59.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eric Kang, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



David G. Staples

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

