Moody's changes Questar Gas' outlook to negative; affirms ratings

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of Questar Gas Company, including its A3 senior unsecured and (P)A3 senior unsecured MTN ratings and P-2 short-term rating for commercial paper rating. Questar Gas' outlook was changed to negative from stable, following a recent Public Service Commission of Utah (PSCU) rate case decision[1] lowering its authorized equity capitalization, thereby increasing the company's leverage.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Questar Gas Company

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Questar Gas Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Questar Gas will carry higher financial leverage and have less earnings power, as a result of the equity layer reduction approved by regulators" said Ryan Wobbrock, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer. "Moody's estimates that Questar Gas will now produce cash flow to debt ratios in the mid-teen's percent range going forward, down from the high-teen's we had previously expected" added Wobbrock.

Although the PSCU's most recent rate order was constructive and supportive on most issues, the overriding credit impact will be negative due to a significant, 400 basis point reduction in Questar Gas' equity capitalization, to 51% from 55%. Moody's estimates that this change will increase debt by over $100 million and reduce net income by roughly $8 million, per annum, based on a $2.6 billion rate base and despite a slight increase in allowed ROE to 9.6% from 9.5%.

In its order, the PSCU noted that the 55% equity layer was instituted as part of a 2019 stipulation attempting to mitigate the cash flow pressures of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Furthermore, Moody's acknowledges that no parties, including Questar Gas, had proposed that a 55% equity layer be applied during the rate case testimony. As such, Moody's does not view the rate order in itself, or the Utah regulatory environment more broadly, to be punitive. Nevertheless, the capitalization aspect of the decision will have a lasting effect on Questar Gas' financial position.

With cash flow to debt ratios now expected to be around 16% in the 2023-2025 period, down from the 17% to 19% range we had previously anticipated, Questar Gas' financial profile will be weak compared to most A3-rated local gas distribution companies (LDCs) that averaged a ratio of cash flow from changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt of about 19% from 2019 through the LTM Q3 2022 period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Questar Gas' ratings could be downgraded if its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio is sustained at 16% or below, or if regulatory support from the PSCU declines.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Given the negative outlook, it is unlikely that Questar Gas will be upgraded over the next 12-18 months. However, the company could be upgraded if its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt were to increase above 20% or there is a material improvement to cost recovery provisions.

The rating outlook could stabilize if the company is able to generate CFO pre-WC to debt at 17% or above on a sustainable basis.

Questar Gas is a local gas distribution company that serves over 1.1 million customers primarily in Utah but also in Wyoming and Idaho. Questar Gas is primarily regulated by the Public Service Commission of Utah (PSCU) and the Wyoming Public Service Commission (WPSC) with a rate base of around $2.7 billion. Questar's ultimate parent company is Dominion Energy, Inc. (Baa2 stable), a utility holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

