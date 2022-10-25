Moody's changes Radiate's outlook to negative; affirms all other ratings including B2 CFR

New York, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed Radiate HoldCo, LLC's (Radiate or the Company) outlook to negative, from stable. The B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default rating, and all instrument ratings including the B1 Senior Secured Credit Facility rating, B1 Senior Secured Notes, and Caa1 Senior Unsecured Note rating were affirmed.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Radiate HoldCo, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Radiate HoldCo, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

The change in outlook to negative was based on Moody's view that the Company's weakened operating and financial performance will continue over the next 12-18 months due to a combination of unfavorable trends, particularly inflationary pressures and more intense competition. As a result, key credit metrics including leverage (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA) and free cash flow (FCF) to debt will remain outside Moody's tolerances, with the leverage ratio sustained between 7.1x-7.2x, and FCF to debt projected to be 0%-1%.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Radiate's credit profile reflects the Company's moderate scale and highly negative governance risk, reflecting financial strategy and risk management policies that tolerate high leverage (above 7x, Moody's adjusted) and material periodic shareholder distributions. Ownership and control are also highly concentrated within a single private equity firm. Capital intensity is high, with investments in the high 20% range of revenue and a rising interest burden (with weighted average cash interest greater than 5%, including hedges), producing limited to no free cash flow. The Company's market position is weak, due to its mostly overbuilder operating strategy. This is evident in subscriber trends and penetration rates well below the peer group (e.g. U.S. rated cable operators) average, including some measures ranked near the bottom. More intense competition has slowed the broadband growth engine, with subscriber trends flat to slightly down while video and voice subscribers are declining at high and accelerated rates of at least high single to mid-teens percent, respectively. The weakness is reflected in below average performance metrics including EBITDA to homes passed ($186) and Triple Play Equivalent (TPE; defined as a simple average of the company's three main product penetration rates) that will fall below 14%. Despite these challenges, the business model is very predictable, with a range of monthly subscription services paid for by a large and very diverse customer base. Supporting the business are valuable assets, specifically a fiber-rich high-speed communication network with leading-edge technology. Profitability is also strong and stable, with EBITDA margins steady at near 45%.

Radiate has good liquidity supported by cash and positive operating cash flow, a mostly undrawn revolver, springing covenants with solid headroom, and a favorable maturity profile with no near-term maturities until 2025.

The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the Company, as reflected in the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' claim priorities. Moody's rates the senior secured bank credit facilities and senior secured notes B1 (LGD3), one notch above the CFR with a fully secured priority claim on all assets. The unsecured notes are rated Caa1 (LGD6), two notches below the CFR with the subordination to secured bank lenders.

The company's ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-4, highly negative. The CIS score primarily reflects a financial strategy that tolerates high leverage and concentrated voting control. Social risks are also moderately negative given exposure to risk in customer relations. Environmental risks are neutral-to-low, having little effect (positive or negative) on the CIS score.

Moody's outlook reflects uncertainty about the performance outlook given weak recent trends, with a baseline expectation that revenue will decline by the low single digit percent over the next 12-18 months, dropping revenue under $1.7 billion. Direct costs will fall but SG&A will rise, producing EBITDA that will range near $750 million, down from over $800 million in 2021. Regardless, EBITDA margins will hold steady at near 45%. Moody's expects leverage to be sustained over 7x, on debt near $5.4 billion. Free cash flow will be limited, covering less than 1% of debt. Our outlook reflects certain key assumptions including moderating but still high capital intensity (CAPEX to revenues in the high 20% range) and average borrowing costs near 5% (cash interest with hedges). Moody's expects liquidity to remain good.

Note: All figures are Moody's adjusted over the next 12-18 months unless otherwise noted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider a positive rating action if total gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 5.0x; and free cash flow to total gross debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 5.0%. A positive rating action would also be considered if scale or diversity rose and or market position improved materially.

While Moody's expects good liquidity and a favorable maturity profile to be supportive over the near term, the ratings could come under pressure if the Company's performance does not improve meaningfully or other credit positive corporate actions are not taken to delever within Moody's tolerances over the rating horizon. Moody's could consider a negative rating action if total gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is expected to be sustained above 6.5x, or free cash flow to total gross debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below low single-digit percent. A negative rating action could also be considered if liquidity deteriorates, scale or diversity declined, or operating performance declined materially, on a sustained basis.

Radiate, based in Princeton, New Jersey, is the parent of RCN Telecom Services, LLC, Grande Communications Networks LLC, and Wave Broadband, d/b/a/ Astound Broadband. The Company provides video, high-speed internet and voice services to residential and commercial customers in 18 markets located on the West coast, the Northeast coast and Chicago and Texas. As of the period ended June 30, 2022, the Company served approximately 320 thousand video, 1,114 thousand HSD, and 258 thousand voice subscribers. Revenue for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $1.65 billion. Radiate is majority owned and controlled by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, with TPG Capital and executive management (Patriot Media Consulting) holding minority interests.

