Moody's changes Ralph Lauren's outlook to stable from negative; affirms A3 rating

New York, June 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed Ralph Lauren Corporation's ("Ralph Lauren") outlook to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Ralph Lauren's A3 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 commercial paper rating.
"The affirmation and change in outlook to stable reflects Ralph Lauren's recovery from the very challenging environment over the past two years," said Moody's Vice President, Mike Zuccaro. "Continued success in implementing its Next Great Chapter growth and restructuring plans have driven strong global sales growth and margin expansion that, when coupled with permanent debt reduction, have led to significant improvement in credit metrics."
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Ralph Lauren Corporation
.... Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ralph Lauren Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ralph Lauren's A3 rating reflects its ownership of the Ralph Lauren family of brands, collectively one of the most recognized group of apparel brands in the world. Also reflected are the company's product, geographic and distribution diversity, with significantly improved operating margins that have compared favorably to most consumer goods companies. Governance considerations also provide support, specifically its long term track record of conservatism with regards to leverage policy, maintaining solid financial metrics and very strong liquidity. Constraining factors include the inherent risks in the apparel sector such as volatility related to shifts in consumer spending and fashion risk, and the need to further execute its Next Great Chapter plan in a challenging retail environment.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that despite near term pressures, Ralph Lauren will sustain its stronger profitability and that its financial strategy will remain conservative.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
To be upgraded, the company would need to demonstrate sustained improvement in operating performance while maintaining very strong liquidity and conservative financial policies that support debt/EBITDA sustained below 1.5 times and EBIT/interest expense above 10 times.
Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, liquidity deteriorates for any reason, or financial policies turn more aggressive leading to a sustained increase in leverage. Quantitative metrics include retained cash flow/net debt sustained below 35% and EBIT/interest below 8x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in New York, NY, Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets and distributes apparel, home, accessories and fragrances. Its sells products under core brands including Polo Ralph Lauren and Ralph Lauren Collection among others. Revenue for the fiscal year ended March 2022 exceeded $6.2 billion.
