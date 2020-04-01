Moody's changes Redexis' outlook to stable; affirms Baa3 rating

Paris, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today changed
the outlook on the Baa3 senior unsecured ratings of Redexis Gas S.A
(Redexis) and its guaranteed finance vehicle, Redexis Gas Finance
B.V. to stable from negative. At the same time,
Moody's has affirmed the ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The change in outlook to stable follows the determination by Spanish National
Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) of the tariff methodology
applicable for gas distribution and gas transmission in Spain for the
next regulatory period 2021-2026. The action reflects Moody's
expectations that the new methodology will support the company's
growth strategy and, together with a balanced financial policy,
underpin credit metrics. In particular, Moody's anticipates
that EBITDA growth and improved funds from operations (FFO) generation
in the coming years will allow Redexis to achieve guidance for the current
rating with FFO/net debt comfortably in the double digits in percentage
terms.
In January 2020 the Spanish regulator CNMC submitted to the State Council
the final circular relative to the tariff determination for gas distribution
companies which is now pending a formal vote from the CNMC before becoming
law. The final methodology differs from the draft submitted in
July 2019 in that the regulator has moved away from proposals to adopt
a regulated asset base framework, maintaining a remuneration mechanism
based on activity of gas assets, providing continuity for gas distribution
companies such as Redexis. The regulatory proposals include a cut
in revenues from the gradual reduction, through the 2020-26
period, of remuneration for assets held prior to 2002. However,
Redexis will be less affected than peers given its relatively new asset
base. In addition the new methodology introduces additional incentives
and remuneration including for: (1) industrial connections (equivalent
to an additional EUR 0.5 per MWh); (2) supplies to Natural
Gas Vehicle refueling stations and ships connected to transmission network
(additional EUR 0.5 per MWh); and (3) the difference in costs
of supply between Spanish islands and the mainland.
Moody's expects the economic shock caused by the Covid-19
outbreak will reduce Redexis growth prospects for 2020 and possibly part
of 2021. The company will also be impacted by the likely reduction
in gas consumption as variation in demand is part of the parametric formula
used to derive gas regulated revenues, although exposure is restricted
to a portion equivalent to around 30% of Redexis total revenues.
In the context of these headwinds, the rating agency takes comfort
from the scalability of capital expenditure, the discretionary nature
of dividend payments and shareholders' commitment to maintaining
a credit profile commensurate with an investment grade rating.
AFFIRMATION OF THE Baa3 RATING
Affirmation of Redexis' Baa3 ratings reflects: (1) the generally
low business risk of its regulated businesses which contribute over 90%
of revenues; (2) its young asset base and diversified network operations,
balanced between both urban and rural areas and domestic and industrial
customers; and (3) a generally transparent regulatory framework in
Spain following the July 2014 reforms of the gas sector and more recently
the determination by a newly independent regulator of a change in tariff
methodology for the gas distribution and gas transmission sector.
At the same time, Redexis' ratings are constrained by (1) a small
scale although the company continues to build a solid operational track
record; (2) significant leverage and expectations that intense expansionary
capex plan and dividend payouts will slow improvements in financial metrics;
and (3) exposure to inflation and volume risk although the potential impact
is moderate for Redexis' revenue.
Moody's considers Redexis' liquidity profile to be adequate.
As of June 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of EUR
70.3 million and an undrawn revolving capex facility (RCF) of EUR
300 million maturing in 2024 with the option to extend up to 2026.
The RCF was recently amended to extend its maturity date to 2024 from
2022, and to include a mechanism designed to reduce margins upon
Redexis meeting Environmental, Social and Governance targets agreed
upon with stakeholders.
The company also benefits from borrowing facilities with the EIB,
including (1) a EUR 160 million fully drawn facility maturing in 2036;
and (2) EUR 125 million facilities with a three year availability period
maturing in 2039, out of which EUR 50 million was drawn in Q2 2019.
Moody's expects that Redexis will be to refinance its upcoming EUR
650 million bond due in April 2021 on a timely basis, and to continue
to maintain generate sufficient operating cash generation to cover its
funding needs over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that continued
growth in EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) generation in the coming
years, combined with a balanced dividend policy, will allow
Redexis to achieve guidance for the current rating with FFO/net debt comfortably
in the double digits in percentage terms. The stable outlook also
incorporates Moody's expectations that Redexis' credit profile
is somewhat insulated against the effect of an economic downturn led by
the on-going Covid-19 virus outbreak given the low exposure
of regulated revenue to demand.
Upward rating pressure is not currently anticipated but could materialise
if Redexis appeared likely to achieve and maintain a financial profile
with FFO/net debt at least in the mid-teens in percentage terms.
Conversely, downward pressure on the rating could result from the
company's failure to maintain a FFO/ Net debt ratio at least in the low
double digits on a sustainable basis. This could be the result
of a change in financial policy in favour of shareholders, negative
regulatory developments, a more difficult operating environment
or an increased level of investment without commensurate growth in earnings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Redexis Gas, S.A., based in Madrid, Spain
is the country's second largest gas transmission and fourth largest gas
distribution company. In the year ended 2018, the company
had revenues of EUR 244.2 million.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Redexis Gas Finance B.V.
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
..Issuer: Redexis Gas, S.A.
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Redexis Gas Finance B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Redexis Gas, S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:
YES
b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES
c.With Access to Management: YES
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Paco Debonnaire
AVP - Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
